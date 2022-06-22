Come On and Get Happy With Orlebar Brown’s New Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

International travel is back on the table — but that doesn’t mean you’re going to bust out your passport (even in a chic new case). Let’s face it, traveling abroad is more often an idea that gets us through the winter more than an actual summer plan. And that’s OK. There are plenty of weekend trips — and weekender bags — worth taking.

Besides, if you want that resort wear, The Talented Mr. Ripley life vibe (minus the sociopaths and murder), you can always turn to Orlebar Brown. The British men’s brand has long built a reputation for impeccably tailored swim trunks that make every man feel like Daniel Craig emerging from the water as James Bond. Now, it has launched two new collections for summer aimed at making you feel like a real-life Slim Aarons study.

Inspired by Wham’s 1983 music video and song, Club Tropicana launched in spring 2022 with Orlebar Brown’s beloved fits rendered in bold patterns. Now Orlebar Brown has launched Happy, which boasts all of the trademarks fans of Adam Brown’s brand have come to expect: great fits, striking colorways and serious vacation vibes.

The shorts, polo shirts, pants and light sweaters are available in hues such as “ice blue,” “conch pink,” “white sand,” “pool” and “candy.” But the true triumph of Happy is the terry polo in amber and balls-to-the-wall pink. The fabric choice alone makes them luxe and louche in almost equal measure, which is all anyone really wants from a beach vacation, right?

Here are a few pieces from Orlebar Brown’s Happy collection that you’ll want to rock this summer. However, be sure to take a look at the collection in its entirety before you book any summer travel. While the below selections are our favorites, there are plenty of other pieces worth considering.

Orlebar Brown Bulldog Mid-Length Swim Shorts

Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Ice Blue Organic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt

Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Cerulean Palmetto Mid-Length Swim Shorts

Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Towelling Resort Polo Shirt

Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Sebastian Linen Polo Shirt

Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Brooklinen’s New Beach Towels Are Literally Works of Art