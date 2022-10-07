Stop What You’re Doing: The Lisa Frank Crocs Are Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

This is news, people. News. The Lisa Frank x Crocs collab has been fully replenished and you can now purchase Lisa Frank Crocs in all sizes available on Crocs’ website. No, this is not a drill.

It was just a matter of time before these two style icons collaborated, and the result is nothing we didn’t want. These shoes are perfect. We think they might even just be the best Crocs we’ve ever seen.

Courtesy of Crocs

This restocked shoe is available in Crocs’ original Clog style and features over-the-top rainbow hearts and flowers all over the damn thing. Quite frankly, it looks like a unicorn threw up on them in the best way possible. It’s a shoe from hell and heaven simultaneously. Something that doesn’t need to exist at all, but something we’re so glad does.

Of, you thought that all sounds over the top? Well, we’re not done yet.

To make this collaboration even more top-tier than you already thought it was, these Crocs even come with kooky-colored Lisa Frank Crocs Jibbitz. For those of you that don’t know, Crocs Jibbitz are the charms you place into holes on your Crocs to add some extra pizazz. And, with these Jibbitz, “pizazz” is a serious understatement.

Courtesy of Crocs

Because Liza Frank isn’t just for the girls, Crocs is currently offering these iconic shoes in both women’s and men’s styles. That’s right, fellas, you can finally Lisa Frank the heck out of your feet. You’re welcome.

As mentioned, this is a restock. That means that the first batch of these sold out so quickly, Crocs had to rerun this limited-edition item to ensure all Lisa Frank fans got in on the fun. Don’t hold off this time the same way you did last. Be sure to pick up your new pair of Lisa Frank Crocs now before they sell out for good.

