Levi’s Classic Barstow Denim Shirts Are 30% Off. Time to Stock Up.

Levi’s is making it easy to stock up on some denim just in time for spring. Right now, you can save 30% when you buy two or more tops or outerwear pieces. There are over a hundred options part of the sale ranging from jackets to t-shirts to sweaters to polos.

The Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket can carry you through the colder months of spring and layers nicely with pretty much anything. This is a versatile piece of outerwear every man should have in their closet. But what to wear under it?

Levi’s is rooted in the classic look of the American West and this Barstow denim shirt fits right in with the brand’s history. The two button pockets at the chest and pointed yoke stitches define this timeless American style. Even if you’re not spending your days on horseback at the ranch, the western denim shirt looks just as good if riding the subway to work is more your speed. Your grandpa looked good in it, your dad looked good in it, and now you can look good in it too.

And don’t be afraid of combining the Barstow Western with a pair of jeans as well. Haters will say otherwise, but the Canadian tuxedo is a choice that never went out of style. It is available in solid black in addition to the light, medium, and dark washes in case you’re not ready to double up on blue with your fit. Though you won’t know how it feels until you try it out.

$79.50 Buy 2+ Get 30% Off: Applied at Checkout