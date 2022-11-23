These Fleece Lined Jeans Are the Only Jeans You’ll Need This Winter

It’s always great to prepare for when the weather drops, especially if you live in places that plummet to temperatures below zero and experience heavy downfalls of snow. That’s why investing in a good pair of fleece-lined jeans can come in handy. Unlike wearing long johns or base layers underneath your pants, fleece-lined jeans provide insulation and style in a comfortable, almost cozy type of way, similar to your trusty ski pants.

Also, thanks to the soft internal lining, you’ll be able to make plans no matter the weather comfortably, regardless of whether you work outdoors or are an urban explorer.

Let’s say you are ready to take the plunge and secure yourself some fleece-lined jeans. It is good to note that for some reason, not many brands currently produce these hero products, so when you find a pair in your size, grab them before they’re gone. Also, due to the nature of the toasty trouser, they tend to be designed in a comfortable and work-friendly relaxed fit.

Wondering the type of material fleece-lined jeans come in? Fleece-lining, just like in your trusty jacket and go-to snow boots, often comes in various materials, but today we’ll be focusing on polyester and cotton-flannel linings. So get your cursors ready because once we share the best fleece-lined jeans for men, you’ll want to have them for your next après ski.

most classic $79.00 L.L.Bean’s Double L jeans are ideal for long adventures out in nature. These fleece-lined jeans use heavyweight cotton, are shrink-and fade-resistant and prewashed for worn-in softness and comfort right from the first time you slide them on. Pair with a thick cable knit sweater and a pair of your best boots to complete the look.

best staple $39.90 $41.90 5% off Lee is known for creating great jeans, and its fleece and flannel-lined jeans, made from a cotton and polyester blend, will help you keep active longer while outdoors. These jeans come in a range of wardrobe-friendly colors, including black, stone, beige and of course classic blue, and can be layered with your warmest winter coat and favorite boots.

Best Work pant $49.99 Carhartt has the perfect fleece-lined dungarees that you could wear to get your hands dirty in. This washed dungarees work pant help you take on whatever the day has to throw at you, from pounding the streets to chopping down trees. The pair features multiple tool and utility pockets, hammer, a left-leg hammer loop and two reinforced back pockets.

Best Relaxed fit $159.00 DUER, the most recent emerging brand on this list, has uniquely woven the fleece in with their denim fabric without any bulk. This pair comes in both relaxed and slim fits with triple-stitched inseams, and has a water repellent DWR treatment.

bEST WASH $158.00 Madewell understands the need for an extra layer for the days when the Fahrenheit scale drops below zero. These super cozy carpenter style fleece-lined jeans are produced of 100% cotton selvedge denim from Japan with zero stretch.

most sustainable $128.00 UpWest is a lifestyle brand and an extension of Express that uses sustainable materials to produce their sleek, relatively affordable garments, including these fleece-lined jeans for men. The coldest weather will be a lot more bearable with a pair of denim like this.

best straight leg $67.50 $90.00 25% off Described as “the most comfortable jeans you’ll ever own,” the Eddie Bauer flannel-lined jeans are just a good, old-fashion classic pair of jeans. They fit comfortably, have a built-in stretch, and are made from 100% cotton, so you know you can rely on them to last for winters to come.

Best technology $49.99 When you think about durability and outerwear, Dickies is most definitely one of the brands that spring to mind thanks to its legacy and experience in dressing and insulating the outdoor worker. These warming Temp-iq carpenter jeans are an example of that, made from cotton, polyester and Spandex blend and incorporated with natural and durable flex. Chuck on a pair of Grenson style boots and your greatest shearling coat to give it a wearable approach.