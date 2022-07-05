The Perfect Pair of Men’s Light Wash Jeans Will Transform Your Summer Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is officially underway, and with it came bright-colored shorts, bold flowy shirts and open-toed sandals. And we can’t forget about light wash jeans. Yes, denim is still very much a necessity during the hotter months as it’s a versatile piece that can be styled for just about any occasion.

No one likes the sensation of sweating through their jeans, but if you like to wear denim all year long, then light wash jeans are perfect for summer. Plus, if you buy jeans with lighter, stretchier fabric, you can stay even more cool and comfortable. We have a selection of our favorite light wash jeans for men below, along with some tips on how to style this denim for summer.

How To Style Light Wash Jeans

Light wash jeans are the perfect pants for men because they complement any piece in your wardrobe. For example, go casual and throw on a pair of light-wash jeans with a T-shirt and sneakers. Do you have a couple of meetings to take in the office? The lighter denim is also a good base layer for building a dressier ensemble. All you need is a solid-colored blazer paired with your preferred shirt choice underneath and some comfy loafers.

If neither of those outfits is your style, no worries, as light wash jeans pair well with a load of other great tops like knit polos, Hawaiian shirts, tanks and even men’s crop tops. The possibility of creating a stylish fit with the lighter-colored denim is endless, making these jeans a total showstopper.

Like every other pair of pants, light wash jeans come in a range of fits, from skinny to bootcut to slim fit. And while fashion lovers everywhere are obsessed with loose, baggy jeans, opt for the fit of jeans in which you feel the most comfortable.

For the guys who still need a bit of guidance when choosing the best men’s light wash jeans that offer plenty of swagger, comfort and stretch, here are a few of SPY’s favorites that will have you looking good all summer long.

1. PacSun Eco Medium Indigo Extreme Baggy Jeans

TOP PICK

Pacsun is a favorite here at SPY as they always deliver on trendy, affordable clothing — and these men’s light wash jeans are no exception. This pair of jeans has a baggy silhouette that is seen on everyone now. They’re made of 100% sustainable cotton and don’t stretch, which is fine because of their loose fit. The pants have a button zip fly closure with a five-pocket body. Wear these wide-leg jeans with a solid-colored oversized shirt and pair of canvas sneakers for the perfect casual fit.

Courtesy of PacSun

2. Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jeans

RUNNER UP

Lee has been crafting durable jeans since the late 1800s and they’re still a prominent force in the denim industry today. This pair of straight-leg jeans will become an instant go-to in your wardrobe. They have a timeless design that allows them to pair nicely with anything from a chill T-shirt to a dressy polo. The jeans have a relaxed fit that complements any guy’s physique.

Courtesy of Lee

3. Bonobos All Season Jeans

MOST STRETCHY

Bonobos kept comfort and movement in mind when designing this pair of men’s light wash jeans. The All Season jeans are made up of a blend of cotton, Tencel™️ Lyocell and elastane that comes together to offer the perfect amount of stretch in all the right places. These jeans offer a slim fit without being overly tight, making them breathable and great to wear all day.

Courtesy of Bonobos

4. Gap Athletic Taper GapFlex Jeans

BEST FIT

These Gap jeans have an athletic taper fit that will complement your body well. Each pair is made with GapFlex stretch technology, ensuring flexibility and total comfort when wearing these bad boys. What makes these jeans even more rad is that they are part of Gap’s water-saving Washwell™ program, which uses less water than other denim color wash methods.

Courtesy of Gap

5. H&M Slim Jeans

MOST AFFORDABLE

H&M offers the best of both worlds with their affordable and on-trend men’s light wash jeans. These five-pocket jeans have the perfect fit for guys who love slim-fitting pants without a skinny tapered leg. The versatile light wash blue color of the jeans pairs well with any shirt, from a white tank to a festive flowy shirt.

Courtesy of H&M

6. Madewell Skinny Jeans

BEST COLOR

Here at SPY, we love a good light wash jeans and this pair from Madewell gets our vote for the best color. Made from a blend of cotton and eco-friendly Tencel™ lyocell, these jeans provide the right amount of stretch that allows them to move with you. While the jeans have a skinny fit, they are super breathable and lightweight, which you will appreciate on a warm day. Go big in a full-fledged denim outfit with these Madewell jeans styled with a denim shirt or jacket.

Courtesy of Madewell

7. Abercrombie & Fitch 70s Slim Bootcut Jeans

EDITOR’S PICK

Abercrombie & Fitch is having a style revolution right now and we’re here for it. These ’70s Slim Bootcut jeans are just what you need for a style boost. Pair the bottoms with a crop top and your favorite low-top sneakers or mid-top heel boots.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

8. Frame Relaxed Straight Biodegradable

MOST SUSTAINABLE

Fashion is aiming to become as sustainable as possible and one brand taking a step in the right direction is Frame. These straight mid-rise jeans are made of biodegradable cotton, meaning once they reach the end of their lifespan, they will break down completely. The jeans have a Bali destruct design with ripped knees and broken denim whiskers, giving them a vintage-worn feel.

Courtesy of Frame

9. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men’s Regular Fit Flex Jeans

BEST VALUE

The Signatures by Levi Strauss & Co. is a great alternative for reliable denim at affordable prices. These men’s light wash jeans look great on anyone, regardless of your size or height. The jeans are woven from 100% cotton and pack plenty of comfort, perfect for everyday wear. You won’t find a better pair of jeans that offers this much style and extended sizing at such an affordable price.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Urban Outfitters BDG Dad Fit Jean

BEST DAD JEAN

You don’t have to be a dad to wear this pair of men’s light wash jeans from Urban Outfitters. All you need is a great sense of style and a great shoe collection to put together a head-turning fit. The jeans have a relaxed fit with a tapered leg. These bad boys are an Urban Outfitters exclusive, so you won’t find them anywhere else. For the perfect late-night fit, throw on an oversized flannel and a vintage T-shirt.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

11. Diesel 2021 09C08 Bootcut Jeans

MOST TRENDY

It’s safe to say that Diesel is back, baby! The Italian clothing label’s designs are refreshed and just a whole vibe right now, making the brand a go-to for style mavens everywhere. These light wash blue jeans have a boot cut style with a regular fit waist. They’re made of cotton, polyester and a hint of elastane for stretch. Throw together your best summer fit with the classically designed jeans.

Courtesy of Diesel

12. Old Navy Light-Wash Built-in Flex Boot-Cut Jeans

ANOTHER OPTION

When it comes to comfy and stylish jeans, Old Navy never disappoints. This denim option from the brand has a classic design with a light wash color that pairs well with any colored shirt. They have a contoured waistband, allowing the jeans to sit comfortably on the waist. The jeans are soft to the touch and are virtually indestructible with their tear-resistant properties. Plus, the jeans are very stretchy, giving the bottoms full freedom to move with you.

Courtesy of Old Navy

Get Style and Savings With the Best Men’s Jeans Under $100