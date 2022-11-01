Steal Their Style: Shop Jack Harlow’s SNL Fashion From Saturday Night’s Hosting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Jack Harlow performed as a musical guest and host of Saturday Night Live over the weekend. During his opening monologue, the rapper joked that he’s heard internet haters say he looks like “if you tried to draw Justin Timberlake from memory.”

Here at SPY, we disagree, and we’re definitely not in the minority of folks who find Harlow charming, talented and hot in a less-obvious sort of way. We’re here to declare that Harlow is a sexy baby, and sported several memorable looks on Saturday night that we’re definitely looking to replicate this fall and winter.

Harlow performed a mashup of his songs “Lil Secret” and “First Class” for his first performance and later sang “State Fair” and we loved every second of it. The rapper was named Hitmaker of Tomorrow by Variety last November and has become increasingly popular since his latest album release in May. With almost 7 million followers on Instagram and over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Harlow continues to impress us with his hits and, lately, his style.

If you, too, have noticed Harlow’s sleek fashions combined with his casual confidence and want to emulate that, this style guide is for you. Check out our suggestions below for stealing all of Harlow’s best fashion moves of his night on SNL.

Opening Monologue

In his opening monologue, Harlow looks like he sported a grey wool suit paired with a black turtleneck. He looked chic and nothing like a knock-off Timberlake. Below are few options that can help you recreate this sophisticated Harlow look.

1. Tagliatore Double-Breasted Virgin Wool Suit

This double-breasted suit by Tagliatore is Italian-made and super luxurious. This family-owned brand is known for its high quality, sophisticated styles inspired by the elegance of Puglia’s natural environment.

Courtesy of FarFetch

2. Brooks Brothers Double Breasted Suit Jacket

If you want to steal Harlow’s look without going all in with a full suit, opt for a similar style suit jacket. This one from Brooks Brothers is made of lambswool.

Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

3. Zara Oversized Wool Blazer

This oversized blazer from Zara is a great budget pick. The boxy cut is trendy right now and invokes the same coolness as Harlow’s monologue look.

Courtesy of Zara

4. Bonobos Jetsetter Performance Turtleneck

To perfectly steal Harlow’s look, grab a black turtleneck for wearing beneath your grey blazer. This option from Bonobos is made of breathable cotton, making it ideal for layering as you won’t overheat. In addition to black, it’s available in green and red in case you feel like adding your own twist.

Courtesy of Bonobos

Lil Secret/First Class Performance

In his first performance, Jack embodied a chic, Men’s Warehouse-styled snowman. You, too, can look like Jack Harlow with the help of a fluffy white scarf and white suit. Just be careful with your morning coffee when recreating this look.

1. Loewe Mohair Blend Scarf

This cozy wool scarf actually comes in three colors, but all you’ll need is the white one. It’s soft, fluffy and is equally stylish as it is practical.

Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

2. Kenneth Cole Stretch Slim Fit Suit

This white suit will have you on your way to hosting SNL in no time. It’s super sleek, but made of breathable fabric so you’ll stay comfortable for the entirety of Saturday night.

Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

State Fair Performance

Harlow looked particularly stunning in his second performance. Clearly a fan of monochrome, he sported an all-green activewear look with a black utility vest. Here are our finds to mimic Jack’s look.

1. ASOS Design Tracksuit

This tracksuit from ASOS perfectly mimics the color and vibe of Jack’s performance look. A matching set of sweats always lends itself to a more put together look than other sweat looks. If you want to feel cozy but look good while doing it, try this set.

2. River Island Utility Vest

This utility vest is slightly cooler than your average puffer vest. It has multiple pockets and will pair nicely with your sweat set.

Courtesy of River Island

The View Skit

To close out the episode, Jack Harlow plays himself as a guest on The View. He’s flirtatious with the hosts and looks good while doing it.

1. Bottega Veneta Striped Wool Crewneck Sweater

Bottega Veneta is known for its fine Italian craftsmanship, and this sweater is no exception. Crafted from luxe wool, this pullover sweater features a ribbed hem and cuffs and is perfect for fall. If you want to catch the attention of someone special the way Jack charms Whoopi in this final SNL skit, just grab this sweater and get out there.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Hanro Woolen Silk Turtleneck Tee

If you’re looking for an upscale layering turtleneck, this is the one for you. This turtleneck from Hanro is luxuriously smooth and can be worn underneath your favorite sweater or alone as a fitted tee.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Promotional Looks

On the official SNL Instagram account, you can find promotional photos of Harlow. He looks particularly stylish and of the season in a pair of red corduroys.

1. Express Solid Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater

This from-fitting turtleneck sweater from Express perfectly embodies Jack Harlow in the fall. It comes in tons of autumnal colors so you can select whichever one speaks to you.

2. Bonobos Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants

These corduroy pants from Bonobos feature their signature curved waistband for a super comfortable and stylish fit. They come in tons of colors but if you’re looking to emulate Jack Harlow, you might want them in Radicchio.

3. Cityscape Sweater

In promotional videos released before Saturday’s episode, Harlow sported a super fashionable sweater highlighting a city skyline. We’ve found the exact sweater from Tombogo, as well as an equally stylish cheaper version from HUF.

4. Tombogo Cityscape Knit Sweater

Tombogo is an experiential learning outlet for designer Tommy Bogo. The brand is meant to spur conversation about function, form and impact. This dazzling sweater is sure to make you the talk of any town.

Courtesy of Tombogo

5. HUF Skyline Crew Sweater

If you want to wear the night sky for a fraction of the price, try this skyline sweater from HUF. It’s a cousin, not a twin, of the version worn by Jack.

Courtesy of HUF

