Nike Goes Eco-Friendly in World Cup Kits Launch

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup commencing on November 20, Nike has peeled the curtain back on the new home and away kits for 13 teams participating in Qatar.

Among the national teams being represented are the USA, England, France, Poland, Qatar, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Canada, Croatia, Australia, South Korea and Brazil — and each will receive customized uniform designs referencing the culture of their respective country.

The game’s apparel for all Nike-sponsored national federations use a seamless knit, refined through 4D modeling. This offers ventilation and reinforcement and features the brand’s Dri-Fit ADV technology. Notably, in efforts to go green, the Swoosh took an eco-friendly route, producing more than 75% of the collection with 100% recycled polyester.

Using a blue-ice dye approach, Nike said the Americans’ away jerseys “celebrate diversity, youth, and unity” and draw inspiration from “design techniques found throughout the American fashion and streetwear industry.” Other honorable mentions include Brazil’s jaguar-influenced details, Portugal’s red and green diagonal look and Croatia’s upgraded checkerboard concept.

“Our new team collections represent the latest example of how we serve athletes with pinnacle product innovation from Pitch to Street,” said Scott Dixon, the VP of global men’s football at Nike. “With 5 billion fans across the globe, no other sport brings people together more than football. That’s why we’re committed to bringing our best to the world’s biggest stage—and everywhere else—and building the most joyful, brilliant Nike football community ever.”

Nike’s new World Cup jerseys are available now at Nike.com for Nike members, with an official release arriving on September 21.

Taking place every four years, the FIFA World Cup — the most prestigious association soccer competition in the world — is scheduled to last until December 18. Additionally, other sportswear giants such as Adidas, Puma and New Balance are set to don new styles for the tournament, too.