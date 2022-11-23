The Best Men’s Long Sleeve Shirts To Wear This Winter

Summer’s long gone at this point. While that might be depressing for the kind of guy who rocks a tee, flips, and a pair of swim trunks all summer long, the cold-weather dressers are coming out of the woodwork and layering on their favorite scarves, jackets, beanies, and long sleeve shirts for men.

Long sleeve shirts are great first and foremost because they keep you warm. Yeah, they might be a bit more constricting than your favorite warm-weather tee, but it’s totally worth it when you’re not losing shivering. Long sleeves are a no-brainer in terms of jackets, hoodies, and sweaters, so why do you bring your tees into the winter? It’s preposterous. Ditch those tees and solely rock long sleeves until May. You’ll be much more toasty.

There are a number of long sleeve shirts we’re geeking over right now, from classic henleys to graphic tee-esque long sleeve t-shirts all types of dudes will love. Whether you’re more worried about looking cool on the streets or you’re just trying to keep warm, here are the best long sleeve shirts to buy online this winter.

best overall $22.00 $28.00 21% off Fresh Clean Tees is a brand favorite for us because they offer a great selection of basics in a range of sizes at the highest quality — what’s not to like? This Henley option is an affordable and flattering style that can suit any man are any age.

runner up $29.90 Uniqlo’s U line has some of the best upgraded basics money can buy. This long-sleeve tee comes in stylish colors with a boxy fit and low-cut pocket.

moisture wicking $64 Vuori’s long-sleeve tee is kind of (okay, very) pricey, but Vuori’s tees took our top spot for moisture-wicking shirts. They’re soft and stylish and will keep you dry during workouts.

garment dyed $49.50 This garment-dyed cotton long-sleeve t-shirt is made with comfort in mind. Crafted from sustainable cotton, this piece will subtly fade over time, and it comes in standard or tall sizes.

modern look $48 $64 25% off Cuts Clothing tees are made to be wrinkle-free, anti-piling, and sit close to the body with a contemporary curved hem. They’re great for layering, too.

budget buy $11.03 Amazon’s own Goodthreads won’t win any CFDAs anytime soon, but this long sleeve is affordable and suited for everyday wear. Get two, while you’re at it.

most stylish $29.00 $39.50 27% off Club Monaco is all about casual elegance, and this sleek and soft cotton tee has a chest pocket and unribbed sleeves to easily roll them up.

most cozy $60.00 Partway between a sweater and a t-shirt lives this waffle tee from Everlane, which is available in a range of colors and is cut from 100% cotton.

premium pick $100 This long-sleeve t-shirt from Unbound is made with merino wool, which is naturally wrinkle-resistant, temperature regulating and moisture-wicking. Think of it as nature’s performance fabric.

best for hikes $55 The Capilene Cool Trail is a good all-rounder — designed for everyday use, hiking, and running, you can definitely expect to get your cost per wear with this one. It features quick-drying and moisture-wick fabric that will help you maintain a balanced core.

best v neck $88 The Victory V-Notch t-shirt borders the smart and casual line seamlessly, as it’s lightweight, cut in a slim-fit, and is finished off with a handy pocket. Plus, the brand supports charitable causes.

best colors $38.50 $42.00 8% off Madewell’s Allday tee clocked in at a very respectable 7th place in our exhaustive search for the best short-sleeve tees (we tested a lot of shirts), and the long-sleeve version is just as great.

best basic $29.95 As the name suggests, LL Bean pre-shrunk their tee to prevent laundry mishaps. The all-cotton tee comes in tons of colors and is great for everyday wear.