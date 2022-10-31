Lucky Brand Brings the Wild West to Your Closet With Their Yellowstone X Lucky Brand Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve dreamt of visiting the Dutton Ranch, Lucky Brand is there for you. Their new Yellowstone X Lucky Brand collaboration will make you feel like you’re there. Released just ahead of the show’s fifth season, the collection is comprised of twenty-seven pieces for men and women. Prices range from $49.50 to $199, the collection ranges from T-shirts to embellished jean jackets, sweaters, hoodies, and jeans.

Many of the tops are unisex and are sized from XS to 2XL. Some of the items are either emblazoned with the ranch’s brand, the crooked Y, or various western and equine motifs. The sherpa-lined jackets, shirts pants will look at home in the city and in wide open spaces.

For Lucky Brand’s campaign, they partnered with real-life cowboys, three members of the Compton Cowboys. The trio is childhood friends from the Richland Farms of Compton. The three are Randall Hook @randysavvy, Kiera “Kikka” Wade @thecomptoncowgirl, and Kenneth Atkins @stona_mane.

The Compton Cowboys’ mission is to improve the community via horseback riding and equestrian culture and their youth outreach program, the Compton Cowboys’ Compton Junior Equestrians. It’s a nonprofit development program for tweens and teens of any background. Lucky Brand is joining in supporting the Compton Cowboys and their mission.

For every Yellowstone item purchased either in-store or online between November 1, 2022, to November 30, 22, Lucky Brand will donate $10 to the Compton Junior Equestrians, with a maximum donation of $50,000.00. Keep checking into Lucky Brand’s website as more items will debut throughout the month. Interested in learning more about the Compton Cowboys? Check out Fire on the Hill, a 2017 documentary, and the book The Compton Cowboys: The New Generation of Cowboys in America’s Urban Heartland by Walter Thompson-Hernandez.

Lucky Brand X Yellowstone Never Drink Hoodie

This pale yellow cotton fleece hoodie reminds one not to drink and drive. Cut slightly relaxed, its hood has a drawstring, and there’s a nice sized kangaroo pocket to hold snacks.

Lucky Brand X Yellowstone Dutton Wash 223 Straight Jean

The 223 Straight Jean is the brand’s classic straight-leg jeans. It has a mid-rise, five pockets, and a straight cut from the waistband to the hem. For this limited edition collection, the jean is done in a dark wash and has a leather label sewn on the back waistband with “Yellowstone X Lucky Brand” embossed on it.

Lucky Brand X Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Tee

This unisex tee runs in sizes from XS to 2XL. The pale gray crew neck tee features a graphic on the front. It’s made from 100% cotton and was designed to look well-loved and worn in.

Lucky Brand X Yellowstone Logo Crew Neck Thermal

This unisex waffle knit thermal top has a relaxed cut. Wear it solo, under a sweater, or layered under an open flannel shirt.

Lucky Brand X Yellowstone 363 Vintage Straight Jean

The 363 jean is Lucky Brand’s relaxed straight leg jean style. It has a relaxed fit at the hip and thigh, and the leg is straight. These five-pocket jeans have been treated with sanding, whiskering, and distressing to achieve a worn-in look. The jean has a mid-rise, and like the other jean in this collection, it has an embossed leather label sewn in on the back waistband.

Lucky Brand X Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This cotton crew neck sweatshirt has a slightly aged look to it. The front has embroidering and the ranch’s crooked Y brand. Scroll up to see Compton Cowboy Randall Hook wearing the sweatshirt in a different shade.