’47 Is Turning 75! Celebrate The Occasion With These Limited Edition Pieces From ’47’s MLB Collection

It’s sportswear brand ’47’s 75th anniversary and the brand is celebrating the occasion in a major way. That’s right folks, the iconic brand that has brought you some of your favorite hats, T-shirts, and more has been around for 75 years and is commemorating the milestone by releasing a limited edition capsule collection that showcases some of the most storied franchises in sports history.

The first collection, which dropped on September 29, features various vintage designs honoring the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, and Cubs baseball clubs.

Known for their fashion-forward, worn, vintage-inspired designs, ’47 has really leaned into bringing baseball fans a unique selection of apparel with this release.

In this collection, you’ll find soft graphic T-shirts and laid-back baseball caps, boasting World Championships, logos, and other insignias dedicated to some of the MLB’s most popular teams.

That said, this is no ordinary sports apparel release. ’47 is said to be exclusively releasing just 75 pieces of each item, which will come packaged in individually numbered commemorative cases for $75 a piece, meaning that once they’ve sold out, no more will be available.

If you plan to jump onto this limited edition release, you better act quickly because they are sure to fly off the virtual shelves rapidly.

Sports fans should also stay tuned for similar releases from the ’47 brand. A press release reveals that ’47 has plans to release other limited collections supporting s NFL, NHL, NBA, and NCAA teams and franchises in the future.

Check out the full collection or our favorites from the ’47 MLB Collection below.

New York Yankees

The ’47 MLB Yankees collection features a baseball cap designed with the “big apple” insignia along with “new York Dynasty” working on the front. The Yankees T-shirt teams all 27 of the Yankees World Series titles.

Dodgers

47’s Dodgers collection offers a vintage-inspired blue baseball cap highlighted by palm trees and sunshine. At the same time, the gray wash T-shirt showcases a matching sunny landscape with Major League Baseball’s World Series championship trophy in the foreground.

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs anniversary collection features a washed blue ball cap with the team name on the front while the black t-shirt pays homage to the team’s iconic Wrigley Field Stadium. A second t-shirt honoring the team comes in black with a green Cubs logo on the front.

Boston Red Sox

The ’47 Red Sox collection celebrates the Red Sox’s history as “Fenway’s Finest.” The black baseball cap features the Red Sox logo on the front while the black t-shirt showcases the “Green Monster, ” a popular nickname for the left field wall at Fenway Park.

