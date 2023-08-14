Skip to main content
Field Report: Style on the Half-Shell

Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Retailers Below & Midjourney

Oysters are a treat at any time, in any season. In recent years, restaurants have embraced oyster culture wholeheartedly, dressing them every which way — with grapefruit, olives, champagne — to entice diners. Lately, though, oysters are popping up far beyond the plate: in style and home décor. A number of designers and brands from Billy Reid to Katie Kime have capitalized on oysters as an ongoing food trend and repurposed the little bivalves to create patterns and crests on new collections. 

If you’re the kind of person who starts a meal with a few briny picks from the Northeast, anyway, wearing one is a sure way to channel the same level of luxury once you leave the restaurant. 

Tuscumbia Oyster Shirt against white background
Courtesy of Billy Reid
Billy Reid

Tuscumbia Oyster Shirt

$198.00

 For a darker hue of bivalve prints, this shirt from Billy Reid layers in the same motif without screaming summer-only. With the pattern, the shirt reads as navy and can work for your wardrobe well into the fall.

Aw Shucks Shirt against white background
Courtesy of Tombolo
Tombolo

Aw Shucks Shirt

$148.00

Buy Now

Inevitably, Tombolo, the Lords of the Summer Shirt, would have to pick up on the oysters-as-fashion trend. The toweling fabric and zip-front of this polo make it easy to forget you’re in the East Village and not Positano.

Oyster Camp Collar Shirt against white background
Courtesy of Todd Snyder
TODD SNYDER

Oyster Camp Collar Shirt

$99.00 $198.00

Buy Now

Todd Snyder’s take taps into the half-shell motif while keeping the underlying color rooted in fall hues. This shirt works in summer with the open camp collar but is versatile enough to extend wear long into the autumn.

The World is Your Oyster Napkins against white background
Courtesy of Chefanie
Chefanie

The World is Your Oyster Napkins

$48.00

Buy Now

Are you going to your low-key fancy friend’s new housewarming and need a summery housewarming present? Here you go. (You’re welcome.) These napkins from Chefanie are so chic and immediately elevate “having friends over” to “throwing an intimate cocktail party.”

Oyster Coaster Set against white background
Courtesy of Katie Kime
kATIE KIME

Oyster Coaster Set

$48.00

Buy Now

These scream Hamptons House. Katie Kime’s interior design styles are an easy way to punch up your end-of-summer party and keep things light with these wipe-clean coasters. 

Oyster Print in Rex by Palm Orleans Throw Pillow
Courtesy of Wheaton Whaley Home
Wheaton whaley home

Oyster Print in Rex by Palm Orleans Throw Pillow

$170.00 – $200.00

Buy Now

An easy way to keep the beach house vibe in your own den is to bring something light and airy to the room like this oyster-printed pillow sham. The pattern comes in a variety of sizes to fit any insert. 

