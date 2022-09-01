Corduroy Is Going To Be Everywhere This Fall (Again), So Stock Up on Corduroy Pants for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In the 1970s, corduroy was king. At the time, it was the uniform of professors, beatniks, intellectuals and artists which ultimately made corduroy the emblem of the anti-establishment. As time went on, the fabric lost popularity. But with nostalgia fashion’s strongest and most prevailing trend of the moment, corduroy pants are back in style. And how could it not be? The sturdy, warm fabric is quite useful for the cooler months as its tufted chords effectively keep the cold out and the heat in.

For styling purposes, corduroy pants are almost as versatile as chinos. And the fabric’s popularity with the stylish and sophisticated continues, as the fabric adds a smart, sophisticated touch to your ensemble of choice. Pair a tan corduroy suit and pants with your favorite oxford shirt, or wear your favorite cashmere sweater with a pair of corduroy pants. Either way, corduroy pants shouldn’t be overlooked as the crisp weather inches closer.

1. J.Crew Classic Straight-Fit Pant in Stretch Corduroy

Best Overall

If there’s one brand that will get the classic corduroy pant right, it’s J.Crew. This pair is peanut khaki and an emblem of the corduroy pant’s history, echoing its intellectual past. These pants are shaped in a straight fit and are as comfortable as they are warm and stylish. They pair easily with a casual sneaker or dark brown or black leather boot. They take the best overall look because of the high-quality and affordable price tag.

Courtesy of J. Crew

2. Bonobos Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant

Runner Up

At a close second comes Bonobos’ one rendition of the classic pants. These corduroy pants are available in all three fits: slim, straight-leg, and athletic and are equipped with five printed pockets. To make matters even better, these pants are ultra-comfortable with their elastic waistband and slight stretchiness.

Courtesy of Bonobos

3. Ralph Lauren Stretch Slim Fit Corduroy Pant

Best Splurge

Ralph Lauren is a brand that hardly needs an introduction, and when it comes to emulating this classic Americana style, it’s easy to see why. Fitted to create a sleek silhouette, these corduroy pants are a chic and classy option to slot into your fall rotation. Here, the love is truly in the details. With two front-angled pockets, slim belt loops, and a right hip coin pocket, these pants are engineered for greatness and worth the extra dollars. Pair with your favorite light coat or wool blazer to finish your polished look.

Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

4. Ailmens & Gentle No-Iron Straight-fit Corduroy Pant

Budget Pick

Say you’re just looking up to stock up on options for the fall. These corduroy pants at Ailmens & Gentle are sure to do the trick. Specializing in dapper dandy menswear, these pants fall in line with a collection of affordable menswear. If you’re constantly on the go, these pants are also quite favorable as ironing is not needed!

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Brooks Brothers Slim-Fit Corduroy Pants

Best Dressy

Looking to Impress your date? Headed out to a chilly cocktail hour? Opt into these corduroy pants by Brooks Brothers. Technically, all corduroy pants can be dressed up or dressed down. However, this pair by Brooks Brothers has a small detail that makes them fancier than the rest: the extra wide waistband. While some might look this detail over, the wide waistband sort of emulates cummerbunds often found in black-tie apparel.

Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

6. Goodthreads Men’s Straight Fit Stretch Corduroy Pant

Best for Fall

The cooler months don’t need to be reserved for neutral tones. Why not match the falling leaves with a bit of burgundy? Goodthreads offers a beautiful pair of corduroy pants that make it easy to throw in a bit of color to your fall ensemble. If you’re worried about not getting use out of them, do not fret: The pair is affordable, and burgundy is easy to style.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Pacsun Brown Patchwork Corduroy Trouser Pants

Best Statement

If you’re looking to have some fun with your corduroy trousers, opt for these patchwork pants. They’ll definitely get you noticed. But how to style such a statement piece? A pair of Air Force 1s or Converse would lean into the pant’s casual flair, and topping it off with a plain T-shirt or crewneck will give you that downtown touch.

Courtesy of Pacsun

8. Asos Design Cord Pants With Cargo Pockets

Best Wide Cargo

For those who need extra pockets, love the practical look, or want to unleash your inner skateboarder, you’ll love this pair. Let’s face it: cargo corduroys are the ultimate streetwear piece that exudes downtown coolness. They’re even equipped with an elastic waistband and cuffs to make sure activity in them will be done in extreme comfort.

Courtesy of Asos

9. OFFICINE GÉNÉRALE Hugo Tapered Belted Pleated Cotton and Modal-Blend Corduroy Trousers

Best Designer

If you’re looking to truly invest in a pair of corduroy pants, Officine Generale has you covered. These pants embody everything wonderful about menswear: timeless, effortless, and well-made. Cotton and modal-blend corduroy are molded into beautifully tailored pants enhanced by front pleats and tapered cuffs. What’s great about them is that they won’t break the bank, either.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

