Kilts for Men? The Newest (Yet Oldest) Fashion Trend We’re Looking Toward in 2022

Ah, the kilt. As an iconic Scottish staple of menswear since the 16th century, the kilt is a most-of-the-time plaid, skirt-like garment that embodies both heritage and tradition. It’s synonymous with most Scottish and Gaelic cultures and can be seen draping men and boys at events like weddings, christenings and at parades alongside bagpipes.

“Formal is the norm, anything where you would wear a tie, a kilt can be worn,” says Howie Nicholsby, creator and director of kilt design brand 21st Century Kilt. “Personally, I chose to wear a kilt every day around 1999 when I was 21 years old. I wear it every day whatever I am doing, but I can wear a black denim kilt day to day, but also wear it for black tie.”

In more recent years, this traditional Scottish look has found its territory in contemporary men’s fashion through the eyes of Paris Fashion Weeks and red carpet walks. Though kilts have a vast history, the look is being transformed into more of a statement-centric, punky kind of garment through men trying to break gender stereotypes through a deemed “unmasculine” look by the majority of the West outside Scotland. It’s become a sort of way to express feminine values through masculine history, a way that kind of sticks it to the man in terms of what people think men can and cannot wear.

In recent years, we’ve seen male celebrities like Billy Porter and Harry Styles rock dresses on red carpets and fashion shoots to celebrate women’s fashion using their male figure. Kilts for men provide a similar value to dudes sporting them in 2022. Because, yes, it’s a man’s garment, but it’s also a skirt. It makes people with the mindset “men shouldn’t wear dresses” rethink their thought process because, in this situation, men can wear dresses.

Kilts for men are rising in popularity even if you aren’t of Scottish descent. It’s a way to prove a point and look super dope while doing so. If you want to get in on the trend, here are a few kilts you can start off with.

1. UT Kilts “The Standard” Tartan Utility Kilt

No offense to all of the other kilts for men in the world, but this tartan utility kilt is the kilt of all kilts. No ifs, ands or buts. This kilt is made to size and has a number of pockets and snaps for guys who like to carry their belongings on their person. It’s a super quality purchase given the low price because good kilts can go for crazy high prices. It’s designed for walking and total moveability, so you will never feel trapped inside. Additionally, it comes in a number of striking colors, but come on, this red one is exactly what you want. Add a chain, your favorite Doc Martens and a leather jacket to call it a day.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. AAR Mens Kilt Scottish Tartan Kilt

Keep it casual with this classic Scottish tartan detailed with side leather belting so nobody can pants you (or, skirt you) from behind. It had a completely pleated back so you can move around with ease and is made from a durable poly-viscose material that will last you years. Reviewers mention how tremendous the quality is, but recommend when you measure your size, you do at your bellybutton. This really is an excellent kilt for men starting off in pantless territory.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Verillas Vanguard Tartan Kilt

Looking for the most modern take on old traditions? Well, you found it. If you want the traditional design with 2022 aesthetics at the forefront, you need nothing other than this tartan kilt from Verillas. It’s made using top-quality acrylic wool that’s lightweight and not too overbearing to drape on your body. Add any belt you’d like to the mix because the belt loops are extra-large, so you can style it even with your new fav from Target. To top it all off, each kilt is built with pockets to provide the same energy your most comfortable jeans have.

Courtesy of Verillas

4. Scottish Mens Kilt Traditional Highland Tartan Utility Kilt

A stretchy kilt? Yeah, a stretchy kilt. This tartan utility kilt is made with 5% spandex to ensure no matter where you’re going, your kilt is going to match your movements. It’s designed with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern kilt, such as pockets, buttons and the traditional waist-snatching side belt. It’s perfect for weddings, sports and day-to-day wear. It also comes in a number of different colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. 5.11 Tactical Commando Kilt

All the rumors are true: the traditional way of wearing a kilt is actually to go commando. And, for those of you that have never heard that SAT “C” word, commando means underwearless. No knickers. Boxer-free. Hangin’ free. Although that’s not always the case in modern kilt-wear, the 5.11 Tactical Commando Kilt plays with the traditional concept by naming its cargo kilt after the underwear-free method of wearing. In total, you can expect numerous pockets that include cargo pockets plus that traditional kilt styling you’re familiar with. Essentially, this is a kilt-gone-2022 — and a must-own for modern kilt-wearers.

Courtesy of 5.11 Tactical

6. 21st Century Kilts Harris Tweed Kilt

Using traditional Harris Tweed, Howie Nicholsby is making this gorgeous customizable kilt at 21st Century Kilts for folks looking to get into some serious kilt-age. Why so serious? Because this beauty will cost you $1,000. But, come on, look at it. It’s well worth the price. All of Nicholsby’s kilts are made in Scotland, which he tells us is the only way he personally will allow a kilt to be called a traditional or Scottish kilt. Any other kilt made outside of Scotland, in Howie’s eyes, might as well not be a kilt. These puppies are the real deal through and through, so if you want one of the highest-quality kilts the world has ever seen, you should consider 21st Century Kilts.

Courtesy of 21st Century Kilts

7. Verillas Versatta Pride Hybrid Kilt

Pride month is just around the corner, so we have a suggestion: wear a kilt. You’ve worn the Charli XCX crop top and short jean shorts way too many times. Sure, it’s cute, but how many times is too many times? This year during Pride, take your style up a few notches with the Verillas Versatta Pride Hybrid Kilt. Verillas is actually a Trans-Owned brand, so this is the most ideal way to support the LGBTQ+ community while stunting in style on the streets. It’ll be quite the conversation starter and will surely get you more than a few glances. And, if you must, you can still rock the Charli crop up top. Nobody’s going to stop you.