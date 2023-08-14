Field Report: Style on the Half-Shell

Oysters are a treat at any time, in any season. In recent years, restaurants have embraced oyster culture wholeheartedly, dressing them every which way — with grapefruit, olives, champagne — to entice diners. Lately, though, oysters are popping up far beyond the plate: in style and home décor. A number of designers and brands from Billy Reid to Katie Kime have capitalized on oysters as an ongoing food trend and repurposed the little bivalves to create patterns and crests on new collections.

If you’re the kind of person who starts a meal with a few briny picks from the Northeast, anyway, wearing one is a sure way to channel the same level of luxury once you leave the restaurant.

Courtesy of Billy Reid Billy Reid $198.00 For a darker hue of bivalve prints, this shirt from Billy Reid layers in the same motif without screaming summer-only. With the pattern, the shirt reads as navy and can work for your wardrobe well into the fall.

Courtesy of Tombolo Tombolo $148.00 Inevitably, Tombolo, the Lords of the Summer Shirt, would have to pick up on the oysters-as-fashion trend. The toweling fabric and zip-front of this polo make it easy to forget you’re in the East Village and not Positano.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder TODD SNYDER $99.00 $198.00 Todd Snyder’s take taps into the half-shell motif while keeping the underlying color rooted in fall hues. This shirt works in summer with the open camp collar but is versatile enough to extend wear long into the autumn.

Courtesy of Chefanie Chefanie $48.00 Are you going to your low-key fancy friend’s new housewarming and need a summery housewarming present? Here you go. (You’re welcome.) These napkins from Chefanie are so chic and immediately elevate “having friends over” to “throwing an intimate cocktail party.”

Courtesy of Katie Kime kATIE KIME $48.00 These scream Hamptons House. Katie Kime’s interior design styles are an easy way to punch up your end-of-summer party and keep things light with these wipe-clean coasters.