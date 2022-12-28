Levi’s Annual End of Season Sale Lets You Save 50% on All Your Favorite Styles (Yes, Really)

It’s that time of year again. Yes, where we set our New Year’s resolution, but we’re actually referring to Levi’s annual 50% off sale. Every year the giant denim brand gives shopgoers a chance to stock up on their favorite jeans, taking half off the original price. So if your jeans are beginning to look a little ragged, now is the time to replace them and save big on popular styles of Levi’s.

Every guy deserves the most the comfortable jeans in the world or at least a pair of go-to jeans, the kind he can rely on day after day, week after week. Whether you’re looking for the best stretch jeans to buy or the best bootcut jeans to put in rotation, there’s dozens of denim styles from choose in their end of the season assortment. And it’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so whenever they’re hosting a sale, it’s sort of a big deal.

With 2023 just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection. To help you pick from the best deals, we rounded a few styles that will carry you through the winter going into spring.

$49.00 $98.00 50% off Drawing inspiration from the ’70s, and ’90s, Levi’s is raising the bar—with the waist—for this everyday denim trouser. The modern bootcut fit is 50% off in their end of the season sale.



$34.75 $69.50 50% off To this day, this style reigns supreme and will never go out style. Perfect for medium to athletic builds, Levi’s straight-leg jeans hit it on the nail. With their versatile, streamlined silhouette, they’ll easy to pair with a simple tee and a button-up shirt. Get half off on the classic denim trousers.

$34.75 $69.50 50% off Suited for all body types, this classic style was designed for comfort and those who could use a little leg room. Arriving in over a dozen different washes, this Levi’s pair can be paired with any casual sneakers and minimal top. Today, it can be yours for 50% off.

$34.75 $69.50 50% off Engineered with Cool Performance technology to be breathable and moisture wicking, this skinny pair of Levi’s has the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort. Enjoy 50% off the contemporary style that can worn with just about anything in your closet.

Don’t see the style you’re looking for?

Virtually every style of Levi’s jeans are on sale, so if you didn’t get new jeans for Christmas, take this opportunity to save. As SPY is a men’s product review website, we’ve focused on men’s styles in this shopping guide, but both men’s and women’s jeans are included in Levi’s End-of-Season Sale.