Nike Just Kicked Off a Surprise Memorial Day Weekend Sale – Use This Code To Save

Memorial Day Weekend is starting off with a bang with a sale from Nike you need to know about.

Having started yesterday on the 27th, Nike is running a sale through this Monday (5/30) until 9 PM PST where buyers can save an extra 20% on items with code SAVE20 on select styles at checkout. That’s right, everyone’s go-to athletic brand is making saving way too easy this Memorial Day. You’re going to want to get in on this deal before it’s over.

Don’t act like this sale isn’t making your heart skip a beat or two. Save on some of the best Nike sneakers, cooling men’s t-shirts, comfortable workout shorts and more right now. Just don’t forget code SAVE20 at checkout to claim your savings.

The best part of all? Some of these items below are already on sale, meaning you’ll be getting an extra 20% off at checkout. Yeah, you read that right.

What are you waiting for? Let’s get a move on it. These pieces aren’t going to last forever. Check out everything we’re shopping for at Nike right now below.

1. Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

We simply had to get it started with the VaporMax’s. Designed for running but adopted for classic street style, these puppies will bring your look up a few notches no doubt.

Courtesy of Nike

2. Nike Sportswear Arch Fleece Sweatshirt

Yeah, colder weather is gone for now, but there’s nothing like rocking a fleece crewneck on a breezy night by the beach. Do it in this classic.

EXTRA SAVINGS

Courtesy of Nike

3. Nike Challenger Brief-Lined Running Shorts

There’s nothing better than a summer run — especially when there’s no chafing involved. Pick up these brief-lined running shorts now while they’re on sale and get those legs moving.

EXTRA SAVINGS

Courtesy of Nike

4. Nike Sportswear Polo

We’re getting a little eclectic with our style this summer and we think you should too with this flower-covered polo from Nike.

EXTRA SAVINGS

Courtesy of Nike

5. Nike Offcourt Slides

Nothing like slipping into a pair of slides when the sun’s out. And we know you’re due for a new pair.

Courtesy of Nike

6. Nike Sportswear Color Clash Pullover Hoodie

This hoodie is simply way too cool to not include. Sure, it’s incredibly out there, but that’s why we’re so obsessed. We’ll take one in every color.

EXTRA SAVINGS

Courtesy of Nike

7. Jordan Jumpman 3D T-Shirt

It’s just fact. Everyone needs a Nike tee in their wardrobe. If you don’t already have one of your own, now’s your chance.

EXTRA SAVINGS

Courtesy of Nike

8. Nike JDI Stack Icon Volley Short

Ready for the beach? We know you are. From swimming with the fishies to a game of volleyball with your buds, these sustainable swim trunks will be your best friend this summer.

Courtesy of Nike

9. Nike Renew Ride 3 Road Running Shoes

Run that extra mile. We dare you.

Courtesy of Nike

10. Nike Therma-FIT Basketball Pants

Early mornings at the hoops? Nike has the perfect pair of sweats for you.

EXTRA SAVINGS