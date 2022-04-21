The Best Men’s White Pants for Summertime Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing men fear more than wearing a pair of white pants. It’s not that they won’t look good in them, but the complete struggle of trying to keep the pants clean. Luckily, if you find yourself staining your white pants, it’s not the end of the world, as it’s nothing that a little laundry detergent can’t take care of. Other than that one downfall, men’s white pants are a great addition to your wardrobe in the warmer months.

How To Wear White Pants

With white not being the most traditional color of pants men wear, some guys can find it difficult trying to pull outfits together. This should never be the case as men’s white pants are super versatile, just like a pair of the best jeans. While the light-colored pants are bold, they’re easy to throw on with anything from graphic tees and button-down shirts to polos. And depending on what type of pants you wear, say linen trousers or the best chinos, the best white pants for men can go straight from the beach to a classy dinner.

When it comes to styling men’s white pants, it all boils down to what type of look you’re trying to achieve. For instance, if you want a more laidback outfit, opt for a pair of white jeans, an oversized hoodie or sweater and your choice of sneakers. If you find yourself planning looks for the family vacation, go for a resort-wear vibe with some white chinos, a flowy short-sleeve button-up shirt, and some open-toed sandals. Regardless of what your style is, white pants are always a great option for a clean, sophisticated look.

So if you’re looking to freshen up your spring and summer fashion this year, add a few pairs of these flattering and well-tailored white pants for men to your wardrobe.







1. Vineyard Vines Breaker Pants

BEST OVERALL

For the guys obsessed with a traditional pair of chinos, you’ll absolutely adore these white pants for men from Vineyard Vines. The pants have a slim fit with a clean hem for the perfect tailored look. They’re crafted from cotton with a hint of spandex for a good amount of stretch when moving around. If you want a well-polished outfit, pair the white pants with a slim-fit button-down shirt and some boat shoes.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines

2. Bonobos Highland Golf Pants

ON SALE

If you’re still a little nervous that you are going to ruin your nice white pants from an accidental coffee spill, just get yourself these Bonobos Highland Golf Pants. At $59, you’ll be getting a great pair of white pants packed with handy features like UPF 50 for protection against the sun. Also, the pants have a shirt gripper gel waistband that keeps your top tucked in no matter what activity you interact in.

Courtesy of Bonobos

3. Tommy Bahama Boracay Flat-Front Chino

BEST FIT

These Tommy Bahama pants offer a casual but slightly upscale look that’s ideal for hitting a nice restaurant or a cocktail bar. They feature a modern slim fit and a cotton-blend twill that will keep you cool and comfy all day.

Courtesy of Tommy Bahama

4. Lululemon Commission Slim-Fit Pant

MOST VERSATILE

Leave it to Lululemon to create a pair of men’s white pants that are casual enough for a quick workout, but dressy enough to wear to work. They’re made of a WovenAir fabric with four-way stretch for optimal movement. The pants come equipped with several features like water repellent properties, anti-ball crushing technology and a hidden pocket. These are the perfect pair of pants for men of all ages.

Courtesy of Lululemon

5. Banana Republic Straight Jean

STRETCHIEST

Whoever said that white denim was out is sadly mistaken, as this pair from Banana Republic is sure to be a fan favorite this spring. The midweight white jeans for men have the perfect amount of stretch, making them very comfortable. They were designed with a new straight fit that gives the pants a tapered fit down towards the legs, a feature slim guys will love. We suggest pairing the white jeans up with a knitted shirt and low-top sneakers.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

6. Dandy Del Mar The Brisa Linen Pant

MOST STYLISH

During the summer, there are few materials that are as comfortable and stylish as linen. These linen pants from Dandy Del Mar provide a vacation and weekend go-to that showcases a relaxed look that’s still refined. The pants feature front slip pockets, double back patch pockets, and an adjustable drawstring. You can complete this island boy look with the brand’s matching Brisa Linen Shirt.

Courtesy of Dandy Del Mar

7. Todd Snyder Straight Fit 5-Pocket Chino

MOST DURABLE

Todd Snyder is known for durable and stylish clothing and these white men’s chinos are an example of what the brand is capable of. The pants have a new tailored slim fit that resembles the comfy features of a pair of denim jeans. They are crafted from a blend of cotton, polyester and lycra to create a soft and stretchy pair of chinos that men will love.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

8. J.Crew Straight Fit Khaki Pant

HONORABLE MENTION

It can be hard finding the perfect pair of white pants for men that suits your style, but you can always count on J.Crew to deliver the goods. The lightweight white khaki pants have a basic and casual design, making them a great option for building an outfit. For the perfect summer fit, style the white pants with a bright-colored shirt, penny loafers and sunglasses.

Courtesy of J.Crew

9. Ralph Lauren Tailored Fit Performance Twill Pant

MOST TRADITIONAL

Keep things fresh this summer with a pair of men’s white pants from Ralph Lauren. The cotton twill pants are perfect for a day out on the boat, a quick golf game or weekend brunches at the country club. The form-fitting pants are lightweight and breathable, making them the best option to go with during any hot day.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

10. Levi’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans

TRENDIEST

Now it may seem like it can be hard trying to pull off a pair of white jeans, but you should treat them like any other pair of pants you own. These relaxed-fitted jeans will look great with anything from a casual sweater to a t-shirt and flannel shirt.

Courtesy of Levi's

11. Cubavera Linen-Blend Flat Front Pants

ALSO CONSIDER

One thing is for sure, you can never go wrong with linen pants in the summertime. These bottoms from Cubavera have a classic fit that isn’t restricting and offer the right amount of stretch for increased mobility. The pants have a minimal design that allows you to have full freedom of building a stylish outfit.