How To Decorate a Mantle For Any Time of Year

The top of the mantel in any home is a place of honor. Vibes emanate from that spot for better and (in the case of the Elf on the Shelf) for worse. Learning how to decorate a mantle to draw your guests to the living room is a careful blend of sentimental objects and tasteful decor.

“Starting with a larger piece helps to anchor the space and creates a visual hierarchy,” says interior designer Keely Smith of JD Elite Interiors. “From there, you can layer in smaller items like vases, candleholders, and decorative objects to create visual interest and texture.”

Smith recommends starting with artwork, mirrors, or statement accessories and working from there.

Justin Hossle, designer and craftsman at Hossle Woodworks agrees that “starting off with a large item is key.” Hossle’s suggestion is to “keep it to one end or the other, and put a few smaller items near it to pull visual focus.”

Hossle prefers what he calls the “simple and clean” approach. He explains that negative space is just as valuable as used space. He endeavors to project calm by avoiding clutter and embracing symmetry. He generally places matching items on either side of the focal point, such as candlesticks, picture frames, or vases. These items help pull things together to create a cohesive and visually pleasing mantel display.

Hossle tells his clients not to be afraid to mix and match different textures, materials, and styles. Natural materials are currently a huge trend in interior design, bringing a modern appeal to the home. Pairing vintage items with more contemporary pieces, or mixing metallics with natural elements like wood or greenery will also help to create an interesting and decorative landscape. This type of mixing and matching adds interest and depth to the overall display.

The truth is that buying a bunch of objects specifically to put on a mantel can make the whole thing seem a bit over-determined – like the lobby of a so-so hotel. The key is to purchase a few visually heavy objects that can help call attention to and spotlight personal treasures. Here’s where to start.

Courtesy of Amazon a statement mirror to draw people in $189.99 This Vana Nala mirror makes a great centerpiece for any fireplace mantel. Thanks to its elegant style, it can easily add an air of elegance to any room. It features an ornate frame in an antique gold finish and measures 29.5″ x 41.5″ making it the perfect statement piece to set the tone for a mantle’s overall layout.

Courtesy of West Elm artful frames to showcase your favorite work $299.00 – $598.00 The Rowan Layered Paper Dimensional Wall Art is a great starting point or layering piece for a mantel. Made up of layers that create a three-dimensional effect, it features an interesting design within a natural-hued frame that will fit well with existing decor. Use it as a leaner centerpiece or as an accent.

Courtesy of Amazon a statement graphic goes a long way $65.99 This modern art piece features a mid-century geometric collage of abstract shapes and illustrations to bring visual interest to a room. With its neutral color scheme and wood frame, it is a great versatile piece for a mantel that can be used within a variety of design styles.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn smaller frames to show off the family $59.00 The Pottery Barn Nadia Bone Frames are offered in a set of three varying sizes, making them perfect for adding layer and dimension to the mantel. Minimalist and modern, with clean lines and a neutral color palette, they’ll fit well with other decor pieces and colors and feature an attached easel stand for easy placement.

Courtesy of Amazon modernist glass replicate the look $24.99 $32.98 24% off These battery-operated LED pillar candles will provide warm and cozy ambient lighting to any room. Offered in a set of three at different heights, they bring a layered and inviting atmosphere on top of a mantel. The best part is that they’re simple and easy to use, thanks to the accompanying remote control that turns them on and off, adjusts the brightness, and sets timers for 2, 4, 6, or 8 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon TAPERED CANDLES GIVE A CLASSIC APPROACH $15.99 $19.99 20% off Made of high-quality iron, this trio of candle holders comes in varying heights to create a multilevel display when placed together. Made with clean lines, they are sleek, modern, and great for adding dimension to a mantel.

Courtesy of Amazon ALTERENATIVE CANDLES DOUBLE AS OBJECT WORK $159.00 How stunning are these mid-century inspired wood lanterns? They feature a thick wooden frame with a glass vase that allows for the display of candles or other small objects. They come in a variety of sizes that’ll add warmth and beauty to a mantel. Choose one or add two or three pairs to create dimension and visual appeal.

Courtesy of Amazon FAUX PLANTS CREATE A REAL VIBE $19.99 Faux olive trees and stems have become a popular home decor trend when it comes to adding greenery to a home. They can be used to create beautiful arrangements in vases and make a handsome centerpiece for a mantel. This set from Antspirit offers three stems that stand about 28’’ tall.

Courtesy of Amazon STATEMENT LOOK GOOD EVEN WITHOUT FLOWERS $32.82 Add branches, flower stems, or nothing at all, and enjoy the sleek shape of this ceramic vase. The interesting lowercase “h” silhouette makes it a great conversation piece as it sits on a mantel’s center or sides. Meanwhile, the black color allows it to coexist with other decor pieces easily. There’s the option of placing it straight onto the mantel or organizing books underneath to create additional height.

Courtesy of H&M skip the flowers altogether $39.99 H&M’s home decor line has a surprising number of amazing items that would work great on a coffee table or mantelpiece. One of the best things is this large irregularly shaped stoneware sculpture that has a hole in the center. The ivory-hued statute stands on a cubed rubberwood base and would make the perfect centerpiece or accent.

stacking boxes gives a library feel $77.99 $96.63 19% off The Jolie decorative box set can be used alone or as a riser to add height to other pieces on the mantel. Disguised as books, they can be used together or separately as desired and come in a selection of colors that have a distressed finish and feature metal accents and clasps for added visual interest. The best part is that since the trio comes completely empty, they can pull double duty, serving as hidden storage at the same time.