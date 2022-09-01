Procrastinators, Unite! Here Are 37 Last-Minute Costume Ideas for Halloween 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you still haven’t found your Halloween costume, there’s no need to freak out. There’s still time to pick up a last-minute Halloween costume. Skip the long lines at the party stores and order your costume online instead. We’ve sorted through hundreds of options online and found many easy-to-order (and easy-to-wear) costumes. Best of all, every costume on this list is available through Amazon Prime, with most being eligible for two-day and even next-day shipping. Fast shipping means you can wait until the last minute to order (though we don’t recommend it).

Unlike more involved scary Halloween costumes, these outfits don’t require a ton of advance preparation or commitment to your character. In fact, some of our favorite last-minute Halloween costumes can probably be created with clothing and props you already have around your home.

But while all these last-minute Halloween costumes for men and women are available for delivery by October 31, you’ll need to remember to choose either next-day pickup or two-day shipping at checkout if you want time to take a look and try it on before the big night. You may want to hurry, as specific sizes and styles are selling out fast. The longer you wait, the less likely you will receive your costumes by October 31, so don’t procrastinate any longer!

Keep reading to see the best last-minute costume ideas for Halloween 2022, all of which are available with two-day shipping, thanks to the magic of Amazon Prime.

1. Harry Potter

Harry Potter is always one of the best easy Halloween costumes for men, but anyone can dress up like a character from Hogwarts with even the bare minimum of effort. Black sweaters, wands and broomsticks are the only props you really need, and you can find a whole universe of Harry Potter costumes and props online and at local Halloween stores. For this reason, going as Harry Potter or one of his friends is an all-time classic last-minute Halloween costume idea.

2. Hippie Costumes

A hippie outfit is one of the easiest last-minute costume ideas for men and women alike. And with the newfound popularity of tie-dye clothing, there’s a good chance you already have a tie-dye shirt on hand. Looking to order a hippie costume? It’s all peace and love with this four-piece hippie costume set, man. This has been such a crazy year, and this is the perfect costume to infuse some groovy vibes into Halloween.

3. Spooktacular Top Gun: Maverick Flight Costume

Kudos to Tom Cruise for making a flight suit look so dang good. But you can do the same thing too. And with Top Gun: Maverick hitting the big screen next year, this is a relevant costume to pull off just in time for Halloween. We expect Top Gun costumes to be some of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2022, and while the flight suit pictured below may not be available the day before Halloween, you can make a convincing Top Gun costume with a bomber jacket, aviator sunglasses and a cocky attitude.

4. Spider-Man Costumes

Who doesn’t love Spider-Man? Thanks to the magic of Amazon Prime, Spider-man is one of the absolute best last-minute costume ideas for kids and adults. The high-quality, realistic costume pictured below comes in a wide variety of sizes, and it’s unisex, so it works for almost anyone. It’s also an easy, one-piece costume solution that will come in 48 hours for whoever didn’t plan enough this Halloween. In addition, we’ve also included a link to a children’s Spider-Man costume that will arrive before October 31.

5. HOPOCO LED Purge Halloween Mask, 2 Pack

Get quick delivery and amazing value with these Purge-inspired face masks that arrive in two days with Prime shipping. Made of premium PVC, each features LED lighting with three lighting modes: steady light, slow flash and fast flash. Sold in a set of two, these will come in green and purple.

6. The Big Lebowski – The Dude Halloween Costume Men

We included this easy costume idea in our guide to the best Halloween costumes for men, and it’s a classic, evergreen costume. You can buy ready-to-wear costumes like the one pictured below, but what makes this one of the best last-minute Halloween costumes is how easy it is to DIY this ensemble. All you really need is a bathrobe and sunglasses. If you show up to your Halloween party with all the ingredients to make a White Russian cocktail, even better.

7. Rasta Imposta Men’s Pickle

If you’re in a pickle for a last-minute Halloween costume, this option is sure to induce a few laughs. You don’t need anything other than the costume to complete the look, but if you’re in cooler temperatures, you might want to consider popping on a long sleeve shirt underneath the costume for added warmth.

8. Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Bear Costume

We love everything about this inflatable bear costume, and we think you will too! Best of all, this costume is available with two-day shipping, so it should arrive in time for Halloween.

9. Princess Dress Costume

Looking for the best last-minute Halloween costumes for girls? Then you can’t go wrong with a classic princess dress.

10. Morphsuits Monster Costume

Creepypastas are the internet’s version of urban legends, and Morphsuits are an easy way to completely transform into a freaky-creepy of your choice. Donning one of these will make you the spookiest member of the Zoom party.

11. Rubie’s Grand Heritage Pennywise Costume

Completely transform into the contemporary horror icon Pennywise from IT. This set includes everything you would need to become the infamous evil clown, from the mask with a wig to the shirt and even the pants.

12. Rubie’s Official Jurassic World Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Many dinosaur costumes are available online, but this is one of the few that features two-day shipping. This classic inflatable dino is made from 100% vinyl and will turn any party up a notch. It comes packed in a nice little box, but it looks fantastic once it is set up and inflated. The cool thing about this costume is that it’s an all-in-one set, meaning you don’t need to go out and search for other accessories to complete the look. It also comes with its own internal fan, which will come in handy if you’re considering taking this costume to the streets this year.

13. Superman Costume

Who doesn’t want instant abs? With this realistic Superman costume, it can be a reality for you – even if you forgot about Halloween completely. This officially licensed DC Comics costume by Rubies doesn’t slack on the quality and even comes with a connected cape, boot-tops and PVC belt. Best of all, this last-minute Halloween costume you can order online doesn’t run small. Buyers were impressed with how real the muscles looked in person versus the photos.

14. Taco Costume

Dress up as everyone’s favorite handheld food and have your friends craving carnitas with this taco costume by Rasta Imposta. Consisting of a taco-shaped tunic with toppings like lettuce and cheese, this cheap but instantly recognizable costume can be worn by men and women and works best with black pants and a matching tee underneath. Give ‘em something to taco ‘bout, am I right?

15. Elvis Costume

Ever since the Elvis biopic came out in 2022, the king of rock n’ roll has been on everyone’s mind. Bring out your best dance movies with this form-fitting white Elvis costume completed with printed decorations and complete with a belt and scar. With pull-on closure, it makes for an instant last-minute costume. While some don’t like that the bedazzled features are printed, it increases the item’s durability since random rhinestones won’t be falling out all night.

16. Where’s Waldo Costume

Men and women alike can rock this culturally iconic DIY costume. With simple rounded glasses, a red and white striped shirt and the right beanie, you won’t have to tell anyone what your costume is with this foolproof Where’s Waldo costume. Your local thrift shop may also have red and white striped offerings that help create the perfect DIY costume. The glasses can also be repurposed for a Harry Potter costume in the future.

17. Nope Costume

Recreate Daniel Kaluuya’s character look with this Scorpion King hoodie replica featured in the movie of the year, Nope. Since the outfit on this horse-riding cowboy costume already has blue jeans built in, all you need is the hoodie for an instant 2022 last-minute Halloween costume. If you can make a DIY green headpiece for the horse, you get bonus points!

We recently talked to the costume designer from Nope about how to pull off the yeehaw-inspired looks from the film, so check out our piece on Nope fashion to get more costume ideas.

18. Unicorn Costume Onesie

A great choice for anyone living in a chillier place, this cozy hooded Unicorn Onesie for men feels like wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket so you can say goodbye to uncomfortable costumes. With a rainbow horn and cuff details, this comfy look will surely put a smile on anyone’s face and is a refreshing break from all the tough-guy costumes out there. It also conveniently includes deep pockets, letting you easily store your phone, keys and wallet.

19. Batman Costume

Channel your inner Dark Knight with this Batman costume, with a headpiece and boot tops. With this outfit, you don’t have to worry about finding accessories, and the arrival time is impressive based on reviews. One customer commented, “Initially, I was planning on making my husband a costume, but I didn’t have time. I ordered this one the week before Halloween and it quickly arrived 2 days later.”

20. Ghostbuster Costume

Capture all the ghouls and ghosts with this nostalgic classic. The Ghostbuster costume is available in a range of sizes (including plus-size) and includes that classic proton pack backpack for you to fight Slimer with all your might. This outfit can be worn with any regular black shoes. While this makes a fantastic individual costume, it also works as a group costume, and they sell it in women’s and children’s sizes for families.

21. Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Squid Costume

Inflatable costumes never get old — just make sure that wherever you’re going has enough space for your tentacles! This full-body squid blow-up costume by Spooktacular Creations fits men and women and stands at a whopping nine feet tall. If you’re in an environment that can accommodate the size, this gigantic costume will steal the show on October 31, and no one will be able to guess that it was one of those last-minute Halloween costumes people throw together. The pump requires a portable power bank or four AA batteries.

22. Rockford Peaches Costume

With this year’s Prime Video reboot of A League of Their Own, all the ladies will want to dress up as a Rockford Peach. This is one of the best last-minute costume ideas for women because it’s sassy, not too revealing, and includes all the necessary accessories, including the cap, belt, socks and even an inflatable bat. A feminine look with a flared skirt, this costume fits best if you buy the next size up.

23. Kurt Cobain Costume

Dressing up as Kurt Cobain is still one of the best last-minute costume ideas because no one will get mad at you for wearing sunglasses and zoning out all night. Dress up as everyone’s favorite grunge musician from the ’90s with this recognizable look, consisting of a striped long-sleeve shirt, blond wig and goggle-style glasses. You’ll need a pair of ripped-up jeans and some Converse sneakers from your own wardrobe. You’re good to go if you can dirty up the wig to give it that signature greasy and frazzled Kurt look.

24. One-Piece Kangaroo Costume

Stay warm and cozy with this plush kangaroo onesie. The costume features a hood with eyes, teeth and nose for full effect. Matching tails and chest designs help complete your outback look. And because it’s made with super soft fabric, you’ll be the one member of your crew who feels extra comfy while everyone else is wriggling in their uncomfortable outfits.

25. HSCTEK Inflatable Adult Alien Costume

Why be an alien for Halloween when you can be the next best thing: an alien abductee? This unisex inflatable alien-hostage costume is a funny and creative way to take the space-themed Halloween look to the next level. It looks great on all body shapes and is easy to inflate with just four AA batteries (if you need some, we recommend these). It’s a perfect costume for sci-fi geeks and jokesters alike. Sadly, the spaceship is sold separately. Bummer.

26. Classic Snow White Costume

Live your inner princess fantasy with the Snow White dress of your wildest dreams. This gorgeous dress hits the ankle, unlike other Snow White costumes on Amazon, instilling the idea that less skin is more for this look. This easy, last-minute look is easy to throw on and requires nothing else to get the look just right aside from the classic black wig. You’ll be able to call all the wildlife you want straight to your front door, just like the Disney princess. Let’s just hope they don’t get into your garbage.

27. Baby Shark Mommy Shark Adult Costume with Sound Chip

Your kids will love being the Baby Shark to this Mommy Shark costume. It even has a sound chip that plays the actual song at the press of a button. It’s an adorable costume for both parent and child, plus it’s super affordable and has free, fast shipping. Parents are busy.

28. Grim Reaper Costume Adult with Glowing Red Eyes

This one-piece Phantom of Darkness costume is a great option if you’re going for a spookier, more classic Halloween costume. It’ll also disguise your identity so that you can scare your friends or trick-or-treaters. It comes with a robe, mask and sash for around $25.

29. DeHasion Inflatable Clown Costume

This inflatable last-minute Halloween costume will arrive ready to go for the Halloween holiday. All you need are four AA batteries, and you’re all set. The adult costume in one size fits most and operates with a blower that inflates it as you walk around.

30. Soofun Plague Doctor Bird Mask

Pop on this plague doctor mask for a quick and spooky last-minute Halloween costume. It’s made of high-quality materials and features ventilation holes for comfortable wearing.

31. Party City Shark Attack Survivor Halloween Costume

Take the shocking approach to Halloween costumes this year with this shark attack survivor costume. The one-size-fits-most costume comes as a pullover tunic that looks like a grey shark jumping out of the water to bite you. Rock it solo or pair it with other sea creatures or lifeguards for a group costume.

32. Party City Cobra Kai Halloween Costume

Jump into the role of Johnny Lawrence in this Cobra Kai last-minute Halloween costume. It comes with a black headband, a sleeveless v-neck top with a detachable obi belt and Cobra Kai logos on the front and back, and matching pants. This one-size-fits-most outfit is available for two-day delivery with Amazon Prime.

33. Men’s German Bavarian Oktoberfest Costume

This German Bavarian costume feeds two birds with one worm because you can use it for virtual Oktoberfest celebrations and all your Halloween festivities. The only thing you’ll need to provide is the beer.

34. Dreamgirl King of Egypt Costume

Made of 100% polyester, this King of Egypt costume comes with a sleeveless black shirt, Egyptian Shendyt skirt with embellished waistband, headpiece, and eye of Horus necklace. Get it in two days with Prime shipping,

35. DJ Mask With LED Lights

Sometimes, the only thing you need to create the perfect Halloween costume is the right mask, which is why this DJ Mask with flashing LED lights is one of our favorite last-minute costume ideas for Halloween 2022.

36. Psycho Killer Machete

You can dress up for Halloween as a psycho killer with this bloody prop machete. Choose a classic movie villain like Jason, or create your own DIY last-minute costume for Halloween.

37. Devil Headbands

Finally, we have evil incarnate for our last-minute Halloween costume idea: the devil himself. A devil is a really easy DIY costume as long as you have devil horns. Simply dress in red and add makeup as desired.

