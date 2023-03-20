It’s Chore Coat Season and J. Crew Marked Down a Classic

If you’re looking for a jacket that can be worn in any situation, the chore jacket is your best bet. It’s perfect for work and play but also makes an excellent addition to your wardrobe for special occasions.

Chore jackets are great for everyday wear because they have the ability to be both casual and professional at the same time. You can throw on one of these jackets over a simple tee or a button-down shirt and jeans. Maybe even combine it with khakis or dress pants and look sharp enough to head into work. They’re also perfect if you want something more casual than what your typical suit would provide—just pair them with some sneakers or boots instead of dress shoes. The versatility of this style is what makes it such a staple. in menswear.

J. Crew has a beautiful utility chore jacket by Wallace & Barnens in a bold blue color. It’s constructed from a super durable cotton known as duck canvas. It’s a material that can withstand some water or stains and will begin to look even better with age as it’s broken in. Fun fact: it’s actually the same material the Dutch used for Navy uniforms in the 18th century which is also how it gets its name.

Right now, it’s discounted to $157.99 but using the code SHOP25 will shave off an additional 25%—bringing the price down to $118.49. Chore jackets are a timeless classic. They have been around for years, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. You should certainly have one in your rotation to complete your smart casual look.