Mr Porter Launches New Vintage Watch Collection: Snag a Vintage Rolex or Vintage Omega

We’ve been expecting Summer 2022 to turn into a “Hot Watch Summer,” and Mr Porter has come through with a new vintage watch collection. Launched in June 2022, the collection is selling out fast.

Mr Porter, in addition to selling new and pre-owned watches, just launched a vintage luxury watch collection in partnership with Watchfinder. The collection debuted with 12 rare, must-have vintage watches — but five were immediately snapped up.

Vintage watches are one of the hottest trends in the men’s watch market right now, and SPY.com has previously covered vintage watch releases at brands like Rowing Blazers and J.Crew. Now, Mr Porter is diving into the space with luxury timepieces from Rolex and Omega.

Eric Wind, watch expert, founder of Wind Vintage and ex-Christie’s specialist, curates this and upcoming collections. In a press release, Wind says, “As a long-time customer and fan of Mr Porter, I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to supply a curated collection of vintage watches for the platform.”

Each selection in the rotating vintage watch collection is a one-of-a-kind, meaning that once it’s sold, it’s gone. This is the type of purchase you can’t spend time equivocating over, because while you’re weighing the pros and cons, someone else is hitting the buy button. Additionally, if you’ve been on the hunt for a particular vintage watch, you can now reach out to Mr Porter’s watch experts for assistance in acquiring the timepiece of your dreams.

Each of the remaining heavyweight timepieces could be the highlight of any horologist’s vintage watch collection. Below, find a few of SPY’s favorite selections from the Mr Porter Wind Vintage collection. But fair warning: These are collector’s items, so you’re not going to find cheap watches here.

Vintage 1948 Rolex for Asprey Pocketwatch

Pocket watch lovers may want to snap up the 1948 Rolex for Asprey hand-wound 9K pocket watch. Engraved on the back with a personal message, “David from Veronica 1948,” this watch is both stylish and imbued with romance and mystery.

1970 Zenith El Primero Automatic Chronograph

Go racy with the 1970 Zenith El Primero automatic chronograph and its bright red leather straps made by Nick Gabarro and striking panda dial. Made from stainless steel with a 38mm case, under the hood is a calibre 3019PHC automatic movement. Looking at it, you can hear engines rev.

Vulcain 1970s Cricket Hand-Wound Watch

Looking for a standout watch? You’ll be mesmerized by the 1970s Vulcain Cricket’s ombre metallic dial. The dial’s design could be an artistic interpretation of the Doppler Effect. Bookended by a tan leather strap crafted by Nick Gabarro, the chrome-plated stainless steel case houses an MSR S2 hand-wound movement.

The 1967 Rolex Submariner Meters First

If you have ever hoped to own a 1960s-era Rolex, now you can with this 1967 Rolex Submariner Meters First automatic. This watch is powered by a calibre 1520 automatic movement and has a 40mm case, while the black-on-black design is subtle and chic.

