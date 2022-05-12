The 15 Most Comfortable Pairs of Men’s Underwear To Buy in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re updating your underwear drawer for the first time in a long time, you might be unsure of where to start. Between direct-to-consumer brands and luxury labels, the underwear market has changed a lot, even in just the last few years. And, something we’re always on the hunt for in our skivvies? To ensure what we’re wearing is some of the most comfortable underwear for men.

While there are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for men’s underwear, arguably the most important factor is comfort. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the most comfortable underwear for men that you can buy online. But in order to find what’s most comfortable for you, you’ll have to first weigh factors like fit, function and fabric.

Besides a bevy of new brands, there are a number of new fabrics and styles you may not have even heard of. Modal and Pima are just a couple of examples of fabric options that go beyond regular cotton or polyester. And of course, the classic “boxers vs. briefs” debate doesn’t account for the fact that boxer briefs and trunks have become increasingly popular options that are easy to agree upon as comfort staples.

Courtesy of SAXX

The Perfect Fit

The fit you choose comes down to preference and comfort. Boxers are loose, making them more breathable, while the best briefs, trunks and boxer briefs are more form-fitting and offer varying levels of leg coverage. Briefs offer the least leg coverage, trunks slightly more and boxer briefs provide the most leg coverage.

Functionality Is a Must

Arguably the biggest divide in men’s underwear isn’t boxer vs. brief, but fly vs. no fly. A fly is a traditional option, and it offers the obvious benefit of easier access. But some may prefer no-fly, especially for athletic settings, because eliminating the fly cuts down on the excess fabric that can get in the way or impede breathability.

Fabric & Style Is Key

Fabric is crucial to comfort. Cotton is often the softest option, but not all cotton is created equal. You can look for Supima or Pima cotton, which is considered a premium option (extra-long fibers are used, which helps to improve softness and durability). The main problem with cotton is that, while breathable, it doesn’t do as well when wet and can take a long time to dry.

Other fabrics include modal, which is considered a semi-synthetic fiber that is made from beechwood pulp. Modal is prized for softness and breathability, but it’s typically more expensive than cotton. Synthetics like polyester and nylon can be good options for athletic underwear, thanks to their moisture-wicking properties. However, synthetics aren’t as soft, sustainable or durable.

Other factors to consider include style — if anyone’s going to see your underwear, you want it to look good. Another very important consideration is the price. You wear underwear every day, so you don’t want to spend too much on something you have to wash after every use. By the same token, since you wear it every day, you want to spend enough to ensure you’re getting a quality product that will be comfortable and long-lasting — underwear is typically the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off, so all-day comfort is critical.

What Is the Most Comfortable Underwear?

It’s not a secret, you came here because you’re in search of the most comfortable underwear for men. Lucky for you, we did all of the research to help you find the perfect pick for you.

Why trust us? Because we’ve quite literally tried the majority of comfortable men’s underwear for ourselves to be one hundred percent sure. Check out our favorites below and get cozy now.

1. SAXX Vibe Super Soft Jersey Boxer Briefs

BEST OVERALL

SAXX makes the comfiest underwear for men on the planet, full send. The only issue? They can get a little bit pricy. Yeah, that price below is the real deal. A full $32 for one pair of undies. But, believe us when we say that you absolutely will not regret your purchase. SAXX uses their trademarked BallPark Pouch which cradles your boys downstairs in a hammock-like hold for comfortable movement throughout the day. This helps rid of any unwanted friction, too. In addition, SAXX creates these bad boys with reverse stitching to prioritize comfort. In addition, colors and patterns are available as far as the eye can see. Although they might be pricy for a pair of underwear, every guy should have a pair of SAXX in their underwear drawer.

Courtesy of SAXX

2. Uniqlo Supima Boxer Briefs

RUNNER UP

These boxer briefs from Uniqlo are made from soft Supima cotton, a popular option for its softness and durability. Supima cotton is also grown in the US. Sizing is limited right now for many of the solids, but these striped options are stocked in most sizes. They’re made primarily from cotton, with enough stretch to move in comfortably, and they have a comfortably stretchy waistband and a functional fly.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

3. Mack Weldon AIRKNITx Boxer Brief

MOST BREATHABLE

Mack Weldon’s stylish boxer briefs are made from a fabric with a unique waffle-knit texture that’s designed to be more breathable and stretchy, keeping you comfortable and dry throughout the day. If you find yourself sweating below the belt more than you’d like to or you exercise on the regular but can’t find a pair of the most comfortable underwear for men to keep up with you, don’t fret. You’ve finally found them. The fabric is a blend of polyamide, polyester and elastane to ensure not only breathability but moveability. We’ve tested these like you can’t even imagine and stay deeply impressed with every wear.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

4. Hanes Sport Men’s X-Temp Boxer Brief

BEST ANTI-CHAFE

Don’t be so shocked to see Hanes this high up. The world’s most classic budget underwear brand has been putting work in lately with technology we never thought possible in such an underwear drawer staple. Hanes’ Sport X-Temp Boxer Briefs are powerful, to say the least. They’ve got cooling properties to keep your sweat levels down in hot weather or moments of exertion and include a support pouch that lets your member (plus his two little friends) rest unbothered. To top it all off, these undies are 100% anti-chafe and stay put when wearing, so you don’t have to stress about your underwear bunching and causing a rash any longer.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. MeUndies Trunk 3-Pack

SOFTEST FABRIC

If you’re looking for trunks, MeUndies’ stylish soft options are good ones to get. Instead of cotton, MeUndies uses modal, which is a soft, breathable fabric made from Beechwood pulp. The flatlock stitching and flyless pouch keep bulk to a minimum, so it won’t feel like you’re swimming in the fabric at all. Because MeUndies is available in a three-pack, you’ll stay more comfortable for longer with fewer loads of laundry needed.

Courtesy of MeUndies

6. Everlane The Longer Boxer Brief

BEST UPGRADE

Everlane’s boxer briefs come in two cuts, including this one, which it calls the Longer Boxer Brief. It has a 4-inch inseam, providing extra leg coverage and helping to prevent the underwear from riding up. The boxer briefs are available in stylish solids like navy, heather gray and black. These boxer briefs are made from Supima cotton, making them very soft and comfortable.

Courtesy of Everlane

7. Jockey ActiveBlend Boxer Briefs

BEST SHAPE

Here’s the issue with the majority of comfortable men’s underwear. You love it the first time, you like it the second through the tenth time, then every time after that, you might as well be wearing a loincloth. Underwear falls apart fast, but Jockey makes sure that isn’t the case with their ActiveBlend Boxer Briefs. Using the brand’s StayNew technology, these boxer briefs have the ability to keep a new look and feel no matter how many times you throw them into the wash. Each pair is designed using a mix of cotton and polyester with a key-hole fly design to make your life easier. The boxer briefs are also built with moisture-wicking properties to diminish sweat build-up.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Banana Republic Supima Boxer Brief

SUSTAINABLE PICK

Banana Republic recently redesigned their popular Supima boxer briefs the whole way through to ensure that the popular underwear option is totally sustainable. Using consciously-sourced Supima cotton, these cozy boxer briefs will have you walking around feeling good and looking better day in and day out. Our site director Tim Werth is obsessed with these boxer briefs too, claiming they’re easily one of the most comfortable men’s underwear to pick up in 2022.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

9. Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

MOST POPULAR

Calvin Klein is a brand that is widely credited with popularizing boxer briefs, and they still make some of the best options on the market. This three-pack is chock full of that classic black color for a neutral look, and the waistband features Calvin Klein’s repeating logo. They’re made from soft cotton, and they have a functional fly for doing business if the time calls.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

10. Gildan Regular Leg Boxer Briefs

BUDGET PICK

Just because you’re looking for the most comfortable boxer briefs doesn’t mean that they can’t be the most affordable, too. Gildan is known as an approachable brand due to just how cheap that price tag always is, but unapproachable for the same reason. Folks might think cheap means cheap. But, when it comes to Gildan, that’s not the case. Get five pairs for under $20 and test out how cozy they are for yourself.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. BN3TH Screensaver Boxer Briefs

NO-STINK

We’re not suggesting you wear your boxer briefs for more than three days straight, but let’s get something straight: with these boxer briefs from BN3TH, that’s absolutely possible. These ultra-cozy boxer briefs use anti-stink technology so you can get as sweaty as ever and never feel uncomfortable about your scent. Each pair is totally chafe-free, breathable and doesn’t move around while you do. It’s most certainly an undies brand every dude should be looking out for in 2022.

Courtesy of BN3TH

12. Gap Basic Briefs

BEST BRIEFS

Gap excels at basics, and that includes their simple and affordable underwear. These briefs are available in white, black and heather gray, although sizing is limited in the latter. The briefs are made from a blend of cotton and spandex, making them soft, sturdy and accommodating. They have a subtle monochromatic Gap logo that repeats across the waistband.

Courtesy of Gap

13. Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Cotton Boxers

BEST BOXERS

These cotton boxers are made from jersey-knit cotton, similar to your standard T-shirt or boxer briefs, and they have an elastic waistband with “Polo Ralph Lauren” printed in a repeating motif in contrasting white. They have a functional fly with a button to keep it closed. The boxers are long, providing extra coverage.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

14. Bombas Cotton Modal Trunk

BEST TRUNKS

If you like the support of briefs but would prefer more coverage, these trunks from Bombas are great to consider for your needs. Bombas blended these trunks with cotton and modal to create one of the softest trunks money can buy. It feels naturally luxurious on the body and prevents any rolling throughout the day. That means no more wedgies, folks!

Courtesy of Bombas

15. Adidas Men’s Boxer Brief Underwear

BEST ATHLETIC UNDERWEAR

If you’re looking for the best performance underwear for men, we have a list for that. Otherwise, check out one of our top picks. The Adidas performance boxer brief comes in a pack of two and is made from moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy spandex, meaning it’s designed to move with you. It has a flyless design with a contoured pouch to keep you supported and comfortable.