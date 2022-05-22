8 Pairs of Comfortable Sandals That’ll Make You Think You’re Walking on Air

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Footwear comes in all different types of designs, from white sneakers to work boots and loafers. Sure, those options we just listed are stylish and considered fashion essentials, but they can also cause an unbearable amount of discomfort when wearing them for an extended amount of time. Dealing with uncomfortable shoes can be a pain because they can lead to several foot problems like corns, bunions and plantar fasciitis. And take our word for it: those conditions are nothing you want to experience. With that in mind, it’s good to let your feet breathe periodically by wearing some comfortable sandals.

So how do you know if a pair of men’s sandals are comfortable? For starters, the most comfortable sandals offer several supportive properties. A few of those features include cushioned foam footbeds, EVA midsoles and heel cushions. Sandals with all these features increase foot support and offer easier mobility. It’s also good for sandals to have ample arch support to reduce foot pain and provide extra support to people with flat feet.

Now, it might seem impossible to find a pair of comfortable sandals with all of these features, but we promise you they do exist. So to help you avoid surfing the web for hours in search of this footwear, here are a few of the most comfortable sandals that’ll keep your feet happy and healthy this summer.

1. Dockers Fisherman Sandal

BEST OVERALL

Comfort is hard to come by, let alone in a pair of sandals. But there’s one brand that has risen to the challenge to create a sandal that any guy will love. The Dockers Fisherman Sandal exudes class and comfortability. This dad-style sandal features an adjustable strap system that offers great ankle support and keeps them on your feet. They’re built with a memory foam insole that takes the shape of your foot and a tough rubber outsole. These sandals are fit to wear anywhere from the sandy beaches to a terrain hike. If you’re a guy with wide feet and usually have trouble finding sandals that fit perfectly, don’t panic, these come in both regular and wide sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Orthofeet Eldorado Sandal

RUNNER-UP

Tired of dealing with the foot pain caused by standing on your feet all day? Well, alleviate that issue with a pair of Orthofeet Eldorado sandals. Each sandal is engineered with premium orthotic insoles to provide substantial arch support while relieving foot pain and plantar fasciitis. The sandals have a traditional thong style to help reduce friction between the toes. They also have a soft leather upper with foam padding for added comfort.

Courtesy of Orthofeet

3. Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandals

IMPACT ABSORBING

Does it get any better than a pair of comfortable sandals that you will never want to take off? Maybe winning the mega million lottery draw would be better, but seriously these Oofos sandals are top-notch when it comes to all-day comfort. They’re designed with OOfoam technology built to absorb more impact than most traditional foam sandals. This ultimately leads to less stress on your joints and feet. If you still aren’t sold on the sandals, you can try them out with a 30-day risk-free trial. Anyone who isn’t completely satisfied with the footwear can send them back at no cost.

Courtesy of Oofos

4. Dr. Scholl’s Gaston Sandal

DRESSIEST

If you’re a fan of Dr. Scholl’s inserts, then you’ll love these leather sandals. The comfortable sandal has a classic fisherman style that men love with a dressy appeal thanks to its leather upper. They have a cushioned memory foam footbed to keep your feet relaxed and comfortable all day. The round toe sandal also features a neoprene lining and adjustable velcro closure for easy on-off.

Courtesy of Dr. Scholl's

5. Vionic Kiwi Slide Sandal

ADJUSTABLE FIT

Looking for a sandal that will become your go-to summer footwear option? We highly suggest going with Vionic’s Kiwi Slide Sandal. This unisex sandal is designed to hug your arches, while Vionic’s technology supports the natural alignment of your feet. They feature a padded upper with a hook-and-loop closure to adjust the sandal to a fit of your liking. You’ll find these slides to be a great recovery option after outdoor activities or sports.

Courtesy of Vionic

6. Teva Universal Trail Sandal

BEST TRACTION

If you plan on hitting the trails more often, but can’t stand to wear hiking sneakers or boots the entire adventure, maybe it’s time to try out these hiking sandals from Teva. They feature a Vibram Megagrip outsole that’s durable and provides great sticky traction on any surface. These comfortable sandals are built with a strap system securing your feet to the footbed. They also come with EVA midsoles to support your arches. Plus, they’re super easy to get and off with their hook-and-loop closure and have quick-drying abilities if you get them wet.

Courtesy of Teva

7. Reef Fanning Sandal

BEST DESIGN

Whether you love these comfortable sandals for their beer opener or stylish design, you can’t go wrong with this pair from Reef. These are the perfect beach sandals with their water-friendly synthetic strap and padded jersey lining to keep your feet comfy. They come with a compression-molded EVA footbed that shapes to your foot and a 360-degree heel airbag that allows you to feel like you’re walking on air. Not to mention, the sandal provides great arch support and is shock-absorbing.

Courtesy of Reef

8. Sketchers Arch Fit Sandal

ANOTHER OPTION

Repeat after us: never count out a pair of Sketchers. This slide sandal has a smooth synthetic upper with a patented arch fit contoured footbed that is podiatrist-certified for arch support. Its comfortable footbed is designed to mold to the shape of your foot to reduce shock and disperse weight evenly when walking.

Courtesy of Sketchers

