How To Incorporate Pantone’s Color Of the Year “Viva Magenta” Into Your 2023 Style and Decor

It’s time to get out of that “I only wear black” mindset, folks. We’re going magenta in 2023.

On December 1, Pantone announced their annual color of the year as PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta, a sultry, cooler red color that we’re just about ready to obsess completely over.

An unconventional shade for an unconventional time:

a new vision. Color of the Year 2023: PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta



Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.https://t.co/vxEQlBykRT#Pantone pic.twitter.com/pRIP6bI2NH — PANTONE (@pantone) December 2, 2022

This picturesque red is described by Pantone as, “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Ultimately, it’s a color that exemplifies perseverance and uncertainty simultaneously, an organic color seen in nature that feels familiar yet strange. Really, it’s a color that feels perfect for the times we’re currently rooted in.

After Pantone announced Very Peri as the color of 2022 last year, Viva Magenta feels like a total contrast from the lighthearted, refreshing feel we got from the pastel periwinkle color. Viva Magenta is certainly more of an in-your-face shade, which is something Very Peri was lacking quite a bit.

Through this strong-headed color, we’re building up our 2023 style through clothing and home decor using her in the forefront. That’s right, we’re rocking Viva Magenta all of 2023, folks, from the best t-shirts to the most comfortable joggers to lampshades and bedding. It’s magenta time, baby.

Looking for some Viva Magenta inspo to incorporate into your day-to-day? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See below and check out all of the magenta pick-ups we’re buying for 2023 to celebrate Pantone’s newest yearly pick.

Courtesy of Pantone

$89.00 That’s right, SPY’s favorite sustainable shoe brand Cariuma has collaborated with Pantone to release six different styles of sneaks in Viva Magenta. And it’s safe to say that every single pair of shoes are certified dope.

$13.97 $60.00 77% off You really can’t go wrong with a Banana Republic polo. This effervescent magenta polo is a serious crowd-pleaser and exudes some serious confidence. Plus, it’s on sale for a whopping 77% off.

$20.00 $25.00 20% off Bonobos is getting in on the fun with these magenta joggers perfect for bringing into 2023. These are final sale, so be sure to pick them up before you can’t.

$125.00 This digital watch feels like it was taken straight from the 90s. That mixed with the color of 2023? Feels right to us.

$34.99 Looking for a way to incorporate Viva Magenta into your home’s interior? Well, there’s no better way to do it than by adding a blanket to the mix. This lightweight cotton knit throw blanket is exactly what we have in mind.

$16.95 This Moleskine journal might not be the exact same shade as Viva Magenta, but it does come pretty darn close. Plus, you can use a place to scribble all of those thoughts.

$23.98 Looks like musician Remi Wolf was a little ahead of her time with the release of he most recent album “Juno.” Why? Well, that disc color is totally Viva Magenta. Let this one bop on your record player and celebrate the color of 2023.

$429.99 Looking to go a little more above and beyond when adding Viva Magenta into your lifestyle? Well then, how about a couch? This magenta couch sold at Wayfair will really add some color to your home.

$55.99 $140.00 60% off Step into the new year in style at every wedding you’re invited to in 2023, because there is a good chance you’re invited to way too many. This velvet sport coat will help you out.