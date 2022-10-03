McDonald’s New Limited-Edition Happy Meals for Adults Apparel Drop Is Here (And Surprisingly Cool?)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Last week, we told you that McDonald’s would be launching Happy Meals for adults nationwide today.

Is this part of the ongoing infantilization of adults? A cynical marketing scheme to get Americans to eat more fast food? To be honest, we don’t really care. Because considering how stressful the world is right now, we have to take our simple pleasures where we can get them, whether that’s in the form of some well-needed retail therapy or a Happy Meal for grown-ups.

Courtesy of McDonald's

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the fast-food chain is offering a limited-edition apparel line available exclusively at cpfmmcdonalds.com. While McDonald’s apparel may not sound like the most fashional clothing drop, vintage apparel featuring iconic American brands is actually really in style right now. Plus, the new McDonald’s Happy Meal clothing line is part of a limited-edition collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, the release includes a variety of tees, hoodies, sweatpants and special collectibles.

Already, people are heading out to the Golden Arches to collect these Happy Meals for themselves:

This Is How I Got All 4 Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s Figures & Boxes ::) Had A Few People Asking In The DMs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wuvXtpvzwb — Bull.🖖🏾 (@BULL1TRC) October 3, 2022

McDonald’s is offering the adult Happy Meal until October 30. You can order the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which includes your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or newcomer Cactus Buddy. Each order will be served in a specially designed Happy Meal box reminiscent of boxes of the past.

In addition, you can purchase the limited-edition apparel online. Check out some of the best merch from the line below and then go order a Big Mac.

24/7 Hoodie

Courtesy of McDonald's

Drive -Thru Red Sweatpants

Courtesy of McDonald's

Team Big Mac Tee

Courtesy of McDonald's

Cactus Buddy! and Friends Crewneck

Courtesy of McDonald's

Hamburglar Costume

Courtesy of McDonald's

CPFM McDonald’s Icons! Crewneck

Courtesy of McDonald's

