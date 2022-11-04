Treat Yourself to Something Special This Holiday Season With lululemon

The holiday season is a lot of things — joyful, magical and, let’s be honest, stressful. There’s so much to plan, so many Christmas gifts to buy, parties to attend and meals to cook. This year we’re highlighting our favorite lululemon gifts of the season, but instead of buying them for other people we want you to gift them to yourself.

We all deserve a little treat once in a while and we don’t want you to forget about the most important person as you spend hours, days and weeks working to please others. Gift yourself something from lululemon and you’re giving yourself more than just high-performance athletic and athleisure gear. Clothing and accessories from lululemon are comfortable and stylish, built with practical and convenient features for helping you live your life and are designed to move with you.

As you jump from plan to plan, run countless errands and dominate the holiday season — do it all in clothing from lululemon that’ll make your holidays look good and feel even better.

Here is a collection of our favorite lululemon gifts for the 2022 holiday season, hand-picked by SPY editors.

lululemon Gifts for Him

For men this year, we recommend lululemon gifts that are comfortable and designed for both fitness and lounging. We’ve selected pieces for head to toe that come with some of our favorite features like convenient pockets for EDC storage, neutral colorways and easy layering.

A sweater is always a safe bet this time of year, even in parts of the country where the temperature only dips at night. This crewneck sweater from lululemon has the comfortable textured feeling you’re looking from but is designed with extra room for movement. The cotton-blend is soft, warming and the classic fit gives you plenty of room for layering over and underneath.

This men’s half-zip fleece is also brand new to lululemon’s gifting collection this season and is perfect for layering at home or on-the-go during brisker months. The super soft fabric is stretchy for a roomy fit that’s warm and oversized, and it comes in two neutral and bright colors including pomegranate, pictured below.

This athletic hoodie is designed for movement and perfect for outdoor workouts, runs, jogs and cycling during the fall and winter. It’s perfect for layering underneath a warmer coat or vest, and the soft french terry fabric is quick-drying and breathable. It’s got Lycra for stretch and shape retention, and it comes in a bunch of both neutral and bright colors.

lululemon’s ABC pants should be a staple in every man’s wardrobe, and these Warpstreme pants are the perfect jogger for comfort and movability during the busiest time of the year. They’re made with lululemon’s signature Warpstreme fabric that gives you plenty of room with four-way stretch and shape retention, as well as wrinkle resistance. They fall away from the body smoothly as the tapered design gives you a flattering fit towards the ankle.

Shopping is a workout and these Restfeel slides are made to give feet a comfortable place to rest and recover after a grueling training session like a day at the mall during the holidays. They’ve got dual-density cushioning along the sole as well as a minimal strap upper for letting toes breathe. They’ve also got rubber traction on the bottom for a dependable grip and come in two neutral colors.

lululemon Gifts for Her

For women, we’re recommending lululemon gifts that are everyday athleisure must-haves like comfortable leggings, pullovers and belt bags. We also strongly encourage women to gift themselves a layer or two to stay warm during this chilly time of year.

This is a favorite gift for her amongst SPY editors this year due to its flattering shape, roomy build and the number of fun colors it’s available in. It’s made with naturally-breathable cotton fabric and the oversized fit is perfect for pairing with leggings, bike shorts or even jeans. It’s got a phone sleeve in the kangaroo pocket for convenient storage as well as an elastic pull that can double as a hair tie.

A new pair of lululemon leggings is always a good idea and an excellent gift to give yourself during the holidays to wear as you’re running from task to task. Their Align pants are some of their softest and most comfortable made with Nulu fabric that’s designed buttery soft and super lightweight. The 28” gives you full coverage against the wintry chill in the air and each pair has an invisible pocket along the waist for a car key or credit card.

Holiday season gatherings sometimes call for fancier clothing, but that doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable. These Nulu yoga pants flare at the bottom giving them more of a formal look and feel, even though they’re made of stretch fabric. The super-high rise waist gives you a ton of flexibility in how you can wear them — whether it be with a crop top, sweater, jacket — and they’re designed to transition seamlessly from the yoga studio to a luncheon to the grocery store and back.

The must-have lululemon belt bag, perfect for carrying all your EDC items as you trek from store to store this holiday season, has gotten a winter makeover. It’s now lined with fleece for a comfortable and plush exterior that still maintains the classic look and shape of the original. The bag has a roomy 1 liter interior with an exterior zipper and interior pocket for securing valuables.