Not Sure What to Get Mom for Mother’s Day? Try (and Succeed) With Chic Athleisure Wear from lululemon

Yes, Mother’s Day is soon and yes, you will be hearing from Mom if you don’t get her something this year. If you’re unsure what to get, choosing something from a fan-favorite, tried and true brand like lululemon is a solid bet. A call is the bare minimum, flowers are a nice gesture, but something from lululemon that she’ll actually use in her everyday life is sure to tip the scales in your direction for her favorite child du jour.
Not only can she wear lululemon to her gym, running group or barre studio — but many of the pieces can be dressed up or down for going out to dinner or traveling. Moms spend a lot of time taking care of other people, so pamper her with bright, fun colors, buttery soft performance fabric and chic designs from lululemon’s collection.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
This belt bag was made for the busy mom. Not only does it keep everything she needs for a day or errands, a trek to and from the office or a travel day close at hand but it doesn’t look totally dorky while doing it. It’s made with water-repellent fabric and has both interior and exterior zippered pockets for keeping things secure.
Define Jacket Luon
This new zip-up from lululemon is made of their super-soft cotton Luon fabric that’s made to move and temperature-flexible so mom can warm up or cool down depending on the conditions. It’s got airflow ventilation as well as convertible sleeves for outdoor winter activities, and the form-fitting silhouette is flattering and won’t get in her way.
Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pants
Moms know a nice pair of trousers when they see them, so she’s going to love these. They’re made with lululemon’s Luxstreme fabric for low-friction, slick movement that’s comfortable and looks chic at the same time. She can rock these around the house for a more sophisticated casual look or dress them up with a blazer for dinner out.
lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23” Leggings
If she’s at all a fan of lululemon and doesn’t already own their Align cropped leggings, this is a no-brainer gift. They’re a must-have, best seller from lululemon for a reason, and at this point they’re available in so many colors there’s no chance you won’t be able to find a shade your mom likes. They’re made with super soft Nulu fabric, are lined for coverage (they pass the squat test with flying colors) and have invisible pockets for storage.
Strongfeel Women’s Training Shoe
lululemon makes great athleisure sneakers built for a wide range of training exercises and movements. They’re made super lightweight with a design tailored to the female foot with low-profile cushioning and multi-directional traction. They also come in a few monochromatic and neutral color schemes.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon’s Scuba hoodie has an oversized, cozy fit that’s perfect for keeping mom warm in the fall and winter. It’s great for throwing on before and after workout classes or hopping on a plane and comes in a bunch of neutral colors. The cotton fabric is heavy and naturally breathable, and the roomy fit cuts right at the waist for a flattering silhouette.
Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Every mom loves a high-quality basic, and we can almost guarantee she’ll find a place to wear this lululemon short-sleeve workout top. It’s built for sweaty runs and training sessions and has a seamless construction designed to prevent chafing. It comes in a bunch of bright colors, and their dyeing technique creates a unique look for each garment.
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
lululemon also has a long-sleeve version designed to be worn while running and training in the winter, with thumb holes for comfortable coverage and a standard race length. The seams are similarly minimal for reducing chafe, it’s lightweight and it’s built for breathability and has added Silverescent technology for minimizing odor.
The Mat 5mm
lululemon’s yoga mats last for years, so if that Amazon Basics one your mom bought during the pandemic is looking a little worse for the wear, it’s time for an upgrade. This one’s got a rubber base for great traction as well as extra cushioning for great movement support. It’s designed for yoga, but can easily be used for HIIT, barre, at-home pilates and stretching.
Back to Life Sport Bottle
If nothing sounds quite right, then it’s hard to go wrong with a water bottle. This vacuum-insulated bottle has a leak-proof lid and a textured, powder-coated exterior to help improve grip. It’s designed to minimize flavor transfer so her water stays fresh and the easy-open lid will make it easy for her to stay hydrated throughout the day.