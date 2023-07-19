Skip to main content
Justified is Back, Which Means You Can Still Dress Like Rylan

visualizing an outfit Raylan might wear
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using FX & Levi's

Justified is back, and it’s leading man is looking better than ever. Eight years after the show went off the air, US Marshall Raylan Givens has been resurrected and moved from his Kentucky setting for the more urban landscape of Detroit. Expertly portrayed by Timothy Olyphant—the actor so funny and handsome that it frustrates us common folk—the show also became a beacon of style for western-inspired looks, and looks like it will continue to do so with the new series. 

Justified: City Primeval covers Givens’s pursuit of The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement Mansell, alongside the Detroit police. From a fashion perspective, it’s a masterclass in how to make the western look work even when you’re miles from the nearest cow. 

The show is inspired by the events of City Primeval, a novel by Elmore Leonard. Leonard is no stranger to the successful adaptation of his work though, having written the novels that became films like Get Shorty and Jackie Brown. 

The show airs Tuesdays at 10:00pm on FX. For all those reinspired to start dressing like the US Marshall though, here’s a quick guide to the look. Please note: there is no Stetson recommended here. While we here at SPY encourage Olyphant’s Givens as a style inspiration, the odds of you being able to pull off a Stetson are…unlikely. Consider this omission the difference between “fashion” and “costume.”

man wearing Levi's 501 jeans
Courtesy of Levi’s

Levi’s 501 Jeans

$98.00

Buy Now
Chambray Denim Shirt from Wythe New York against patterned fabric
Courtesy of Wythe New York

Wythe New York Chambray Denim Shirt

$188.00

Buy Now
Sid Mashburn Black Tie against white background
Courtesy of Sid Mashburn

Black Tie Sid Mashburn

$125.00

Buy Now
man sitting down wearing J. Crew charcoal blazer
Courtesy of J. Crew

Charcoal Blazer from J. Crew

$450.00

Buy Now

