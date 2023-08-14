Field Report: Style on the Half-Shell

Oysters are a treat at any time, in any season. In recent years, restaurants have embraced oyster culture wholeheartedly, dressing them every which way — with grapefruit, olives, champagne — to entice diners. Lately, though, oysters are popping up far beyond the plate: in style and home décor. A number of designers and brands from Billy Reid to Katie Kime have capitalized on oysters as an ongoing food trend and repurposed the little bivalves to create patterns and crests on new collections.
If you’re the kind of person who starts a meal with a few briny picks from the Northeast, anyway, wearing one is a sure way to channel the same level of luxury once you leave the restaurant.
Tuscumbia Oyster Shirt
For a darker hue of bivalve prints, this shirt from Billy Reid layers in the same motif without screaming summer-only. With the pattern, the shirt reads as navy and can work for your wardrobe well into the fall.
The World is Your Oyster Napkins
Are you going to your low-key fancy friend’s new housewarming and need a summery housewarming present? Here you go. (You’re welcome.) These napkins from Chefanie are so chic and immediately elevate “having friends over” to “throwing an intimate cocktail party.”
Oyster Print in Rex by Palm Orleans Throw Pillow
An easy way to keep the beach house vibe in your own den is to bring something light and airy to the room like this oyster-printed pillow sham. The pattern comes in a variety of sizes to fit any insert.