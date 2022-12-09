Liquid Death Just Released Two New Items for Christmas (Hint, It Has Nothing To Do With Water)

Bottled water is so last year. We’re into canned water these days.

Liquid Death is one of our favorite brands of the moment. After collaborating with the Martha Stewart and reaching a $700 million valuation in the same year, it’s safe to say that this canned water brand is one to watch. Our own Taylor Galla taste-tested this canned wanter brand and wrote a glowing Liquid Death review recently.

Ahead of the holiday season, Liquid Death just released two new items we’re sure will make some of the best Christmas gifts of the year. And, no, these have nothing to do with water.

So what are they? Read on!

Headless Holiday Sweater

Sometimes, the holidays just make you want to rip your head off. The constant traveling, the stress-filled gift buying, the way-too-much money spent, the in-laws — it can all get exhausting.

To play on the hectic feeling you almost always have around the holidays, Liquid Death released a branded Headless Holiday Sweater you’re going to want to get your hands on (and body in).

Courtesy of Liquid Death

This new take on the classic ugly Christmas sweater is hilarious. It uses a jacquard knit design in bright greens and reds to give that holiday-centric feel. Snow and trees can be seen strewn about the sweater, but of course, the real standout is the blood running down the neck and hands. In addition, that spine is kind of killer, too.

We’ll keep it real: this sweater might send grandma back to the hospital, but it is a hilarious sweater that friends and family will get a kick out of year after year. Snag it on Liquid Death’s site while it’s still available for $64. And, yes, it’s a limited-edition item, so run, don’t walk.

Nixon Death Clock II

It feels like Liquid Death is the King of Collabs this year. To end 2022 on a high note, the canned water brand just collaborated with Nixon to create the Death Clock II, a badass wristwatch anyone would want on their arm. We do our best to stay on top of the best new watches, and this is a genuinely cool-looking timepiece.

This watch has a dripping gold skull on the watch’s face with the executioner axes with the bloody axe as the hour hand. So, like, it really goes hard. It’s designed with a stainless steel exterior and a hardened mineral crystal to keep you looking top-notch no matter where you go. Topped with Miyota Japanese quartz, this watch is just a serious prize.

Courtesy of Liquid Death

In addition to all of that, it’s got a 100-meter water rating for all of those just-in-case moments. You know, so you can get it wet if needed.

Available at $325, it’s safe to say that this collaboration didn’t make one of the most expensive watches in the world, but it did make one that’s super sick to look at. Pick it up just in time for Christmas now.