The Best Resort Wear for Men To Upgrade Your Warm-Weather Style

For most guys, the idea of segmenting a section of your wardrobe for clothing that you just wear on vacation might seem a little extreme, but we’re here to tell you that the idea of resort wear isn’t just for White Lotus characters. As the weather gradually warms up, investing in the best resort wear for men can be the wardrobe refresh you need. And no, you don’t need a 10-day getaway planned to pick up the best resort wear. The best resort wear for men can see you through everything from music festivals to trips to the beach and drinks at the local watering hole.

By design, resort wear needs to be able to take you from lounging by the pool in the day to hitting up the hotel restaurant or checking out local spots by night. That means that the best resort wear is casual enough for sitting in the sand but stylish enough for sitting at the bar. Naturally, resort wear falls pretty squarely within the casual end of the spectrum, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look put-together while you’re sipping Mai Tais.

So what are the best resort wear basics for men? Pretty much anything Jude Law wears in The Talented Mr. Ripley will do. Start with a camp collar shirt, which has a loose fit and a collar that cuts away from the neck for optimal breathability and comfort. Obviously, you’ll want some swimwear, too, so pack some stylish trunks that can do double duty as shorts. Linen pants might seem a little too on the nose, but we guarantee that a pair of well-tailored linen pants will be a flattering alternative to shorts or jeans.

Read on for the best resort wear for men you can buy for all of your summer plans, whether that’s a trip to Cabo or a low-key day at the beach. Think of this less as a packing checklist than a mood board to grab inspiration from. After all, it’s a vacation. No need to overthink it.

1. Tombolo ‘¡Gusanito!’ Cabana

Tombolo makes cabana shirts from terry cloth, meaning their shirts can do double duty for toweling off. This shirt nods to the proud tradition of mezcal, including an agave plant motif sticking out of one pocket and a bottle-shaped pocket on the other side. Tombolo has more low-key shirts, but if you’re going on a beach vacation, you might as well go big.

2. Scotch & Soda Printed Hawaiian Shirt

We named this the Best Overall Hawaiian shirt for men for Spring 2022, and we highly recommend ordering one before it sells out. (The blue version of this shirt also has that timeless “dad on vacation” aesthetic.) Scotch & Soda is a Dutch brand that makes colorful and versatile apparel for all demographics, and the tropical influences on display in the new collection are perfect for men’s resort wear.

3. Alex Crane Cham Pants

Alex Crane built its brand around linen, so if you’re looking for something to wear in the summer, the Brooklyn-based brand should be one of the first places you look. These Cham pants are a definite upgrade on the standard pair of shapeless linen pants. They’re cut like jeans and have a more substantial linen fabric that better resists wrinkles while still promoting breathability. Alex Crane is committed to sustainability, too, including washing these pants with biodegradable enzymes and making buttons from corozo, rather than plastic. They come in a few solids, but this railroad stripe pattern is particularly cool.

4. Uniqlo Linen Long Sleeve Shirt

If you’re looking for a shirt that you can wear to the beach on Sunday and work on Monday, look no further than Uniqlo’s linen-long sleeve. It’s casual and breathable enough for vacation, but the traditional dress-shirt cut more than holds up to more dressed-up settings.

5. J.Crew Seersucker Tops and Bottoms

If you’re looking for classic resort wear that will never go out of style, then seersucker is where it’s at. However, thanks to the ongoing athleisure trend, we’re seeing more and more guys wearing matching tops and bottoms, so if you really want to rock the latest resort wear trends, then match these seersucker swim trunks with a casual seersucker shirt.

6. Madewell Everywear Shorts

Shorts are a must, and Madewell’s Everywear shorts are designed to be worn, well everywhere. They’re cut from nylon and have a drawstring waist, meaning they can handle a dip in the pool, but the casual, solid-color style makes them great for everything from hikes to brunch. Plus, they come in a ton of stylish colors.

7. Orlebar Brown Striped Collar Polo

Orlebar Brown is one of the world’s top resort wear brands, and this cream-colored polo is perfect for enjoying lunch or dinner at your Caribbean resort. The striped collar and soft texture will set this apart from the tacky golf polos and performance fabrics your fellow resort guests will be wearing. You don’t have to stick to light colors when rocking resort wear for men, but it is definitely encouraged.

8. Birkenstock EVA Sandals

In recent years these EVA Birkenstock sandals have been extremely popular — if you can find them. This year, we recommend ditching the bright colors and opting for a classic white. You may shy away from open-toe shoes in your normal life, but when you’re on vacation, this is the perfect casual footwear option.

9. Adidas Classic Swim Shorts

Adidas swim shorts are perfect for resort sport, a trend I made up just now. They’ve got the classic sporty look of Adidas running shorts, but the inner mesh brief and quick-drying polyester fabric make them great for taking a swim. Pair them with the camp collar shirt below to really bring the resort sport look home.

10. Onia Seersucker Camp Shirt

Onia’s brand is built around its stylish swimwear, and it has a wide selection of stylish shirts to go along with those shorts. Take this camp collar shirt, which is cut from breathable seersucker. It comes in muted colors like khaki and navy, making it the perfect shirt if you want something beachy but aren’t the loud print type.

11. Mexican Huaraches Sandals

Closed-toed shoes are too restricting, but flip flops can feel too casual. Mexican huaraches are the perfect in-between. If you’re unfamiliar, huaraches are Mexican-style sandals made from leather. These are made in Mexico and have a closed-toe, open-weave design, combining style and breathability.

12. Onia Calder Palm Leaf Swim Trunks

Onia makes this stylish and sophisticated take on swim trunks; they have a slightly more formal snap front, but the waist is half elastic to keep you comfortable. They have a flattering 6″ inseam and an abstract palm leaf print, making them one of the best pieces of resort wear for men right now.

13. Le Specs No Biggie 49mm Square Sunglasses

There are a lot of great sunglasses brands out of Australia, and it’s no wonder why. Le Specs is one of them. They make eyewear that’s expensive enough that you won’t want to lose them, but cheap enough that you won’t feel too bad if you do. These riff on the classic wayfarer shape, and look a lot more expensive than they are.

14. Madewell Garment-Dyed Loop Terry Hoodie Sweatshirt

It does get cold, even on summer vacation, and Madewell’s stylish terry-cloth hoodie is ideal for nighttime trips to the beach. The terry cloth will dry you off quickly, while the hood will keep you warm when the sea breeze hits. Plus, the quarter-zip design adds a stylish yet functional touch to your new collection of resort wear for men.

15. Rowing Blazers Soccer Shorts

Are you planning to hit the gym or tennis courts on vacation, but still want to look your best? Then be sure to pack these white Rowing Blazers mesh gym shorts. Inspired by 90s soccer fashions, they have Rowing Blazer’s trademark casual cool and slightly retro aesthetic.

