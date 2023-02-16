lululemon’s Bold Spring Collection Has the Perfect Gear for Training in Warmer Temperatures

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

It may not feel like it where you are, but spring is on its way. The days are getting longer and longer, and pretty soon we’ll be doing our post-work neighborhood strolls during golden hour, exposing our ghostly pale skin to blinding rays of sunshine once again.

It’s a cruel twist of fate that we set new fitness goals in the heart of winter when the hours of daylight are at a minimum and our motivation to tackle any sort of movement goal is at an all-time low. But, with warmer temperatures can come a surge of energy and spring forward into tackling that half marathon or lifting PR — that is, if you have the right gear.

lululemon’s spring collection is filled with bright, bold styles that are perfect for giving you a renewed sense of purpose in your fitness routine — whether you’re a cycling fanatic, a regular at pilates, or a heavy lifter. They have tactfully made pieces geared towards performance that also come in fun, unique colors so even if you still feel like crawling under the covers until the spring snow totally clears, you’ll at least look a little springy.

We know how much SPY readers love lululemon, so we wanted to highlight some great new picks from their Spring Breakthroughs collection. That gorgeous, euphoric first day of above-60 temperatures is coming, and anything below will help you embrace the much-needed changing of the season.

Courtesy of lululemon

$128.00 Spring mornings and evenings when the air is still chilly call for a hoodie. This deep, bright psychic blue is a neutral yet vibrant tone that matches the season well, and it’s made with breathable terry fabric that’s super soft to the touch. It’s perfect for lounging, running errands, and layering underneath a denim jacket or vest that you can shed once the sun comes out.

$88.00 You’re unlikely to see a pair of shorts this bright when there’s snow on the ground, which makes them perfect for spring’s accelerated temperature spikes. They’re designed for running with a lightweight, perforated fabric, making them ideal for that half marathon you’ve signed up for in the fall. The 6” length is short, but they’re relaxed so you’ve got plenty of room to move. They come in a host of colors as well as our favorite, the Sonic Yellow pictured below.



$88.00 This new addition to lululemon’s gear collection is a shirt specifically designed for racket sports, with a relaxed fit for plenty of movement and plenty of breathability. The fabric is abrasion-resistant and made with UV protection. It has a loose fit with extra room in the chest and has a small zipper that can be lowered into a v-neck on especially toasty days.

$68.00 Another excellent pair of lululemon short shorts are these 6” Surge shorts lined for running and made with lightweight fabric that’s easy to take on the road. The 6” fit is relaxed with plenty of space for glutes and thighs, and they’ve got abrasion-resistant four-way stretch so you stay comfortable during tough training runs.

Courtesy of lululemon

$148.00 This hoodie is designed to transition seamlessly from a workout to recovery with heavier, double-knit breathable fabric with four-way stretch and a roomy fit. It’s got a shaped hood designed to not block your vision and gussets under each arm for enhanced mobility. This pale blue color is perfect for spring, and it has a secured pocket for phone and card storage.

$128.00 We’d be remiss to not include arguably lululemon’s best product for men on this list, even if the color choices aren’t as bold as other picks. The ABC jogger is ideal for any season, but especially for moderate temperatures like spring and fall. The Warpstreme fabric is made to keep up with everyday movements with stretch, wrinkle resistance and a tapered bottom that’s stretchy and sturdy. They’ve got discrete, convenient storage built in and there’s an ergonomic gusset built into the crotch to remove any unnecessary tension.

$68.00 A nice t-shirt goes a long way, especially during the warm temperatures of spring when a sunny walk to work can mean sweaty pits if you’re not careful in how you layer. This Pocket T-Shirt from lululemon’s Fundamental line is a great base layer for movement or a regular day, with soft cotton fabric and a pale Pink Peony colorway that’s great for spring.

$78.00 Take our word for it — spring means it’s time to get a new swimsuit. Sure, your workout shorts do just fine in an occasional hot tub outing but days at the beach, lake and pool call for a proper swimsuit and lululemon has plenty of unique designs that are perfect for spring. This pair is 5”, so you’ve got plenty of real estate for tanning your glutes and thighs, and the water-repellent fabric is designed to dry quickly after you take a dip.

$78.00 lululemon also makes a longer pair of pool shorts that are 7” in length, still made with the same water-repellent fabric and flattering fit you can rock in or out of the water. The 7” length gives you a bit more modesty and a streamlined fit so your glutes and thighs have plenty of space to move.

$148.00 lululemon has a few pieces of everyday wear that are worth noting, especially for spring. This long-sleeve polo shirt is made with smooth, lightweight fabric and comes with a relaxed collar up top and plenty of space through your torso. This velvet Dust pink color is a perfect pairing with trousers, and the shirt has been treated with no-Stink Zinc that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.