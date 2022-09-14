Make the Greatest Christmas Card Ever With These Matching Christmas Pajamas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time to get prepared. Baking cookies? Definitely. Giving the best Christmas gifts? You betcha. Decorating your house? We certainly hope so. Wearing Christmas-themed pajamas and hanging out at home? Yup, that pretty much sounds like the agenda on our end.

Is there anything better than hanging out all day in pajamas, eating delicious Christmas-y treats and binge-watching the best Christmas movies as a family? Not really. You and the family could wear regular ol’ PJs this year. Or you could celebrate in style with matching Christmas pajamas. These matching getups are a great way to get the whole family on the same page during the holidays, in terms of coziness at least, and opens the door for fantastic photo opportunities as well.

Whether you plan on sharing photos on social media or in the annual Christmas card, matching family pajamas are the secret sauce you need to stand out. Your older kids or teens may put up a fight, but you know what’s best for them. They can give you this one.

Want to extend the matching madness? Not super into holiday patterns? We’ve got you covered with prints beyond Christmas, including Thanksgiving, Halloween, and PJs that can be worn year-round since cuteness and comfort are always in season.

1. Carter’s Holiday Pajama Shop

BEST HOLIDAY SELECTION

Carter’s is known for their high-quality, affordable clothing for babies and kids, but the company also makes matching pajama sets for the entire family. There are several new fun designs this year for Christmas and several great prints for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hannukah, and more non-denominational matching winter-themed sets.

2. Reindeer Gymmies from Gymboree

BEST NEW RELEASE

Gymboree has just released a new capsule collection with Mandy Moore, and it’s packed with super cute holiday outfits for little ones and pajamas for the whole family. Moore stars in the new campaign with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, and the couple’s young son Gus. We especially like the Reindeer Gymmies pajamas, which can be purchased with a matching Santa hat and reindeer slippers.

3. Chestnuts Matching Christmas Pajamas

BEST COMEDIC PAJAMAS

For the couple who like a little ha ha ha with their ho ho ho, check out the matching Chestnuts pajamas. Certain parts of the holiday season call for maturity, but picking pajamas is not one of them.

4. Tropical Holiday from Burt’s Bees

BEST FOR WARM WINTERS

Whether your family is enjoying the sunshine and a beach vacation for the holidays or simply wishes they were, these lightweight and cozy pajamas from Burt’s Bees will make everyone feel comfortable. The organic cotton, GOTS-certified pajamas are available in several beautiful prints, and there are sizes from baby up to adult and back down to pets.

5. Navy Striped 100% Cotton Matching Family Pajamas Collection

BEST FOR MULTI-HOLIDAY

For a pajama set that will look great in holiday photos and won’t seem out of place year-round, we like the Striped 100% Cotton Matching Family Pajamas Collection from Target. Available in navy and gray, the pajama set has sizes for the whole family and is made with breathable cotton that will be comfortable regardless of the time of year.

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Sleep Tight Fit Family Pajama Set

FOR THE FUNNY FAMILY

The family that likes to celebrate the holidays with a movie marathon will love these National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation pajamas. The PJs keep it PG with one of the film’s most iconic lines. The 100% cotton jammies are great to throw on after a day spent untangling Christmas lights.

7. Silky Christmas Matching Pajamas

FOR THE FANCY FAMILY

Want something a little more luxurious feeling? Opt for a matching set of silk pajamas for the whole family. You can even step up your holiday swag game by personalizing each set.

8. Matching Mr. and Mrs. Pajama Set

FOR THE NEWLYWEDS

If this is your first holiday season as a married couple, deck the halls and mark the occasion with custom pajamas. Not only can you get the year custom printed, but you can also have your new (or same) last name on the pants.

9. Jack and Sally MeUndies Unisex Onesie

BEST SPOOKY

MeUndies has several unisex onesies that are great for couples, as well as robes and lounge pants that can help groups get in on the fun of matching loungewear. We like the Jack and Sally print from Nightmare Before Christmas for those who want pajama sets for Halloween and Christmas.

10. Fa La La Pajamas

FOR THE FUN FAMILY

These festive pajamas differ slightly depending on each family member and sing a lively tune of “fa la la la” when combined. They have a variety of sizes available on their website for men, women and children, all of which are very comfortable and cozy.

11. Hanna Andersson Dear Deer Matching Family Pajamas

FOR THE FESTIVE FAMILY

Hanna Andersson is a stellar place for all your matching Christmas pajama needs — so much so that they have an entire tab dedicated to these cute PJs on their homepage. One of our favorites is these Dear Deer matching family pajamas covered in red reindeer and other festive patterns. You can find sizes for everyone, including your pup!

12. Snowman Family Christmas Pajamas

FOR THE SNOW LOVERS

Hoping for a white Christmas? Well, if you find yourself out in the snow with your kiddos on Christmas morning, we suggest starting the day with these snowman Christmas pajamas before you make one as a family outside. Each pair comes with a long-sleeve shirt coated in a snow family with adorable pants.

13. Polar Bear Matching Christmas Pajamas

FOR THE CUBS

These adorable Christmas pajamas label each member of the family “Papa Bear,” “Mama Bear,” “Bear Cub” and “Baby Bear” on the shirt, depending on who you are. The polar bears on each of the shirts wear holiday Santa hats, perfect for the season, and they have comfortable sizes for each family member.

14. Gingerbread Man Jumpsuit

FOR THE COZY COUPLE

Speaking of cookies, these cozy jumpsuits transform you into a giant Christmas cookie instantly. Nobody will be able to catch you in this super comfortable and mobile outfit that includes a zipper down the front and a festive hood. It comes sized for men and women so couples can match this holiday season.

15. Striped Family Matching Christmas Pajamas

FOR THE CLASSIC FAMILY

This is a classic holiday look with candy stripes and green trim that you can purchase easily for the whole family. The pajamas come in different sizes for men, women, children, toddlers and babies, and you even have the option to purchase them for the dog if you want to go all out. They’re made of 100% organic cotton brushed for warmth and comfort.

16. Matching Polar Bear Winter Holiday Pajamas

FOR THE PUP-FRIENDLY

These holiday pajamas are decked out with festive Christmas-light adorned polar bears and trees, very on-brand for the season, and come sized for each family member down to four-legged ones. The fabric is fade-resistant, so they’ll last for years and may just become a regular Christmas family tradition.

17. Flapjack Christmas Onesie Pajamas

FOR CHEEKY FAMILIES

These Christmas onesies from Lazy One are covered in Christmas trees and have a flap over the butt that says “no peeking” for a little holiday humor. Each family member gets their pair, and this set comes in various colors and patterns, so you’ve got options for what to match with. These cheeky matching pajamas are sure to be a hit on Facebook and Instagram.

18. PajamaGram Matching Family Pajamas

BEST LAIDBACK

Looking for something a little more low-key? Well, you’ve found it. PajamaGram’s matching family pajamas have nothing other than those classic Christmas colors covering your body head to toe. Each shirt is a spruce green, and the pants are classically flanneled in Christmas colors. For those who don’t like feeling too “corny,” these are for you.

19. Thankful for Family Cotton Pajamas

BEST FOR THANKSGIVING

If Thanksgiving is *the* holiday in your home, matching pajamas for the whole family will help everyone feel comfortable after too many pieces of pumpkin pie. This unisex set has sizes for adults, kids and babies.

20. Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas​ by Hanna Anderson

BEST FOR HALLOWEEN

Hanna Andersson has super soft pajamas that the whole family can wear (pets included!). The company has one of the best selections of holiday-specific patterns, plus tons of fun designs (Cactus Cats, we see you). If your family can’t wait for October 31, they’ll love the Spooky Smiles set, new for 2022.

21. ‘Tis the Season For Football Collection

BEST FOOTBALL

If football is life in your home, we’ve found the best pajamas to wear while enjoying the game every Sunday. The ‘Tis the Season For Football Collection is a great option for homes that can’t agree on which team to support. There’s even a onesie that turns the baby into the game ball. So that’s how you make a football look cute!

22. Final Four Loungewear by Lev Baby

FOR BASKETBALL FANS

If your family is more into hoops than hogskin, check out these super soft bamboo pajamas from Lev Baby. The set includes a solid top for adults and coordinated basketball pants that match onesies for babies, toddlers and kids. Lev Baby has tons of cute patterns that work year-round, including several Halloween pajama sets.

23. Star Wars May the Force Be With You Pajamas by Little Sleepies

FOR THE FORCE

Little Sleepies has a huge lineup of matching pajama sets for mommy and me, daddy and me, siblings and the whole family. There are tons of festive holiday patterns, including fall, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas and year-round looks. If you want a matching set for the family but aren’t big into organized holidays, Little Sleepies has solid colors and several character jammies, including two options for Star Wars families.

