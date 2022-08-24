The Best Deals From Madewell Men’s Massive Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When Madewell first launched its men’s collection in 2018, the brand kept things small, focusing on denim. Clearly, there was a strong demand, because Madewell men’s has since expanded, with offerings to fill every corner of your closet. There are even standalone men’s Madewell stores now. What’s more, the brand emulated its parent company J. Crew’s model of collaborating with other brands and featuring their wares, and you can find brands like Veja, Topo Designs and New Balance among Madewell’s staples of denim and tees. Right now, a lot of said wares are on deep discount. You can snag an extra 25% off everything in their sale section with code “LUCKYDAY”. This deal ends on the 25th, so it’s a good idea to act fast.

The entire sale section is worth checking out. Hats, shoes, camp-collar shirts, sweatshirts and jeans are on sale right now, so if you’re in the market for something specific right now, there’s a decent chance Madewell’s sale section has it. But if you don’t feel like digging through nearly 200 sale items, we’ve done the legwork and picked out just a handful of items you should add to your cart. We prioritized options that are still available in most sizes. That’s as of this writing, of course, so we can’t guarantee everything will be in stock in your size. Check out our top picks for Madewell’s extra 25% off sale. The prices shown below are with the promo code “LUCKYDAY” applied.

1. Cotton-Hemp Terry Sweatshirt

A crewneck sweatshirt is always in style, but it looks especially good in this earthy, dusty pink color they dubbed “petal.” The sweatshirt is made from a blend of cotton and eco-friendly hemp. It’s discounted from it’s full $88 retail to $50. An extra 25% off brings the price to roughly $37.

Courtesy of Madewell

2. Garment-Dyed Lightweight Canvas Chore Jacket

We’re still feeling the workwear trend, and this khaki-colored chore coat nails the rugged look perfectly. It has three patch pockets on the outside, plus an interior pocket for safe storage. It’s a lightweight cotton jacket, but it lends itself well to layering when the temperature dips.

Courtesy of Madewell

3. Made in USA Boxy Tee

Madewell takes tees seriously, and this is a great option for anyone who wants a made-in-America t-shirt in a right-now boxy cut. The faded colors will give it the look of your favorite vintage tee, but the fabric is a sturdy jersey that softens over time.

Courtesy of Madewell

4. Garment-Dyed Hybrid Cargo Pants

It’s not breaking news to say cargo pants are back, but if you’re still not fully sold, these pants might just do the trick. They’re a streamlined and fashion-forward take on cargos, thanks to the placement of the flap patch pockets on the front, rather than the sides of the pants.

Courtesy of Madewell

5. Relaxed Taper Jeans in Hodgson Wash

Jeans are still Madewell Men’s bread and butter, and these feel like a perfect flea market find, but with an updated tapered fit and just enough stretch to keep you comfortable.

Courtesy of Madewell

6. Madewell x Topo Designs Sun Graphic Tee

Topo Designs is one of the most stylish outdoor brands on the market, and this t-shirt dovetails perfectly with the outdoors-inspired menswear moment we’re in. The shirt has an abstract mountain print and is cut from 100% organic cotton.

Courtesy of Madewell

7. Softloop Terry Sweatpants

There’s a decent chance your sweatpants got a lot of love over the last couple years. If it it’s time for a refresh, consider this lightweight pair, which is made from a blend of cotton and TENCEL modal, a rayon fabric derived from trees.