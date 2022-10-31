The Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs You Can Buy in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While the most comfortable gaming chairs might not be the most exciting of topics, there’s no denying the fact that back support and comfort are important. Sure, you might want to look the part as you’re playing on one of the best gaming consoles, but you do sort of have to look after your spine.

Whether you’re on console or using one of the best gaming mice to shoot your shot on the best gaming monitors, you should always be aware of your own physical health. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a little roundup of the most comfortable gaming chairs around, because you deserve that love.

How We Chose The Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs 2022

With so many different brands and models to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start when shopping for a new, comfortable gaming chair. We’ve combed the internet for the best picks and came up with four important factors to consider while you’re shopping:

Price – Hashing out your budget is the most important factor when shopping for a new gaming chair. By knowing just how much you can spend, you can look for the best brands and models in that price range. And if you’re working with a small budget, you can still find great gaming chairs without having to empty your bank account.

Materials – What your gaming chair is made out of can make a huge difference in how comfortable you are while using it. Premium materials like leather and powder-coated steel can make your chair more durable, but also can be very expensive. Mesh and soft-weave cloth make for more affordable, and breathable, chairs, but are prone to rips and stains.

Height and Weight Ratings – When shopping for a new gaming chair, it’s important to keep in mind that no two are made the same. If you’re over 6 feet tall, you wouldn’t buy the same chair as someone who is only 5’2″. Fortunately, many brands offer heavy-duty chairs that can handle higher weights as well as big & tall models for anyone who was told they should have played basketball.

Ergonomics – Ergonomics simply refers to how a product works with your body to provide support as well as comfort. You’ll want to buy a gaming chair that gives ample lumbar and neck support as well as even weight distribution to help keep you comfortable even during long workdays or marathon gaming sessions.

With this in mind, you’re ready to take to Amazon or Google and find the best chair for you. And we want to help you out, so we’ve rounded up 12 of the most comfortable gaming chairs you can find and broken down their features to help you decide which is the right one for you. You can check them out below!

The Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs

1. Alienware S5000

BEST OVERALL

The Alienware S5000 is an almost perfect gaming chair. It’s made with coffee-ground microfiber material to help wick away moisture and block odors, and with silver thread stitching, it’s also able to help fight bacteria; which is perfect in a post-Covid world.

The high-density foam, neck, and lumbar cushions are designed to help create a more ergonomic fit for your body and keep you comfortable even during long marathon gaming sessions. The armrests and backrest can be fully adjusted for a custom fit, and the soft-glide wheels make it easier (and quieter) to roll your new chair across almost any kind of flooring.

Alienware

2. Puma Active Gaming Seat

RUNNER UP

Console gamers can have a hard time finding comfortable positions for sitting, especially during intense matches and action scenes. The Puma Active Gaming Seat is designed to adapt to you, which is why it’s our top recommendation for console gamers specifically. So if you’re looking for the most comfortable gaming chair for console gaming, this is it.

The rubber feet keep the chair from sliding around on smooth floors while also letting you rock back or lean forward with ease. The seat itself is covered with soft-woven polyester for breathability and comfort. The Puma Active Gaming Seat also has four mesh pockets for holding your phone, drinks, and extra controllers.

Puma

3. Big Joe Dorm Smartmax

FOR KIDS

The Dorm Smartmax chair from Big Joe is the ultimate gaming chair for kids. This beanbag-style chair measures 33 x 32 x 25 inches, making it a perfect fit for little ones. It also has a built-in carrying handle so kids can move it around on their own. There are also built-in pockets for holding drinks, snacks, and extra controllers.

The upholstery is stain and water-resistant and is easily cleaned with a soft, damp cloth. The Dorm Smartmax is also refillable, and the bean-style filler is 100 percent recyclable. The zippers are safety locked, so young children don’t accidentally open it up and make a mess. It’s available in 4 colors so your kids can get one to match their playroom or bedroom.

Big Joe

4. Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair

MOST STYLISH

Look, we all love a bit of gaming style here and there, but you’ve got to admit that things can be a little over-the-top sometimes. If you’d rather have a gaming chair that’s a little more understated, the kind of chair you could introduce to your parents, then the Herman Miller Vantum is for you.

This chair has a selection of colors to choose from, incredible support for your head, neck, and shoulders, and a cool material. Not cool as in shades on, jacket over the shoulders, but cool as in, if it’s summer you can still sit on your chair and not suffer.

Courtesy of Herman Miller

5. Secretlab TITAN Evo XL 2022

FOR BIG AND TALL

The new TITAN Evo from Secretlab is a great choice for gamers that are on the taller or bigger side. It’s designed to fit folks up to 6-feet-9-inches tall and up to 395 pounds. The lumbar and neck cushions are magnetic for easy placement and removal, and the 4-directional armrests make it easy to create more room at your sides if you need it. The backrest has a tilt range of 85 to 165 degrees and a contoured design for long-term comfort.

Secretlab

6. Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody

BEST SPLURGE

If money is no object when you’re shopping for a new gaming chair, the Embody by Herman Miller and Logitech is an excellent option. This chair was designed with the input of over 30 physicians and doctorates of biomechanics and ergonomics to create the ultimate gaming chair. The backrest conforms to your unique spine shape while the copper-fused foam helps prevent heat buildup, keeping you cool during long marathons or intense scenes. You can also create a custom fit to your body by moving the armrests, backrest, and even changing the seat depth.

Herman Miller

7. Corsair T3 RUSH

MID-RANGE PICK

Corsair may be best known for its keyboards, mice, and PC components, but they also make a great gaming chair. The T3 Rush has all of the features you’ve come to expect from a comfortable gaming chair: neck and lumbar cushions, adjustable armrests, tilt lock, and a reclining backrest. The seat and backrest are upholstered in a soft, woven fabric for breathability to keep you dry and cool during all-day gaming sessions. It also has a more understated look, letting it fit into just about any gaming space.

Corsair

8. OFM Racing Style Gaming Chair

ENTRY-LEVEL RACING CHAIR

If you’re looking to buy your first gaming chair or upgrade your current setup, and you don’t want to spend a lot of money, the OFM racing-style gaming chair is perfect for you. It’s upholstered in bonded leather and mesh for eye-catching style and comfort. The padded armrests swivel up and out of the way for when you don’t need them or to give yourself extra room. It supports up to 275 pounds, and the nylon caster wheels are rated for over 40 miles of travel, meaning you can scoot around your gaming space worry-free.

OFM

9. Razer Iskur X

MARATHON GAMING

The Razer Iskur X is designed specifically for marathon gaming. The steel-reinforced body can support up to 300 pounds, and the layers of high-density foam mean your seat cushions won’t lose their shape over time. The entire chair is upholstered in layers of synthetic leather, giving it a premium look and making it easier to clean. The synthetic leather is also designed to withstand hours of wear and tear, keeping your chair looking and performing its best day after day.

Razer

10. Respawn Specter

BEST MESH

Gaming can be sweaty work sometimes, and the Respawn Specter mech gaming chair is specifically designed to keep you cooler, and longer. The entire chair features an ultra-breathable mesh weave for enhanced airflow and moisture-wicking. It also has an adjustable neck and headrest, integrated lumbar support, and an adjustable tilting seat to help maintain an active, healthier sitting position.

Respawn

11. Noblechairs ICON

BEST LEATHER

Looking for the most comfortable leather gaming chair? The Icon by Noblechairs is a sleek and stylish gaming chair that uses real, premium leather to add a touch of class. The backrest and seat are made of high-density, cold-formed foam for better shape retention and weight distribution. The armrests can be adjusted in 4 directions for better comfort and support. The leather cover is also UV and moisture-resistant, ensuring that it will look awesome day after day. It comes in 3 colors so you can show off your personal style.

Plus, this elegant chair won’t instantly scream “gaming” when you log on for a video conference at work.

Noblechairs

12. Sihoo Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

BEST FOR WORK AND PLAY

If your gaming space doubles as a home office, the Sihoo Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair is a perfect upgrade. It uses breathable mesh and soft woven fabric to offer breathability and an understated style. It also has an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and adjustable armrests. The aluminum alloy wheelbase has a chrome finish that will complement almost any office decor while also providing strength and durability.

Sihoo

