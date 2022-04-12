Billie Eilish’s New Nike Collaboration Looks Like a Brown Sac and Two Loaves of Bread… and We Love It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: Billie Eilish has teamed up with Nike once again to release yet another pair of sneakers for fans to obsess over. Nike and Eilish announced the new collaboration on Monday, April 11, and in addition to the singer’s take on the Nike Air Force 1, the collection will also feature a brown t-shirt, hoodie and sweatpants. The new collection will launch on April 24 on Eilish’s website and will be available via a drawing on the Nike SNKRS app the next day.

To show off the new collection, Eilish released a video on her social media platforms.

We’re going to be honest: the light brown shoes kind of look like two loaves of bread. If you, like, squint. 🥖

As for the rest of the collection, well, see for yourself in the video below. It’s pretty much exactly what you would expect, and we kind of love it.

Billie has reimagined the iconic @Nike Air Force 1, alongside a new apparel collection featuring a hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatpants. The new shoe and related apparel will launch April 24th on https://t.co/S7mtiGE4UD and April 25th on the Nike SNKRS app. https://t.co/ZfYRXtTWT1 pic.twitter.com/M9tGaF2RdT — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 11, 2022

The new hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirt are the epitome of Billie Eilish’s beige, oversized style. Expect paper shopping bag colors and roomy sizes through and through. No tea no shade though, as we’re obsessed with the casual XXXXXXXL look. It’s comfy, cool and looks the same on just about everyone. We’re just glad someone as iconic as Eilish has pioneered leaving the home in clothes otherwise deemed couch apparel. It was about time.

Right now, we aren’t quite sure how much the apparel will cost nor what sizes will be available; it seems you’ll just have to wait until the drop itself.

The Air Force 1 Billie in Mushroom brown will retail for $170, the Nike x Billie fleece hoodie and sweatpants are priced at $100 each, and the Nike x Billie Tee Shirt will cost $42.

Courtesy of Nike

The Billie Eilish and Nike Collaboration: What We Know

In addition to the new apparel, which will be specifically available on Eilish’s website, we’re being given a brand-new, eco-friendly take on Nike’s Air Force 1 High ’07, releasing specifically on the Nike SNKRS app.

Using environmentally friendly materials, these sneaks utilize 18% post-consumer recycled content, which includes a synthetic nubuck upper that utilizes 80% recycled materials. In addition, the shoes are built with 100% recycled polyester detailing and an underfoot made with Nike Grind, which is crafted from scraps of rubber, foam, leather and textile scraps leftover from Nike manufacturing efforts.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has made something this eco-friendly, although this is the first Nike x Eilish collaboration focused on sustainability. Back in 2021, Eilish broke boundaries when working with designer Oscar de la Renta on a dress for the Met Gala. How so? Well, she only agreed to work with him if he stopped producing clothing with fur from then on out. And did it work? Of course. It’s Billie Eilish. Oscar de la Renta vowed to go fur-free because of the singer.

Courtesy of Nike

Visually speaking, these clunky sneaks offer up five straps atop a set of laces with a fat ankle for extra cushion. The color is only available in this mushroom brown, which should match well with just about anything you’ve got in your closet.

These sneakers will go for $170 on the Nike SNKRS app, but they will surely be available at a markup by price gougers on sites like StockX.

Our only suggestion? Set an alarm for 10 a.m. on April 25 if you want the sneaks at their original price. If you’re a true Billie fan, it’s going to be more than worth it. Because who doesn’t want Billie bread shoes?