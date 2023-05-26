Everything SPY’s Editors Are Buying at Memorial Day Sales

People often style their bed in boring white sheets at too low of a thread count, and then throw a bunch of throw pillows on their to zhuzh it up. That’s the wrong way to go about this. Bring the vibes you want to your bed directly in there. (To a degree. Don’t make me regret saying that.) A little pattern in your bedding can make it seem more interesting. This pillow sham from Schoolhouse has a deep green hue that has a relaxing vibe with a floral pattern that shows you (or guests) that life is sustainable in this bed. Stock up on a bunch of them, Schoolhouse has a sale going on based on total items purchased in your cart.