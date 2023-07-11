All Hail the Classic Dad Shoe, Just $50 for Prime Day

For the last year or two, the menswear world has rallied around the dad shoe. Maybe it was backlash to the Hypebeasts. Maybe it was something deep and Oedipal. Either way, New Balance, a Shibboleth of dadness, has gained traction. For Prime Day, Amazon has put on the auction block one of New Balances foremost dad editions: the New Balance Men’s 237 V1 Classic Sneaker. The 38% discount might make a frugal father small.

These sneakers are good for anything your Dad might be doing: grilling, taking out the garbage, walking the dog, grilling, drinking an appropriate amount of beers with a friend, walking around a hardware store without buying nothing then getting back in the Subaru, grilling, getting emotionally invested in a little league game, reading books about wars, and grilling again.

Jokes aside, New Balance are very well-made shoes. They have an ample amount of heel support that provides a bit of height and lightens the load on stressed knees. And the style isn’t bad either. There are plenty of color choices, including the classic blue, which goes well with khakis or blue jeans or potentially a blazer if you’re pursuing a more professional look.