The Week’s Biggest Discounts on Designer Menswear – Save 50% on Ferragamo Loafers, Valentino Pants

Consider sale season as a kind of divine intervention. Say you saw something earlier this season and weren’t sure about it. Perhaps it was the price or the look in general. But doesn’t 30–50% off make the decision so much easier?

Stores worldwide are luring you back to seal the deal. Saks Fifth Avenue offers up to 70% off their collections, while Mr. Porter offers up to 80% off. You’re losing money by not taking advantage!

SPY has put together some of the best men’s designer sales, from shoes to shirts to accessories. While you start sifting through the list, start making space in your closets — you’ll surely need it.

Saks Fifth Avenue

If nearly 50% off wasn’t enough, the luxury retailer has added 20% off to sales items.

If you’re heading to Capri, St. Barths, or anywhere warm for the summer, stock up on these Zegna polo shirts. It’s a luxe blend of cotton and silk which means you’ll be as cool as you will be stylish.

1. Zegna Honeycomb Short Sleeve Polo

2. Wales Bonner Malinke Pleated Pants

If you need a pant that teeters between fashion and classic, consider opting for these pleated pants by Wales Bonner. Pair with a plain white tee or the sweater of your dreams — either way, these pants are sure to add a smart touch to your look.

3. Salvatore Ferragamo Melbourne Leather Loafers

Ferragamo leather loafers are never the wrong choice for those looking to revamp or start their loafer collection. The legendary brand boasts high-quality leather, and these are no exception.

Mr. Porter

As the premier stop for all things menswear, Mr. Porter excels at curating refined menswear products. From clothes to grooming accessories, all your needs can be found here. And thankfully, right now you can get all of it for up to 80% off.

1. Sefr Straight Leg Jeans

Blue jeans are for forever, and sales season is the perfect excuse to cop a few more. Save 50% on these ’90s-inspired jeans.

2. Acne Studios Logo Shirt

You can never go wrong with a shirt from Acne, as their clothes are always chic, comfortable and highly versatile. What’s excellent with this T-shirt is that you have options: white, blue, pink or tan. Enjoy 40% off on the blue colorway.

3. Stone Island Cotton Sweater

Experienced shoppers know that the best time to shop for a particular season is when it’s not that season. That’s why buying this Stone Island sweater is strategically beneficial to your fall closet. The brand’s classic “Wind Rose” makes the sweater easily recognizable and a must-have staple.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom never fails when it comes to finding quality fashion products of all sorts. And of course they offer some tantalizing men’s designer sales.

1. Boss Slim-Fit Stretch Pants

If you’re looking for new work pants, consider a pair of these slim-fit stretch pants from Boss. They’ll keep you looking sharp for your meetings and comfortable during busy days.

2. Ted Baker Cotton Polo

Polos are timeless, but what’s great about this one from Ted Baker is that the contrast lining adds a touch of modernity.

3. Magnanni Velaz Belt

You can never go wrong with a brown leather belt, which has the power to elevate any casual look. This Magnanni is made of rich calfskin leather and finished with a silver buckle.

FarFetch

Offering products from over 700 worldwide boutiques and brands, the luxury fashion retailer is bound to have the men’s designer sales item of your dreams. And now they’re all 60% off!

1. Valentino Trousers

If you’re looking for a new stylish pair of trousers, Valentino is here to deliver. And, at 40% off, it’s hard to say no. These pants will not only make you look tall, but they’re also effortlessly classy.

2. Polo Ralph Lauren Sweatshirt Bear Motif

If you’re looking for a new sweatshirt that is both iconic and cute, you’ve come to the right place. You usually see the classic Polo iconography, so why not opt for something different? This teddy bear Ralph sweatshirt is much cuter, anyway.

3. New Standard Low-Top Sneakers

White sneakers can easily be worn from day to night, whether you’re taking a stroll around the park or heading to your favorite bar. Equipped with a flat rubber sole, these New Standard sneakers are sure to keep you looking fresh and feeling comfortable.

