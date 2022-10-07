Levi’s Looks Beyond Denim in Levi’s for Feet, a Retro-Inspired Boot Collection for Fall ’22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you hear Levi’s, you might automatically think of the famous blue denim jackets and pants we’ve iconized and worn forever. But did you know the brand doesn’t just specialize in manufacturing jeans? Their product assortment is far more vast than you may realize. Yep, the American retailer’s apparel offering spans knitwear, outerwear and accessories all the way down to underwear and socks. And while we’ve seen Levi’s sneakers before, the iconic American brand is now dusting off a decades-old product line to bring us (back) Levi’s boots.

Depending on your age, you may even recall when Levi’s dabbled in footwear with the ’70s-era collection, Levi’s for Feet.

For millennials and Gen Z folks, the collection name, Levi’s for Feet, might ring a bell in light of their recent limited-edition sneaker collaboration with New Balance. Now, the American denim brand is expanding its shoe game by reviving its 1975 line of men’s boots. This season, one of the most popular silhouettes relaunching is the Raven. This particular style almost resembles the Clarks Wallabee Boots on our Best Men’s Boots in 2022 guide. The mid-ankle sneaker-boot hybrid with a gum rubber sole has been newly retitled, RVN 75, and comes in suede and full-grain leather versions.

Lee Anderson, Levi’s Senior Global Footwear Merchandiser, spoke with Highsnobiety on the brand’s decision to revitalize their collection of footwear. “For us it felt like the perfect time to revisit the collection and tell the story of Levis For Feet to a new generation,” Anderson said. “Sneakers have been dominant for so long now, and people are looking for other footwear options, not least ones that are a true classic and will last them for many years.”

If you’re wondering whether you should expect any major changes to the boot, the answer is no. However, it’s for good reason.

“We’ve made some minor tweaks from the original – like dropping the outsole height to give it a more contemporary flavor – but nothing too drastic. It was just the perfect shoe,” Anderson said.

To make these boots, Levi’s turned to experienced vendors. The suede comes from Steads, one of the finest tanneries in the UK, while the leather comes from Horween, a leading tannery based in Chicago.

Keep scrolling to see the different versions of the Levi’s RVN 75 that you can own today. Might we say, the price isn’t too bad either.