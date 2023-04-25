Not Sure What to Get Mom for Mother’s Day? Try (and Succeed) With Chic Athleisure Wear from lululemon

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Yes, Mother’s Day is soon and yes, you will be hearing from Mom if you don’t get her something this year. If you’re unsure what to get, choosing something from a fan-favorite, tried and true brand like lululemon is a solid bet. A call is the bare minimum, flowers are a nice gesture, but something from lululemon that she’ll actually use in her everyday life is sure to tip the scales in your direction for her favorite child du jour.

Not only can she wear lululemon to her gym, running group or barre studio — but many of the pieces can be dressed up or down for going out to dinner or traveling. Moms spend a lot of time taking care of other people, so pamper her with bright, fun colors, buttery soft performance fabric and chic designs from lululemon’s collection.

lululemon Editor’s choice $38.00 This belt bag was made for the busy mom. Not only does it keep everything she needs for a day or errands, a trek to and from the office or a travel day close at hand but it doesn’t look totally dorky while doing it. It’s made with water-repellent fabric and has both interior and exterior zippered pockets for keeping things secure.

lululemon best transition pant $118.00 These flared Align pants are made with buttery soft, supportive material that can transition easily from errands to pilates to school pickup. The flared leg gives Mom a flattering silhouette from the ankle to the high-rise waist.

lululemon BEST piece of OUTERWEAR $118.00 This new zip-up from lululemon is made of their super-soft cotton Luon fabric that’s made to move and temperature-flexible so mom can warm up or cool down depending on the conditions. It’s got airflow ventilation as well as convertible sleeves for outdoor winter activities, and the form-fitting silhouette is flattering and won’t get in her way.

lululemon best bra $58.00 This yoga sports bra is made with super soft foam cups and pillowy fabric that’ll give mom the support she needs during her third vinyasa and while carrying around little ones. This gift is perfect for a new mom in your life, be it your partner or friend.

lululemon BEST TROUSERS $148.00 Moms know a nice pair of trousers when they see them, so she’s going to love these. They’re made with lululemon’s Luxstreme fabric for low-friction, slick movement that’s comfortable and looks chic at the same time. She can rock these around the house for a more sophisticated casual look or dress them up with a blazer for dinner out.

lululemon best seller $88.00 If she’s at all a fan of lululemon and doesn’t already own their Align cropped leggings, this is a no-brainer gift. They’re a must-have, best seller from lululemon for a reason, and at this point they’re available in so many colors there’s no chance you won’t be able to find a shade your mom likes. They’re made with super soft Nulu fabric, are lined for coverage (they pass the squat test with flying colors) and have invisible pockets for storage.

lululemon BEST SHOES $128.00 lululemon makes great athleisure sneakers built for a wide range of training exercises and movements. They’re made super lightweight with a design tailored to the female foot with low-profile cushioning and multi-directional traction. They also come in a few monochromatic and neutral color schemes.

lululemon BEST HOODIE $118.00 lululemon’s Scuba hoodie has an oversized, cozy fit that’s perfect for keeping mom warm in the fall and winter. It’s great for throwing on before and after workout classes or hopping on a plane and comes in a bunch of neutral colors. The cotton fabric is heavy and naturally breathable, and the roomy fit cuts right at the waist for a flattering silhouette.

lululemon BEST FOR SPRING $68.00 Every mom loves a high-quality basic, and we can almost guarantee she’ll find a place to wear this lululemon short-sleeve workout top. It’s built for sweaty runs and training sessions and has a seamless construction designed to prevent chafing. It comes in a bunch of bright colors, and their dyeing technique creates a unique look for each garment.

lululemon Best long sleeve $78.00 lululemon also has a long-sleeve version designed to be worn while running and training in the winter, with thumb holes for comfortable coverage and a standard race length. The seams are similarly minimal for reducing chafe, it’s lightweight and it’s built for breathability and has added Silverescent technology for minimizing odor.

lululemon BEST PIECE OF GEAR $98.00 lululemon’s yoga mats last for years, so if that Amazon Basics one your mom bought during the pandemic is looking a little worse for the wear, it’s time for an upgrade. This one’s got a rubber base for great traction as well as extra cushioning for great movement support. It’s designed for yoga, but can easily be used for HIIT, barre, at-home pilates and stretching.