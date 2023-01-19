The Limited Edition Rowing Blazers X Zodiac Just Released Today — and It’s Already Selling Out

SPY favorite and cult clothing brand, Rowing Blazers has teamed up with premium Swiss watchmakers Zodiac to create a limited-edition Super Sea Wolf timepiece to celebrate Europe’s oldest establishment to grab a cocktail — Harry’s Bar. The collaboration debuted during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris and released merely 282 units to consumers.

But watch lovers; you may want to scurry on over to your computer (or mobile phone). Some of those exclusive pieces have already sold out on the prep purveyor’s site. Though you still have a chance to secure one by visiting Zodiac’s website.

Zodiac x Rowing Blazers for Harry’s Bar Super Sea Wolf watch displays a co-branded bottle green dial adorned with Harry’s iconic cartoon barflies. Its 40mm stainless steel case is accompanied by Zodiac’s signature 5-link stainless steel bracelet, STP 1-11 automatic movement, and a water resistance rating of 20 ATM. The sleek set also features a French military-style #tide strap made from 100% recycled ocean plastic.

“Harry’s New York Bar is everything we aspire to be at Rowing Blazers: inclusive and unassuming, charmingly ridiculous, but with a hint of old-world glamour and a deep appreciation for history — all while remaining inventive, creative and innovative,” Rowing Blazers founder and creative Jack Carlson said in a press release. “I’m excited to work with one of my favorite watch brands, Zodiac, to create this limited-edition watch celebrating one of my favorite bars. It’s rare and special to bring together three like-minded brands like this.”

“Zodiac Timepieces have always stood for fun yet serious tool watches,” added vintage watch expert Eric Wind, who helped Rowing Blazers to design the wristwear. “The company’s vintage models, often featuring an amazing array of colors, are some of my favorite watches to collect and wear. The new Harry’s Bar Watch is our take on that tradition, with an eye-catching dial in a highly-wearable case.”

The Zodiac x Rowing Blazers Super Sea Wolf is available for $1,595 USD on Zodiac Watches’ website, Hodinkee, and other select retailers, including the Rowing Blazers NYC flagship.