A T-Shirt With Pockets May Be the Stealth Style Bomb Your Closet Needs

You probably own a ton of tees. Graphic tees, vintage tees, solid color tees — but have you considered the casual dressiness of a men’s T-shirt with pockets? It’s like the classic tee’s fancier cousin. There’s something about that front pocket that levels up a whole outfit.

Like a crewneck tee, you can layer a one-pocket tee under a blazer and look snappy, but they also look pretty cool with shorts and joggers. Wear them when working out and tuck your locker key in the pocket.

While you may think men’s t-shirts with pockets are all equal… they’re not. We found pocket tees in linen, pique and the softest cotton ever created. Check out SPY’s list of the best one-pocket tees on the market, and snag a few to round out your collection.

1. J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

BEST OVERALL

With 23 colors, you could wear this cotton one-pocket tee in a new hue for almost a whole month. The garment-dyed tee is designed to slowly fade over time and comes in classic, tall and slim fits.

2. Gap 100% Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt

BEST ORGANIC COTTON DEAL

Everyone loves a soft organic cotton tee, but they usually come with a hefty price tag. Even if these men’s one-pocket tees weren’t on sale, they’re still a steal. You’ll have a hard time picking up one, as there are over a dozen colors to choose from.

3. Banana Republic Authentic SUPIMA T-Shirt

SOFTEST

Soft. Softer than a kitten. Softer than silk. SUPIMA cotton is so soft that it feels like a cross between the best kiss you’ve ever had and the best hug you’ve ever had. It makes you happy when you touch it. Banana Republic’s men’s one-pocket tees come in a dazzling array of colors too.

4. Todd Snyder Linen Jersey T-Shirt

BEST DESIGNER

One of the things we like about Todd Snyder’s clothing is that has impeccable construction but zero attitude, the perfect combination of wit and wisdom. Take this one-pocket tee. The linen’s been treated to drape over your body like jersey but it breathable, soft and just what you need for a humid day. This tee has a relaxed fit, side seam vents and comes in five colors.

5. Aether Pique Pocket Tee

DRESSIEST

Cotton pique is traditionally used for tennis shirts. Featuring a subtle pattern that adds to its polish, when used in a one-pocket tee, it elevates the style. Aether’s men’s T-shirt with one pocket is a slim fit with a touch of stretch, and the split hem has side seams. It also comes in black or navy.

6. Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Pocket Tee

BEST STRIPED TEE

And you thought one-pocket tees only come in solid shades. This stripey number’s a tad retro-looking and is reminiscent of what the Beach Boys might have worn. It has an oversized cut with dropped shoulders and is roomy in the body. It also comes in solids and prints.

7. Club Monaco Williams Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

BEST RELAXED FIT

For summer, Club Monaco chose colors you’d see in a summer sunset. This crewneck one-pocket tee has a relaxed, comfortable fit.

8. Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Crewneck Tee

BEST DEAL

Goodthreads is one of Amazon’s clothing brands, and it consistently offers quality clothing at wallet-friendly prices. This one-pocket tee is a great example. Made with 100% cotton, it ranges in size from extra small to 3X-Large Tall. It also comes in a mind-boggling 30 colors.

9. Outerknown Only Gun You Need Pocket Tee

BEST TEE THAT GIVES BACK

Made of soft cotton, this graphic print surfer’s one-pocket tee was designed to support EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY, a nonprofit working to end gun violence in the United States. 100% of the profits from this tee up to $100,00 will be donated to the organization.

10. Vuori Tradewind Performance Tee

BEST TECHNICAL TEE

Running, playing volleyball, hiking or just doing errands, you need SPF. Vuori’s one-pocket tee has that built-in. Made with upcycled perforated performance knit, it has a UPF30+, which means it’ll protect you from the sun but it’s also breathable. This one-pocket tee has a modern athletic fit and comes in several colors.

