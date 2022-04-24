National Lingerie Day Is April 25 — Here Are Some Affordable Styles To Get in the Mood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

National Lingerie Day is tomorrow, Monday, April 25, and what better way to celebrate than by shopping for some sexy new lingerie, either for yourself or your significant other?

Lingerie is a French-derived word, and today it’s an umbrella term for any women’s underwear that’s designed to titilate. Still, now that genderless and unisex clothing is a major fashion trend, lingerie brands like Savage x Fenty now make lingerie options for men and non-binary folks too.

From bras and underwear to satin pajama sets and corsets, lingerie is designed to be sexy and feel good on the body. There are many styles to suit every body type, and there are more than enough options to make every person feel confident and sexy.

With lingerie celebrating its special day, now is the perfect time to spruce up your collection by adding a few new pieces to your wardrobe.

To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best lingeries pieces to gift your wife, bae, or keep for yourself on National Lingerie Day.

For Love & Lemons Lingerie

With apologies to Rihanna, For Love & Lemons is the trendiest lingerie brand of the moment. This brand makes delicate lingerie with beautiful details and colors. For Love & Lemons combines modern silhouettes with classic aesthetics, like this gorgeous garter belt. For lovers of lingerie, the entire line is worth a close look, although women with full busts may struggle to find a size that fits them. For Love & Lemons has beautiful lingerie sets, and their prices are very reasonable.

Courtesy of For Love & Lemons

Savage x Fenty Glossy Flossy Fishnet Robe

This red-hot robe comes in sizes for all body types, and it was part of the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day 2022 collection.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

WDIRARA 4 Piece Pajama Set

Made with 90% nylon and 10% spandex, this four-piece satin pajama comes with a belted robe, sleep shorts, bralette, and panty. Each piece is made of high-quality materials with lacey undergarments and the satin robe and shorts trimmed in coordinating lace.

Courtesy of Amazon

AdoreMe Rae Unlined Babydoll Set

AdoreMe offers the option of getting this set as low as $24.99 for new members of its subscription lingerie service. This babydoll set features plunging lace cups, a sheer mesh skirt, and a matching G-string. The Rae babydoll set is offered in purple or red and comes in sizes XS–4X.

Courtesy of AdoreMe

ASOS DESIGN Curve Rosie Lace Bodysuit

This plus-size bodysuit features a plunging neckline with wire-free cups, a high-cut leg, and a low back. The stretch design covered in floral lace is super sexy while the Forest Green color gives a unique touch to this piece. As with many delicate, this design is hand wash only so be sure to handle it with care.

Courtesy of ASOS

CHUOCHU Men’s Silk Boxer Shorts

Courtesy of Amazon

Shein Satin Cami Top & Shorts PJ Set

This two-piece satin set is quite a steal. For just $7, you’ll get the cami top and shorts, both of which are smooth and comfy for sleeping. Offred in a myriad of colors, this set is perfect for all seasons.

Courtesy of Shein

VICTORIA’S SECRET Satin & Lace Romper

Slip into this one-piece romper and feel sexier than you’ve ever felt. It’s made of silky satin with lace trim and keyhole cutouts and has adjustable straps to help you get the proper fit. It’s available in Coconut White or Lipstick and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Savage X Men’s Thong

Made of 57% cotton, 28% modal, and 5% spandex, the classic Savage X Men’s Thong is soft, stretchy, and comfortable. Ir features a Savage X logo waistband, mid-rise fit, and a thong back for minimal coverage. This style is available in Late Night Purple and Navy Blue.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Lovehoney Fishnet Bodysuit

Lovehoney is one of the best places to buy sex toys online, so why not combine your lingerie purchase with a new sex toy too? This fishnet bodysuit is just one of the Lovehoney lingerie options that’s on sale ahead of National Lingerie Day.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

