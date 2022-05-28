The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales of 2022: Find Big Savings on Mattresses, TVs and Clothing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day is almost here, you know what that means. Yes, it’s a time to spend in the great outdoors, hang out with friends and family and enjoy the three-day weekend. It also means sales. This year’s Memorial Day Weekend sales are so good, that you might find yourself shopping online even if you’re camping in a national park.

Here’s are some of the massive Memorial Day Deals we’ve spied:

Amazon is hosting a huge sale on fashion, smart home products, and Blink security cameras

Tons of mattress sales from brands like Tuft & Needle, Casper and Purple

Bonobos is welcoming summer with a 25% sitewide sale

It’s easy to be kind to the environment with Cloud Paper’s blowout sale

Best Buy is hosting a major electronics sale

There are so many sales that we’ve created a guide broken down by clothing, skincare, adult toys, home and more.

Amazon

There’s so much on sale right now on Amazon, that we’re doing a separate piece on it. Right now, if you pick up a Blink outdoor cam, you get a mini free. Below are just a few things you’ll want to pick up because the deals are that good.

Best Buy

MDW Clothing Deals

It’s so easy to expand your summer wardrobe when prices are this good.

Bonobos

25% off spring and summer styles Some exclusions may apply from May 30 to June 2.

Coalatree

15-30% off select clothing and outdoor gear, the sale ends at midnight on May 30th.

Cotton On

Their Long Weekend Sale includes 30 iff men’s tops, shorts and 40% off swimwear.

DL1961

Up to 40% off Selected styled now until 5/30 Promo code MEMORIALDAY20

Jack Wolfskin

The outdoor clothing and gear outfitter is holding a 25% off sitewide sale through May 30th, Use code LONGWEEKEND25 when checking out.

Kenneth Cole

Grab everything because there’s a 30% sitewide sale until May 31.

Le Club

The entire site is 20% off with code MEMORIAL20, now through the end of the month!

Loops & Wales

Up to 35% off on all socks sitewide, until June 2.

Oakley

During the Memorial Day Weekend, they have 20% off eyewear and custom products.

Robert Barakett

40% off select Barakett Tee and Barakett V colors. The sale goes through May 31.

STATE Bags

20% off sitewide through May 30, use cod MDW22 when checking out.

TAFT

This is a BOGO you don’t want to miss, as it’s sitewide now through Memorial Day.

Sex Toy Deals

Don’t overpay for some of the best sex toys. A lot of our favorite brands are having big sales right now. These are the ones to check out.

Lovehoney

Sitewide sale with code MEMORIAL take 20% off, free shipping when you spend $49.00, now from June 1, and there’s also free shipping.

Skincare & Grooming Deals

With these prices, it makes sense to stock up on skincare, sunscreen and grooming goods from your favorite brands.

18.21 Barrel House

Grab grooming products in this 30% off sitewide sale, good through June 13th.

The Better Skin Co.,

30 % off sitewide, use code MEMORIAL at checkout.

Disco

Sitewide sale until May 30th, use code MDW2022.

MicroPerfume

Grab men’s fragrance samplers with a 20% off sitewide sale now through the Memorial Day weekend.

Home Goods Deals

Whether you need to prep your house for a summer full of guests or it’s time to redecorate, these Memorial Day sales make it easy for your home to look good.

BioLite

25% off sitewide on firepits, lighting, gear and accessories. The sale is on now through May 30th.

Brooklinen

Pick up loungewear, sheets and more as the entire site is 15% off until May 31. Use code SAVE15 at checkout.

Cloud Paper

Cloud Paper

Stock up on 100% bamboo toilet paper and paper towels, and you’ll be entered in the site’s giveaway.

Cozy Earth

Loungewear, bedding and bath collections are on sale from 30% off through Memorial Day Weekend. If you miss the cut-off of that sale, the site will have 25 to 30% off until June 5th.

Graf Lantz

Take 15% off selected home and entertaining products, use code MEM15 at checkout. The Memorial Day weekend sale ends on May 31st.

Great Jones

All cookware and bakeware are 25% off with no minimum purchases now through May 30th. Use code MDW25 when checking out.

Hydros

Bottles and pitchers with a water filter system built right in. 20% off sitewide until May 30.

Lovesac

There’s 30% off all Lovesac bundles until May 30th. Use the code REDEMPTION at checkout.

Ostrich Pillow

From May 28 through May 30, take 15% off their Go Neck Pillows.

Solo Stove

This Memorial Day weekend sale is huge. Take 45% off fire pits and fire pit bundles, up to 35% off fire pit accessories, up to 30% off camp stoves and up to 25% off on the Pi Pizza Oven. The sale’s on now through May 30th.

The Citizenry

The Citizenry is taking 15% off all rugs — making this their biggest sale of the year! The sale on rugs, runners, accent rugs and area rugs goes through May 30th.

The Outdoor Fellow

Take $10 off three, four, six and twelve-month candle subscriptions and free shipping through May 30th, use code MEMORIAL10 when checking out.

TruSens Air Purifiers

Their big sale is on Amazon, and they’re offering a $20 off coupon on any medium or large air purifiers, including SMART units.

VoChill

All wine chillers and accessories are buy two VoCHills, get a third 15% off with code SUMMERSIPS-25. Buy three VoCHills, get a fourth for 50% off with code SUMMERSIPS-50. Now through May 31st.

Food & Drink Deals

Grab these deals and summer entertaining will be a no-brainer.

Bean Box

Memorial Day Deal: Receive $5 Coffee Cash with every order from From May 17 through May 30th.

Espro

Sitewide sale on coffee brewers and more take 20% off with the code BREW20.

Hello Fresh

16 free meals and shipping when you use the code HFMDQ2022.

Omaha Steaks

Grilling is better this summer with a 50% sitewide sale through Memorial Day. Spend over $169.00 and get free shipping.

Partners Coffee

Tasty coffee and everything on the site is 20% off until May 30th.

MDW Mattress Deals

Memorial Day is always the best time to score some sweet mattress deals and this year is no different. These are our favorite mattress Memorial Day weekend sales right now.

BeautyRest

Save up to $1000 on Beautyrest Black mattresses and select bases (up to $600 off the mattress, up to $400 off the base). Save up to $700 on the Harmony Lux mattresses and select bases (up to $300 off the mattress, up to $400 off the base). The sale ends on June 14th.

Casper

Casper’s sale is huge, with up to $800 off mattresses. The sale ends on June 7th.

Nest Bedding

Offering up to 20% off select mattresses and 10% off bedding and furniture for newsletter subscribers, from now through June 6th.

Purple

Those purple-hued mattresses are on sale. The company is offering up to $30 off their premium mattresses from now until June 7th.

Tuft & Needle

Save up to $500 on the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress. Save up to $450 on the recently updated Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress. Save up to $200 on the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress. Save up to 15 percent off Tuft & Needle Bedding (inclusive of pillows, select sheeting, duvet covers and inserts, mattress protectors and quilts). Shop now through May 30th.

