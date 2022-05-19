Step Into Spring in Style With These 15 Men’s Lightweight Jackets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring marks the time to shed heavy jackets and celebrate longer days and the return of warmth. But while we no longer need protection from the frigidity of winter, the fact is that things won’t really heat up for a few more weeks. Enter the lightweight spring jacket.

Men’s lightweight jackets vary in style, thickness and function, which makes them more fun to wear than winter coats and parkas. Some lightweight jackets look more like button-up shirts while others draw clear inspiration from old military attire. Popular styles include the bomber jacket, the field jacket and the raincoat, but the modern era has given us new performance fabrics for ultra-waterproof spring coats.

It sounds like a lot, but we’ve made things easy. Here are the best men’s lightweight jackets to help you step into spring fashion.

1. Banana Republic Luxe Touch Performance Bomber Jacket BEST OVERALL The Performance Bomber Jacket from Banana Republic will be your best friend on a chilly morning or breezy summer night. This lightweight men’s jacket is made with cotton interlock, a fit fabric that gives this piece a lustrous feel. It has a one-way zip closure, stand collar and welt front pockets to store your personals. The bomber in heather gray will be a popular color choice this spring and serves as a great neutral top layer. Wear it with a pair of blue jeans or dark chinos and sneakers for a stylish fit. Courtesy of Banana Republic Banana Republic Luxe Touch Performance Bomber Jacket $49.99 $89.99 44% OFF Buy Now

2. Columbia WaterTight II Jacket

BEST RAIN JACKET

In the spring/summer, it’s not sunny every day as we can experience some rainstorms here and there. But that doesn’t mean you have to get drenched. Stay dry with this men’s lightweight rain jacket from Columbia. The WaterTight II jacket is both fashionable and functional, providing total coverage from the rain while keeping you in style. It features a waterproof outer shell and a mesh-ventilated inner for added breathability. The jacket has a zip closure that extends up the neck for extra warmth on unexpected chilly days.

3. Levi’s Trucker Jacket

DENIM OPTION

We love denim jackets for so many reasons. They’re a casual coat that can be worn over your favorite T-shirts, button-ups and tank tops. Even better, they’re perfect for any season, which means you can get a lot of use out of them. This light stonewash denim jacket is a special treasure that gives a rich, clean edge to a spring or summer outfit. It looks great with a pair of jeans in the same tone for the perfect double-denim fit.

4. Orvis Weatherbreaker Jacket

MOST CLASSIC

Orvis has been putting out quality clothing since 1856, and the brand is providing stylish and reliable pieces that men are crazy about. This piece is the epitome of the “less is more” style and offers versatility, comfort and a top layer you can rely on to look good. It comes in a British tan color, perfect for spring. The weatherbreaker jacket has a soft, water-repellent nylon-cotton outer shell. You’ll find it a great option on cooler days, but it’ll also keep you cool on a warmer day, thanks to its lightweight construction.

5. The North Face Antora Anorak

MODERN WINDBREAKER

Anoraks are the stylish closet addition you may not have considered. Somewhere between a hoodie and a jacket, they have a popover design with a hood but typically feature a quarter or half zip and wind-resistant jacket material. This North Face anorak is made from recycled nylon in an eye-catching blue, and the zippered hood and quarter zip make it easy to adjust to keep you comfortable and dry.

6. Lululemon Sojourn Jacket

BEST TRACK JACKET

With athleisure wear more popular than ever, a track jacket has never looked so good. This sojourn jacket is the perfect outerwear to grab whenever you get a little chilly. It’s designed from a recycled polyester and elastane blend, offering the right amount of stretch. The jacket is thick enough to keep you warm but still light enough for the warmer months.

7. Johnnie-O Norton Utility Jacket

BEST UTILITY

A lightweight jacket that’ll keep you warm and offers plenty of storage? It can’t get any better than that. Military-inspired, the four front patch pockets allow for carrying small items without needing a bag, streamlining your walk or ride to work. The button closure extends past the chest and up the neck for added protection on unexpected chilly days. This jacket comes in faded pine green, making it a great color choice and a great neutral top layer.

8. Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket

THE OL’ RELIABLE

If you’re already in the Patagonia gang, you know how great this lightweight jacket is. If not, you’ve probably seen these jackets sported just about everywhere by everyone. Why? Easy: They’re comfortable, fit perfectly and even work under a blazer in a cold office. Not only is this jacket Fair-Trade Certified sewn, but it’s also made using best practices with regard to the environment, sustainability and the economy. Use this lightweight men’s jacket as either a top layer or mid-layer on the way to work, the gym or anywhere else you’re looking to roam with comfort.

9. Peter Millar Hyperlight Merge Hybrid Jacket

MOST TACTICAL

If you’re looking for a jacket that can withstand all of the bad weather elements the season might throw at you, you’ll love this option from Peter Millar. The hybrid jacket is constructed with a tough exterior that’s wind- and water-resistant. This traditional, preppy-style jacket has a quilted design with great insulation but is practical for cold spring mornings. Though this jacket is a generous fit, it allows you to layer underneath for added warmth, if need be.

10. Alpha Industries Als/92 Liner

MILITARY INSPIRED

Liner jackets were introduced in the military as an insulating inner layer to be worn under another jacket, but they’ve been adopted as a stylish standalone streetwear jacket. Alpha Industries’ take on the style is backed by the brand’s cred as a maker of genuine military clothing for the U.S. Army. The jacket has padded cells with an insulating fill to keep you warm, but it’s light enough for spring.

11. L.L.Bean Washed Cotton Double-Knit Shirts, Zip Hoodie

BEST HOODIE

A hoodie is one of those unconventional pieces you can never go wrong with. It keeps you warm when you’re cold, prevents you from getting drenched in the rain and can serve as a great layering piece. This men’s lightweight jacket from L.L. Bean is made of double-knit cotton that’s soft to the touch. It features an adjustable hood, raglan sleeve for easy movement and a full-zip styling. You can’t get anything better as it’s the perfect lightweight jacket for transitioning seasons.

12. Nautica Lightweight Rainbreaker Jacket

ON SALE

This jacket from Nautica is made from lightweight polyester, making it a great layering piece. The distinctive J-class branding is featured on the chest of the jacket with a bold logo lettering printed on the back of the stand collar. Take this simple, stylish jacket for an epic ride this spring.

13. Gap 100% Recycled Nylon Coach Jacket

BEST COACH JACKET

Coaches aren’t exactly known as paragons of style, but that hasn’t stopped the coach jacket from becoming a staple. Typically made from lightweight synthetic materials, a coach jacket serves to block wind without being too warm. This simple jacket from Gap is made from recycled nylon, and it has snap buttons on the lapel, ribbed cuffs for warmth and two slant pockets on the front.

14. Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Chino Chore Coat

BEST CHORE COAT

Chore coats have quickly gone beyond trend to bona fide staple; their utilitarian yet chic design makes them great options for stylish men who prize comfort. This jacket from popular mainstay J.Crew is made from a premium selvedge cotton material, making it a cozy option that you can layer over a T-shirt or tank top on a breezy night. There are three pockets on the outside of the jacket, giving you ample storage for your daily essentials.

15. Portuguese Flannel Labura Chore Jacket

ANOTHER OPTION

This jacket from Portuguese Flannel is made from a sturdy cotton twill, leaning into the workwear influences of the chore jacket’s origins. There are three large patch pockets on the front of the jacket, adding a stylish and functional touch. The jacket has four corozo buttons and is made in Portugal.