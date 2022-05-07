The Best Men’s Summer Shoes Provide Casual Warm-Weather Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is the time of the year when you start dressing less and going out more. That’s right: it’s the season where less is more because who wants to wear a bunch of clothes in 100-degree weather? Not us! This is why it’s important that you start to get your summer wardrobe ready. If you’re unsure what apparel to stock up on, think short shorts, tank tops, swimming trunks and the best men’s summer shoes.

So which men’s summer shoes are going to be in style this year? Well, it’s totally up to you and what you have planned on your agenda. If you plan to spend your days at the beach, we suggest it might be wise for you to invest in the best sandals. Perhaps, you plan to spend your summer taking last-minute adventures or going to amusement parks, which means it’s best if you get a pair of comfortable sneakers.

Regardless of how you decide to spend your summer 2022, just be sure to finish off your summer fit with a pair of the best men’s summer shoes for all-day comfort and total breathability.

1. Allbirds Tree Pipers

BEST OVERALL

The last thing you need during the warmest time of the year is your feet sweating in your sneakers. Luckily, you can keep them cool by opting for a pair of Allbirds Tree Pipers. These are one of the best men’s summer shoes to have since they’re made of eucalyptus tree fiber, causing them to be lightweight and breathable. Plus, they feature a merino wool insole with moisture-wicking and odor-reducing properties that’ll keep your feet dry and smelling fresh all day.

Courtesy of Allbirds

2. Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas High-Tops

LIGHTWEIGHT

There’s nothing worse than wearing heavy sneakers on a hot summer day. It makes you feel like you’re walking with two 10-pound bricks on your feet. Well, you won’t have to worry about that feeling with the Converse Chuck 70. The high-top sneaker is constructed of a lightweight canvas that almost feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. They have an Ortholite insole for all-day comfort and substantial support. You can grab these timeless sneakers in five colors, including black and white.

Courtesy of Converse

3. Crocs Classic Clog

EASY ON AND OFF

These are the only clogs you’ll need this summer when you’re ready to hit the road. This shoe is super versatile as you’re able to wear them to the beach or for a casual walk in the park. You’ll find these men’s summer shoes to be one of the most breathable on the list with their ventilation ports, which also help shed water and debris. Plus, the slip-on sandal is easy to clean.

Courtesy of Clog

4. Nike Air Force 1 ’07

MOST CLASSIC

Nike Air Force 1’s are an instant classic and will always remain in style, no matter what. The low-top sneaker pairs well with anything in your closet, from blue jeans to chinos. If you’re looking to create the ultimate summer fit, style the white sneakers with a pair of sweatshorts and an oversized graphic tee. The only rule we expect you to live by when owning these classics is to keep them clean, no matter what.

Courtesy of Nike

5. Vans Old Skool

BEST FOR SKATERS

Channel your inner SoCal skater boy with a pair of Vans Old Skool. The low-top rubber waffle sole sneaker debuted back in 1977 and has been a hit among skaters and non-skaters ever since. They’re constructed of durable suede and canvas upper, making them able to withstand wear and tear. The shoes also feature padded collars to support your ankles, whether you’re kick-flipping a 10-stair or running to your local coffee shop.

Courtesy of Vans

6. Sperry Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoe

BEST BOAT SHOE

Whether you plan to sail a boat this summer or just head to the pier to catch some fish, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Sperry’s. The boat shoe symbolizes warm weather, so it’s only right that you add a pair to your men’s summer shoe collection. The shoe’s upper is crafted of full-grain leather with full-length cushioning for an endless amount of comfort. They feature a rubber outsole with Sperry’s own Wave-Siping tech for increased traction when navigating on slippery surfaces.

Courtesy of Sperry

7. Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal

BEST SANDAL

Give your feet a much-needed break from sneakers and let them air out in a pair of Birkenstock Arizona. These are by far one of the most comfortable sandals with their contoured cork footbed that conforms to the shape of your foot. The two-strap sandal has a lightweight EVA sole that provides great cushioning and shock absorption. The only downside is that they can take a while to break them in.

Courtesy of Birkenstock

8. Under Armour Men’s Ignite VI Slide Sandal

COMFIEST SLIDES

Is it even summer if you don’t have at least one pair of slides in your rotation? They may not be the most stylish, but they’ll get the job done plus more. These babies have a memory foam footbed with two layers of Performance 4D Foam that offers endless levels of comfort. Unlike most slides, these come with adjustable straps to tighten or loosen the grip on your feet. You can get a pair of these bad boys in 15 colorways.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes

BEST FOR RUNNING

Get rid of those old, uncomfortable running shoes you’ve been using for years and upgrade to a new pair of Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes. The all-black shoes are made with Adidas PRIMEKNIT textile upper that is lightweight and breathable. They feature a boost midsole that provides maximum energy return. These shoes will set you back $190, but we promise you they are worth every penny.

Courtesy of Adidas

10. Reef Fanning Sandal





BEST BEACH SHOE

If you plan to spend your summer days at the beach, you’ll need the best men’s summer shoe that’ll help you maneuver around the hot sand. The footwear of choice is Reef’s Fanning Sandal. For starters, the flip-flop will come in handy when opening up a cold beer as it features a bottle opener at the bottom. The white and green sandal has a synthetic nubuck upper, padded liner and a compression footbed for all-day comfort. Plus, they have an airbag heel and no-slip traction outsole to keep you comfortable no matter how far away from the sand you parked your car.

Courtesy of Reef

11. Rothy’s The Driver

BEST LOAFER

Give your summer style an instant upgrade with these slip-on loafers from Rothy’s. They’re constructed with the brand’s signature knit, which is spun from recycled plastic water bottles. Pair these men’s summer shoes up with some linen pants and a nice bold, flowy shirt.

Courtesy of Rothy's

12. Teva Hurricane Verge Sandals

BEST FOR HIKING

Teva has always been a go-to brand for hiking sandals, so it’s no surprise that we are featuring it. These all-terrain sandals have quick-drying webbing straps, are lined with breathable mesh and come with antimicrobial properties to reduce foot odor. The sandal is tough and able to tackle any terrain from dry land to a shallow lake. If that hasn’t sold you, then maybe knowing that you can recycle them in the TevaForever recycling program will.