First Look: The Latest KAWS x The North Face Collaboration Focuses on Subtle Artistry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The North Face recently revealed its latest collaboration with designer KAWS, which is due to be released on October 25.

This joint venture marks the second time the outdoor recreation wear brand and Brooklyn-based artist have teamed up for a collection. Fans of the previous North Face XX KAWS drop, released earlier this year, will recall that the initial collection featured a bevy of reflective and colorful outwear pieces, bags, and accessories designed for trekking the slopes.

TNF is no stranger to collaborations, often merging outdoor wear with luxury and pop art. In the past, the brand has worked with Gucci, Brain Dead, Dover Market, and Supreme.

The latest North Face XX KAWS venture will focus on The North Face’s Expedition System, which was first introduced in 1990. The Expedition System was designed for colder climate exploration from the Himalayas to Antarctic and spawned notable iconic styles such as the ‘95 Nuptse Jacket, Denali Mountain Jackets, and ‘94 Himalayan Parka.

Fans of these silhouettes will undoubtedly be pleased to see their favorite The North Face pieces adorned with KAWS signature “XX” motif. This season’s version, however, appears to be more muted, swapping out vibrancy for more black, gray, and ivory tones.

Created in men’s, women’s, and unisex offerings, the upcoming North Face XX KAWS collection will showcase down feather-filled Nuptse mitts, beanies, and BaseCamp Duffels featuring backpack straps. There will also be logo-embroidered tees, sweatpants, and more. Much like the first go-’round, these pieces are expected to go fast, so be sure to circle October 25 on your calendar if you’re interested.

Priced between $55 to $550, the North Face XX KAWS collection will be available on The North Face website, select third-party retailers, and flagship stores including, SoHo (NYC), Fifth Ave (NYC), Pike Street (Seattle), Post Street (San Francisco), South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa), Ala Moana Center (Honolulu), Boston, and Cherry Creek Shopping Center (Denver).

