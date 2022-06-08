Jorts Aren’t a Joke! The Best Jean Shorts Are Now a Summertime Menswear Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Jorts, aka jean shorts or denim shorts, are back. The classic, casual summer staple your dad rocked all day every day when he was a teenager. Though they might seem a tad dated, these men’s shorts are back in town just in time for summer. The best jean shorts are a menswear staple during the warmer months, and we unironically love our jorts.

Yeah, jorts might have lost their traction in years past, but trust us: there is no better summer look than matching a pair of jorts with quite literally anything. Converse high-tops and a band tee? Hell yeah. Open flannel shirt with a pair of Adidas slides? Get it, my guy. Jorts have the ability to tie together an outfit the exact same way your most comfortable jeans do in the colder months, making them some of the best men’s shorts you can wear. Period.

So what’s the appeal of jorts? They offer all of the durability and ruggedness of jeans, just, you know, short. That makes them the perfect summer festival must-have since you can take advantage of their ample pockets. And since you don’t have to be too precious with denim, you can comfortably wear them on a bike ride or to the beach. They’re probably not office-appropriate, but jean shorts can go just about anywhere else. In terms of style, jorts are just like jeans in that they come in a ton of colors; get em’ in blue, black, gray or even white.

When shopping for jorts, one thing you’ve got to look at is length. A pair of long, baggy shorts might look like JNCOs, while a super short, tight pair will give flashbacks to Andre Agassi. But believe it or not, neither of those is necessarily a bad thing; we’re in a wild time for personal style, so we’re all in favor of you doing you. That said, most of our favorite picks hit a few inches above the knee, with roughly a 7″ inseam.

I have been rocking jorts since high school, so you can call me a modern jorts horseman. A jorts connoisseur. A jorts professional, if you will. King of jorts even works. I might not know a lot, but I know my jorts.

Check out all of the best jean shorts to pick up before summer starts and feel free to thank me later.

1. Levi’s 511 Men’s Slim Cutoff Shorts

BEST OVERALL

Levi’s invented jeans, and men and women have been cutting the legs off their worn-out Levi’s to create jorts for decades. We love the DIY approach, but the California brand also makes a perfect pair of jean shorts. These are cut like their 511 pants, meaning they have a slim-but-not-too-skinny fit. These are on the longer side, so it’s best you cuff them at the bottom one or two times to keep your look in check. And if white is too adventurous for you, these cutoff shorts are available in a wide range of other colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. DU/ER Performance Commuter Jean Shorts

BEST STRETCH

DU/ER makes the best stretch jeans, and so it’s no surprise that this award-winning brand also makes some of the best jean shorts for men. These comfy shorts are made from the brand’s signature stretch denim, so they’re perfect for commuters and guys who like to move in their jorts.

Courtesy of DU/ER

3. Gap 90s Loose Denim Shorts

90s-INSPIRED

Gap is the perfect brand to turn to for the 90s revival. After all, they lived it (and practically invented it). These 90’s-inspired denim jorts are as simple as they come. They’ve got a classic stonewash finish, a five-pocket design, and an inseam that hits right above the knee. Keep it simple with a white tee or get loose with a camp-collar shirt. The best jorts keep up with the latest style trends, and these looser-fit denim shorts are perfect for the present fashion moment.

Courtesy of Gap

4. Nudie Jeans Josh Straight-Leg Denim Shorts

BEST DESIGNER

Nudie Jeans takes denim seriously, so if they say jorts are cool, then jorts are cool. These jean shorts are made from 100% organic cotton, and they have a classic five-pocket design for stashing your daily essentials. The mid-blue wash and turned-up hems give these a perfectly retro look.

Courtesy of Mr Porter

5. Gap 7″ Easy Denim Shorts

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Maybe the best denim shorts aren’t jean shorts at all. For a more modern take on the denim short trend, consider these shorts from Gap. They’re made from a 100% cotton blue denim fabric, but they’re cut more like sweat shorts than they are jean shorts. They have an elastic waistband with a drawstring, two side pockets, and one back patch pocket, so you can keep it loose all summer.

Courtesy of Gap

6. Tiger of Sweden Off-White Denim Shorts

MOST CLASSY

If you want shorts that don’t look too retro, pick up these denim shorts from Tiger of Sweden. They’re cut from off-white, ecru denim that’s ideal for wearing with other natural colors. Plus, the mid-thigh length is comfortable and easy to wear.

Courtesy of Ssense

7. Wrangler Authentics Men’s Loose Fit Carpenter Short

BEST VALUE

Carpenter jeans are back in a big way, so you might as well pick up a summerified version. Classic denim brand Wrangler gets it right, with a comfortable but not-too-loose fit, 100% cotton construction. These jorts for men even have a dedicated phone pocket, which is perfect in the era of the oversized phone.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. ASOS DESIGN Skinny Denim Shorts

BEST IN BLACK

Every jorts owner needs at least one pair in black. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Okay, maybe I do, but hear me out: we’ve already discussed that jorts can go with just about anything this summer, right? Well, so can the color black. Merge the two together and you can wear anything. These jorts have a skinner look to them so they’re going to hug your thighs a bit, so keep that in mind. Additionally, they come in a washed black instead of a solid black, which is much more summery anyways.

Courtesy of ASOS

9. G-Star 3301 Short

BEST LONG

These are the longest I’ll let you go when it comes to jorts this summer (excluding those wacky high-fashion jorts above). These shlubby jean shorts will look great on the kind of dude who refuses to bear any thigh in the warmer months. Although you should, I get it if you’re uncomfortable. These come in three ready-to-wear colors and are made from mid-weight denim.

Courtesy of G-Raw

10. Levi’s 511 Slim Cut-Off 10″ Denim Shorts

BEST DISTRESSED

Okay, I know I included this exact style earlier as our best jean shorts of the year, but here they are again distressed in a light wash color. I just couldn’t leave them out. Sorry, not sorry. These ripped denim shorts add a bit of edge to your summer look. They have a distressed hem that looks great cuffed once and numerous holes up and down both legs to keep each pair feeling complete. Pair these with Converse high-tops and a band tee for an easy warm-weather outfit perfect for barhopping with the boys, low-key lunch dates with your boo or running errands from the supermarket to the laundromat.

Courtesy of Levi's

11. Dries Van Noten Black & Beige Denim Shorts

BEST HIGH-FASHION

We’re not sure where you’d be able to wear these besides an invite-only gallery exhibition of an abstract audiovisual art installation. But if are in need of something to wear to an invite-only gallery exhibition of an abstract audiovisual art installation, then we’ve got just the designer denim shorts for you. Only Dries could make these happen, and only a bold clotheshorse can pull them off.