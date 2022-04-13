Have Some Old Workout Clothes? Lululemon Wants to Take Them Off Your Hands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s one thing we can all agree on: lululemon is expensive.

Just take a gander at anything in-store or on their website and see for yourself. Joggers set at over $100, hoodies reaching past $120 and even men’s underwear for $30.

Lucky for you, lululemon will start to offer what they’re calling “lululemon Like New” beginning April 22, a way for buyers to pick up some gently used lululemon clothing and for sellers to make a quick buck. This new initiative is all happening through a partnership with Trove, a company that works to escalate a circular economy.

We know what you’re thinking — yuck. Right? Wrong. Lululemon ensures all trade-ins will be refreshed entirely before purchase. Not only will lululemon Like New help you save money on some of the best workout clothes available, but it also allows you as an individual to push toward building a circular ecosystem through fashion.

Here’s how lululemon Like New will work:

Anybody looking to get rid of their old lulu can trade in any U.S. store (not including outlets) starting on April 22. Depending on the look and use of the items, the athleisure brand will accept some and won’t accept others. Sellers can simply take home any like new lululemon items that aren’t quite Like New enough. Sellers will then receive an e-gift card for eligible items, and lululemon will clean what they re-purchased and sell them again in-store and online at a lower price.

But, how much will you get to trade in your lululemon Like New items? Well, it simply depends on what you’re selling.

$5 for tanks, tees, short and long sleeve shirts, shorts

for tanks, tees, short and long sleeve shirts, shorts $10 for hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crop tops, leggings, dresses and bags

for hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crop tops, leggings, dresses and bags $25 for any outerwear

The money you’ll get back likely won’t make too big of a dent if you’re purchasing the best lululemon clothes right off the rack, but it all adds up. Your dollar will undoubtedly go further with the lower cost of lululemon Like New.

Environmentally speaking, this is huge. Sure, there are local spots across the United States that accept consignment offerings, but there aren’t many companies as significant as lululemon that have done the same.

“Seeing large brands compete with the rise in popularity of thrifting and DIY is excellent because that means they’re listening to the younger conscious-friendly consumer,” says Brooklyn-based fashion designer Rachel Lee. “Hopefully, more brands will try and copy this new model of selling because we desperately need to reduce waste in the fashion industry.”

Giving consumers the option to sell old clothing creates an incentive for keeping garments out of landfills. Fast fashion and throwaway consumer culture have caused destructive issues for the Earth, including overuse of resources such as water, microplastics in our oceans and increased greenhouse gases. Adopting reselling strategies like lululemon Like New is another way we can lower the negative impact of the clothing industry on the planet.

In simpler terms: More money for you and a cleaner Earth simultaneously.

Ready? Well, you’re going to have to wait until April 22 for trade-ins to begin. Start digging through your closets, tear the dresser apart and make your bag, baby.

What Can You Get Right Now From Lululemon Like New

By giving your gently used products back to lululemon, you can use your credit to buy new full-price lululemon products or like new lululemon shirts, hoodies, outerwear and more. We picked a few of our lululemon Like New favorites to help you get started.

Men’s Jogger

Keep comfortable when you’re on the move or lying on the couch. You do you!

Fundamental T-Shirt

Your most comfortable tee doesn’t have to come at the most expensive price.

Expeditionist Jacket

A light jacket is perfect for the rest of spring, especially when it’s cheaper than ever.