The Best Knit Polos Bring Low-Key Luxury to Your Everyday Outfits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If ever there was a garment that exuded “Frank Sinatra in Palm Springs” energy, it would have to be a sweater polo. The best sweater polos are as cool as they are comfortable, and they’re surprisingly versatile.

Often called knit polos, sweater polos are knitted like sweaters but usually feature short sleeves and a short button placket and a collar. They’re great alternatives to traditional cotton pique polos, which have more of a sporty look given their roots in tennis. They’re great layering pieces, too; you can wear a knit polo with a light jacket on cooler summer mornings and ditch the jacket by midday, while some full-placket options can be worn over a T-shirt or tank.

In terms of style, men’s knit polos are dressy enough for most workplaces but laid-back enough to wear when going out for drinks. You can wear them with a blazer to dress down your tailoring at a casual summer wedding or use them to dress up your favorite denim jacket. And they look just as good with shorts and jeans as they do with tailored trousers.

Sweater polos are the perfect companion for the dressing-like-an-old-man trend that’s stuck around for the past few years. From the New Balance 990 to the unexpected resurgence of the sweater vest, dressing like your dad (or his dad) is a surprisingly great way to look stylish this summer. Read on for our top picks for the best sweater polos to wear in 2022.

1. Buck Mason Avalon Knit Polo

BEST OVERALL

L.A.-based Buck Mason brings a laidback SoCal sensibility to everything it does, including this knit polo. It’s cut from soft, lightweight cotton with a relaxed slub texture. The solid, neutral colors are easy to wear with jeans or work pants. If you want a sweater polo but nothing too preppy or retro, then this is the one to get.

Courtesy of Buck Mason

2. The Tie Bar Tipped Cotton Sweater Navy Polo

BEST VALUE

The Tie Bar offers some of the best values for neckties, but if you’re not aware of the brand’s shirts, then you’re missing out. This polo clocks in at less than $50, and it’s made from mercerized cotton (meaning it has a more lustrous finish and greater durability than regular cotton). It has a stylish, subtly preppy contrast tipping on the sleeves, collar and chest pocket, and it comes in a wide range of colors.

Courtesy of The Tie Bar

3. Todd Snyder Cotton Silk Polo

BEST DESIGNER

Pull on this laidback polo, and you’ll be instantly transported to a cabana on an island. Or at least it’ll feel that way. It’s made from a blend of soft cotton and silk, and the striped pattern on the collar and sleeves makes for an eye-catching style. It has a Johnny collar, meaning there are no buttons on the placket.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

4. Urban Outfitters Polo Sweater

BEST COLORS

This sweater polo from Urban Outfitters is an affordable way to sample this style. It has a lightweight knit and a full placket, making it a breathable option for warmer weather. There’s also a pocket that’s ideal for stashing your sunglasses. Plus it comes in a wide range of colors.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

5. J.Crew Short-Sleeve Polo Cardigan Sweater

BEST FULL PLACKET

Every season, J.Crew comes with a bunch of stylish sweater polos, and this year is no different. This short-sleeve sweater has a stylish windowpane design and a full placket, meaning it buttons all the way to the bottom of the sweater. That makes it easy to wear over a T-shirt, or you can button it all the way up for a more put-together look.

Courtesy of J Crew

6. A.P.C. JERRY LONG-SLEEVE KNIT POLO

BEST LONG-SLEEVE

French label A.P.C. has mastered the art of making minimalist menswear essentials, and this long-sleeve knit polo is the perfect neutral piece to wear with everything. It’s made from 100% merino wool and has a two-button placket.

Courtesy of END Clothing

7. COS Knitted Polo Shirt

MOST MODERN

COS packs a high-end design ethos into mall-brand pricing. Though they cost more than H&M (their parent brand), they’re still an affordable option for stylish, minimalist pieces. This sweater polo has a subtle pattern with a contrasting placket and sleeves. The hidden buttons on the placket create a sleek look.

Courtesy of COS

8. Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Shirt

BEACH READY

A lot of brands make clothes that can transition from work to travel to the weekend. But Dandy Del Mar is all about leisure; these clothes are designed to be worn on, near or in a body of water. This lightweight polo has a relaxed Johnny collar, and it’s made in Portugal from 100% cotton.

Courtesy of Dandy Del Mar

9. Cotton-Linen Polo-Collar Sweater

MOST BREATHABLE

Leave it to the king of the polo shirt to make the perfect sweater polo. Ralph Lauren’s take on the knit polo is crafted from a soft, breathable blend of cotton and linen, making this the breeziest option on our list. There’s also a handy pocket featuring the Polo logo.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

