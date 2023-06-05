These Sneaker-Like Boots Are Built For Summer

SPY agents, trained to be discerning and skeptical, are tasked with identifying high value targets for shrewd shoppers. Products curated by The Informant are the best of the best: beautiful imagined and thoughtfully made products that become instantly indispensable.

It’s only June and it’s this hot outside. For those who get dressed and go to an office every day, this means trying to mitigate the no man’s land between looking nice while working in front of people and feeling comfortable enough that you can sit at a desk for the full day and not be dealing with the discomfort of wardrobe selections.

As a general rule of thumb, I don’t wear shorts. I live in Manhattan and it just doesn’t come up in my daily life. As a ardent member of Team Pants, my footwear game often calls for a boot, even in the hottest of summer days. It can’t all be loafers and Birkenstock Bostons. Because I don’t want to be clomping around in the heat though, I turn to these sneaker-thin options from Palladium.

When it comes to picking shoes for the summer, it’s all about weight. The giant boots I’ll wear in the winter are there to insulate my feet from the snow. In the summer months, those are way too insular to the point where my feet are just in their own puddle of sweat. In the summer, I switch to these because they’re so much lighter and breathe better in the warmer climate, while still having the silhouette of a boot when worn with jeans or chinos. The upper layer is constructed from canvas, so it’s lighter than the thick leather sides of my snow boots. In these, there’s no lumbering gait and sweating feet all day. Adding the lighter rubber sole also allows to an overall shoe that feels more like wearing a slightly structured and chunkier Converse high top than the bulk of a Timberland boot.

The brand’s classic Pampa Hi boots also come in a number of single and two-tone color ways, that can work with anything from shorts on a hike to biking to work. I use the tan-colored ones as a way to dress down a suit in the summer. It’s an easy way to get away with a more casual pick while still being allowed into all the “No Sneakers” restaurants or clubs that get finicky when booking a table.