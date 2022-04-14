Shop Lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ and Save Some Major Coin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love Lululemon but are sometimes hesitant to buy because of the price tag, there’s a quick and easy way to save — even when there’s no regular sale.

By shopping the Lululemon We Made Too Much section online, you can save big on shirts, jackets, shorts, joggers, and more from the iconic brand at discounted prices.

While their clothing, beloved by yoga and workout enthusiasts, is typically the major draw, Lululemon is a great resource for just about every personal effect under the sun, many of which can be found at a fraction of the price on any given day.

The We Made Too Much Lululemon section isn’t limited to clothing. It even carries sanitizer, deodorants, soaps, and lotions if you need personal items and are looking to save a few extra dollars.

Lululemon sells activewear and fitness accessories and offers a variety of comfortable clothing such as slim-fit pants, polos, and button-up shirts that you can wear in business casual settings (we’re looking at you, return-to-office workers). You can even snag some swim trunks to help you get ready for the summer season.

Lululemon We Made Too Much Men’s department is definitely the place to start shopping if you value Lululemon clothing and accessories. A quick sift-through will help you find the best deals on typically full-price items.

When shopping the Lululemon We Made Too Much Men’s selection, you will find these items and so much more. We found so much variety in We Made Too Much from Lululemon that it was difficult to tell if we were still shopping for sale items or just shopping the site after a while. We just kept hitting “Load More” to seemingly no end.

It would be easy to shop exclusively from We Made Too Much, but let’s be real — we’ll always check the main selection as well. Keep scrolling to look at some of our faves from Lululemon We Made Too Much for Men.

Lululemon Warp Light Packable Jacket

Currently, you can get this versatile, packable jacket for a fraction of its original price. Designed for movement, it features a breathable mesh back and comes fully water-resistant for use in inclement weather. There are zippered exterior pockets and a hidden phone sleeve so you can go hands-free when needed.

Lululemon Surge Hybrid Short 9

Engineered for running, these running shorts are lightweight, stretchy, and roomy in the thigh for comfortable wear. They feature a classic, tapered silhouette and 9-inch length and are made of sweat-resistant fabric to keep you dry and cozy whether running errands or running a marathon.

Lululemon Fast and Free Short Sleeve Shirt

This running shirt is made with anti-stink technology to prevent odors when working out. The quick-drying, lightweight fabric ensures that you’ll be comfortable throughout each mile, while the slim cut keeps it close to the body from chest to waist.

Lululemon ABC Jogger

Designed with stretch and a roomy silhouette, these “anti-ball crushing” (ABC) joggers are great for all-day wear. It features a streamlined fit that tapers at the hem and has a drawcord waistline and front pockets with coin sleeves.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0

The Metal Vent Tech half-zip is specifically designed for running and training. It contains elastane for ultimate stretch with shape retention and features a seamless design to prevent chafing. The slim fit is made to skim the body from chest to waist, while the long sleeves provide coverage and comfort during any activity.