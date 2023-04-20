Skip to main content
How To Decorate a Mantle For Any Time of Year

photo of a mantle with things on it
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Annie Sprash/Unsplash

The top of the mantel in any home is a place of honor. Vibes emanate from that spot for better and (in the case of the Elf on the Shelf) for worse. Learning how to decorate a mantle to draw your guests to the living room is a careful blend of sentimental objects and tasteful decor. 

“Starting with a larger piece helps to anchor the space and creates a visual hierarchy,” says interior designer Keely Smith of JD Elite Interiors. “From there, you can layer in smaller items like vases, candleholders, and decorative objects to create visual interest and texture.” 

Smith recommends starting with artwork, mirrors, or statement accessories and working from there.

Best Mantel Decor: At a Glance

Vana Nala Gold Antique Mirror against white background
a statement mirror to draw people in

VANA Nala Antiqued Gold Ornate Mirror

Buy Now On Amazon $189.99 Jump to Details
2 layered wall art pieces above decorated light wood console table
artful frames to showcase your favorite work

Rowan Layered Paper Dimensional Wall Art

Buy Now $299.00 – $598.00 Jump to Details
abstract statement graphic wall art
a statement graphic goes a long way

IDEA4WALL Framed Canvas Print Wall Art

Buy Now On Amazon $65.99 Jump to Details
3 light beige picture frames sitting on table
smaller frames to show off the family

Nadia Bone Frames

Buy Now $59.00 Jump to Details
3 glass flameless candles with remote sitting on table
modernist glass replicate the look

Eyewamage Glass Flameless Candles

Buy Now On Amazon $24.99 Jump to Details
3 matte black candlestick holder
TAPERED CANDLES GIVE A CLASSIC APPROACH

SUJUN Matte Black Candle Holders (Set of 3)

Buy Now On Amazon $15.99 Jump to Details
4 wood candle lanterns with lit candles sitting on table
ALTERENATIVE CANDLES DOUBLE AS OBJECT WORK

Mid-Century Wood Lanterns

Buy Now $159.00 Jump to Details
faux olive branch in vase inside a home
FAUX PLANTS CREATE A REAL VIBE

Antspirit Artificial Plants Greenery Olive Branches

Buy Now On Amazon $19.99 Jump to Details
black ceramic vase on table with pampas grass
STATEMENT LOOK GOOD EVEN WITHOUT FLOWERS

Yanwe1 Black Vases Home Decor

Buy Now On Amazon $32.82 Jump to Details
large white stoneware sculpture on black box
skip the flowers altogether

H&M Large Stoneware Sculpture

Buy Now $39.99 Jump to Details
beige 3-stack of books decor
stacking boxes gives a library feel

Jolina Box Set (Set of 3)

Buy Now $77.99 Jump to Details

Justin Hossle, designer and craftsman at Hossle Woodworks agrees that “starting off with a large item is key.” Hossle’s suggestion is to “keep it to one end or the other, and put a few smaller items near it to pull visual focus.” 

Hossle prefers what he calls the “simple and clean” approach. He explains that negative space is just as valuable as used space. He endeavors to project calm by avoiding clutter and embracing symmetry. He generally places matching items on either side of the focal point, such as candlesticks, picture frames, or vases. These items help pull things together to create a cohesive and visually pleasing mantel display.

Hossle tells his clients not to be afraid to mix and match different textures, materials, and styles. Natural materials are currently a huge trend in interior design, bringing a modern appeal to the home. Pairing vintage items with more contemporary pieces, or mixing metallics with natural elements like wood or greenery will also help to create an interesting and decorative landscape. This type of mixing and matching adds interest and depth to the overall display.

The truth is that buying a bunch of objects specifically to put on a mantel can make the whole thing seem a bit over-determined – like the lobby of a so-so hotel. The key is to purchase a few visually heavy objects that can help call attention to and spotlight personal treasures. Here’s where to start.

Vana Nala Gold Antique Mirror against white background
Courtesy of Amazon
a statement mirror to draw people in

VANA Nala Antiqued Gold Ornate Mirror

This Vana Nala mirror makes a great centerpiece for any fireplace mantel. Thanks to its elegant style, it can easily add an air of elegance to any room. It features an ornate frame in an antique gold finish and measures 29.5″  x 41.5″ making it the perfect statement piece to set the tone for a mantle’s overall layout.

2 layered wall art pieces above decorated light wood console table
Courtesy of West Elm
artful frames to showcase your favorite work

Rowan Layered Paper Dimensional Wall Art

$299.00 – $598.00

Buy Now

The Rowan Layered Paper Dimensional Wall Art is a great starting point or layering piece for a mantel. Made up of layers that create a three-dimensional effect, it features an interesting design within a natural-hued frame that will fit well with existing decor. Use it as a leaner centerpiece or as an accent.

abstract statement graphic wall art
Courtesy of Amazon
a statement graphic goes a long way

IDEA4WALL Framed Canvas Print Wall Art

This modern art piece features a mid-century geometric collage of abstract shapes and illustrations to bring visual interest to a room. With its neutral color scheme and wood frame, it is a great versatile piece for a mantel that can be used within a variety of design styles.

3 light beige picture frames sitting on table
Courtesy of Pottery Barn
smaller frames to show off the family

Nadia Bone Frames

$59.00

Buy Now

The Pottery Barn Nadia Bone Frames are offered in a set of three varying sizes, making them perfect for adding layer and dimension to the mantel. Minimalist and modern, with clean lines and a neutral color palette, they’ll fit well with other decor pieces and colors and feature an attached easel stand for easy placement.

3 glass flameless candles with remote sitting on table
Courtesy of Amazon
modernist glass replicate the look

Eyewamage Glass Flameless Candles

$24.99 $32.98 24% off

Buy Now On Amazon

These battery-operated LED pillar candles will provide warm and cozy ambient lighting to any room. Offered in a set of three at different heights, they bring a layered and inviting atmosphere on top of a mantel. The best part is that they’re simple and easy to use, thanks to the accompanying remote control that turns them on and off, adjusts the brightness, and sets timers for 2, 4, 6, or 8 hours.

3 matte black candlestick holder
Courtesy of Amazon
TAPERED CANDLES GIVE A CLASSIC APPROACH

SUJUN Matte Black Candle Holders (Set of 3)

$15.99 $19.99 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Made of high-quality iron, this trio of candle holders comes in varying heights to create a multilevel display when placed together. Made with clean lines, they are sleek, modern, and great for adding dimension to a mantel.

4 wood candle lanterns with lit candles sitting on table
Courtesy of Amazon
ALTERENATIVE CANDLES DOUBLE AS OBJECT WORK

Mid-Century Wood Lanterns

$159.00

Buy Now

How stunning are these mid-century inspired wood lanterns? They feature a thick wooden frame with a glass vase that allows for the display of candles or other small objects. They come in a variety of sizes that’ll add warmth and beauty to a mantel. Choose one or add two or three pairs to create dimension and visual appeal.

faux olive branch in vase inside a home
Courtesy of Amazon
FAUX PLANTS CREATE A REAL VIBE

Antspirit Artificial Plants Greenery Olive Branches

Faux olive trees and stems have become a popular home decor trend when it comes to adding greenery to a home. They can be used to create beautiful arrangements in vases and make a handsome centerpiece for a mantel. This set from Antspirit offers three stems that stand about 28’’ tall. 

black ceramic vase on table with pampas grass
Courtesy of Amazon
STATEMENT LOOK GOOD EVEN WITHOUT FLOWERS

Yanwe1 Black Vases Home Decor

Add branches, flower stems, or nothing at all, and enjoy the sleek shape of this ceramic vase. The interesting lowercase “h” silhouette makes it a great conversation piece as it sits on a mantel’s center or sides. Meanwhile, the black color allows it to coexist with other decor pieces easily. There’s the option of placing it straight onto the mantel or organizing books underneath to create additional height. 

large white stoneware sculpture on black box
Courtesy of H&M
skip the flowers altogether

H&M Large Stoneware Sculpture

$39.99

Buy Now

H&M’s home decor line has a surprising number of amazing items that would work great on a coffee table or mantelpiece. One of the best things is this large irregularly shaped stoneware sculpture that has a hole in the center. The ivory-hued statute stands on a cubed rubberwood base and would make the perfect centerpiece or accent.

beige 3-stack of books decor
stacking boxes gives a library feel

Jolina Box Set (Set of 3)

$77.99 $96.63 19% off

Buy Now

The Jolie decorative box set can be used alone or as a riser to add height to other pieces on the mantel. Disguised as books, they can be used together or separately as desired and come in a selection of colors that have a distressed finish and feature metal accents and clasps for added visual interest. The best part is that since the trio comes completely empty, they can pull double duty, serving as hidden storage at the same time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mantel Decor

Why should I decorate the mantle at all?

The mantle is a perfect place to hold all the small items you want to show off from bric-a-brac to family photos without flooding the whole room with these trinkets. It’s also a great place to keep things out of reach of children while still letting them be on display. 

Should I worry about the fire underneath these items?

Not with the right fire safety in place. Keep a guard screen in front of your fire to keep any embers from escaping or anything that could singe paper or catch on fire, and always keep an extinguisher nearby just in case. 

